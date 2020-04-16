U.S. ESG Funds Outperformed Conventional Funds in 2019

Sustainable funds outperformed their conventional fund peers in 2019, helped in part by underweighting energy company investments but also by continuing a general trend from recent years of better performance than non-environmental, social, and governance funds.

Overall Performance by Morningstar Category Rank

To evaluate the investment performance of sustainable funds, we examined the rankings of their returns relative to their Morningstar Categories. The following chart groups those return ranks by quartile.

Sustainable funds comfortably outperformed their peers in 2019. The returns of 35% of sustainable funds placed in the top quartile of their respective categories, and nearly two thirds finished in the top two quartiles. By contrast, the returns of only 14% of sustainable funds placed in the bottom quartile, and only about one third placed in the bottom half.

Sustainable equity funds did even better, with the returns of 41% ranking in the top quartile of their respective categories, and 68% in the top two quartiles. The returns of only 16% placed in the bottom quartile and 33% in the bottom half.

The relative returns of sustainable fixed-income funds in 2019 were more or less average for their categories and clustered into the middle two quartiles, while those of sustainable allocation and alternative funds skewed more positively. Overall, rather than their returns being distributed evenly within their respective categories, the returns of sustainable funds were skewed toward the top half, with the returns of two thirds landing in the top half and one third in the bottom half.

Focusing on the trailing annualized three-year returns through the end of 2019, we see a similar pattern. The returns of 40% of sustainable funds placed in the top quartile of their categories, and two thirds finished in the top half. Much of that outperformance was driven by sustainable equity funds. We see a similar story over the trailing five years, even though only 90 sustainable funds have five-year records, compared with 154 sustainable funds that have three-year records.

Over the past five years, sustainable funds have done well in both up and down markets relative to their conventional peers. When markets were flat (2015) or down (2018), the returns of 57% and 63% of sustainable funds placed in the top half of their categories. When markets were up in 2016, 2017, and 2019, the returns of 55%, 54%, and 65% of sustainable funds placed in the top half of their categories.