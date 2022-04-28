U.S. Equity Futures Fall as Amazon, Apple Sap Mood: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Friday and stocks in Asia looked set for a mixed open after a Wall Street rally fizzled in late trading amid slumps in Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. in the wake of earnings reports.

Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 retreated about 1.5%. Futures rose for Australia but declined for Hong Kong, while Japan is closed.

Amazon projected sluggish sales growth and Apple flagged supply constraints. E-commerce giant Amazon shed 9% in extended trading and Apple lost 2%. That overshadowed the S&P 500’s best climb since early March in regular hours.

Currency markets are digesting the yen’s tumble to 20-year lows past 130 per dollar, while the yuan has weakened at a pace comparable to China’s shock 2015 devaluation. A greenback gauge extended an advance amid expectations for sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to slow high inflation.

Treasuries were steady Thursday, leaving the 10-year U.S. yield at 2.82%. Treasury futures edged up. There’s no cash trading due to the Japan holiday.

Oil held a jump to about $105 a barrel, as traders evaluated the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian crude in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Corporate earnings are just the latest variable to whipsaw markets. There are concerns that tightening U.S. monetary policy, the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid outbreak all herald more challenges for investors.

“The Fed’s record on soft landings is not that strong,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “Markets are watching very, very carefully to see if we can thread that needle.”

The latest U.S. data showed that the world’s largest economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time since 2020. That reflected an import surge tied to solid consumer demand, suggesting growth will return imminently.

The figures underscore the debate about how much scope the U.S. central bank has to tighten policy before the economy cracks. Markets continue to project a half-point Fed rate hike next week.

“A year from now, 10-year yields are most likely going to be lower than where we are today,” Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Financial LLC, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to Treasuries. “I do believe at some point the economy starts to weaken, the Fed will be less hawkish, perhaps even go into a pause mode by, say, early next year.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 8:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures increased 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0499

The Japanese yen was at 130.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6604 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.82% Thursday

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose seven basis points to 3.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $104.81 a barrel, down 0.5%

Gold was at $1,893.62 an ounce

