Asia Stocks, U.S. Futures Steady Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday after another volatile Wall Street session with traders on edge ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision that’s expected to signal a March interest-rate liftoff.

Shares were mixed in Japan and rose in South Korea. U.S. equity futures initially sank in Asia before paring loses. The S&P 500 erased a near-3% intraday slide Tuesday but subsequently fell again to close at the lowest since October, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed.

Microsoft Corp. and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 -- an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 -- rebounded in extended trading after the software giant provided reassuring forecasts.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed ahead of the Fed, while a dollar gauge was steady. Crude oil held a rally, in part on the risk that a Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt supplies.

Traders are waiting to see how hawkish the Fed sounds in the fight against high inflation, both over rate hikes and reducing its holdings of Treasuries. The prospect of receding stimulus as the economic rebound from the pandemic notches down a gear could be a recipe for more market swings. Global stocks are already down over 7% this year.

While the Fed could spur more selling if they flex hawkish, Chair Jerome Powell will likely say policy is data-dependent and supply chains are improving, while indicating that inflation could be peaking, Frances Stacy, portfolio strategist at Optimal Capital, said on Bloomberg Television.

“I think what that’s going to do is potentially reassure markets that the Fed put is ready, willing and able,” she said. “That could cause some serious enthusiasm and a short squeeze.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned that the risk of a “growth shock” to equities is increasing. The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic expansion forecast for 2022, citing weaker prospects for the U.S. and China along with persistent inflation.

Here are some more views about the Fed:

“For the Fed, the current risk-asset drawdown certainly makes their job more difficult, but we don’t see the level of financial conditions tightening as commensurate with a dovish message,” Ed Acton, a strategist at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note. “Instead, the FOMC may seek to underline the current inflation risks as a ‘constraint’ on monetary policy going forward.”

“A moderately hawkish Powell would be dovish in market terms,” Steven Englander, global head of G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank, wrote in a note. “If Powell says that the FOMC is committed to getting inflation on track and still hopeful that a couple of hikes combined with some QT will be enough, that is dovish by market pricing,” he said, referring to quantitative tightening.

What to watch this week:

  • Fed monetary policy decision Wednesday.

  • EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday.

  • U.S. new home sales, wholesale inventories Wednesday.

  • South African Reserve Bank rate decision Thursday.

  • U.S. initial jobless claims, durable goods, GDP Thursday.

  • Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence Friday.

  • U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:22 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.5%

  • Japan’s Topix index is flat

  • South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%

  • Hang Seng futures advanced 0.6% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.1303

  • The Japanese yen was at 113.84 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3313 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.78%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $85.32 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,849.04 an ounce

