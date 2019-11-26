Stocks Fluctuate on Trade Outlook; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fluctuated near record highs as investors searched for signs of progress in China’s comments about prospects for a “phase-one” trade deal. Treasuries and most European sovereign bonds rose.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses, while European and Asian stocks were mixed after China said that Sino-American trade negotiators “reached consensus” on certain issues in a phone call and agreed to stay in contact on the remaining points. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index struggled for traction, with gains in food and beverage firms offsetting declines in travel stocks.

The dollar held on to five sessions of gains versus its major peers including the pound, which slipped after a poll signaled a narrowing lead for the ruling Conservative Party ahead of the Dec. 12 U.K. election. Brazil’s real fell to its weakest ever level versus the greenback.

Hopes that a partial trade deal is just around the corner have pushed a global benchmark of stocks to within 1% of an all-time high. A flurry of buyouts has also helped. Yet while China’s Ministry of Commerce pointed to trade progress in a statement, Hong Kong remains a source of tension, with Beijing summoning America’s ambassador to express its opposition to U.S. interference.

“We take any positive pronouncements on a trade deal with healthy skepticism given how long this has dragged out,” Rabobank strategists including Richard McGuire wrote in a note Tuesday. “It would seem that any major progress on the trade deal front will be hindered by the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.”

Investors are continuing to weigh the dispute’s impact on the world’s largest economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck an upbeat tone during a Monday night speech in which he described the outlook for the American expansion as a glass “more than half full.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin headed for a 10th day of declines, which would be its longest losing streak on record.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings coming on Tuesday include Dell Technologies Inc. and HP Inc.U.S. consumer spending data is due Wednesday, along with GDP, jobless claims and durable goods.The U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, when equity and bond markets will be shut.Euro-area inflation for October is due Friday.The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

