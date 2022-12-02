U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft

U.S. and EU flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows.

The 27-country bloc fears that the U.S. $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act with its generous tax breaks may lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies from car manufacturers to makers of green technology.

The topic is one of several on the agenda of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council meeting on Dec. 5.

Participants include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.

"We acknowledge the EU's concerns and underline our commitment to address them constructively," a Dec. 1 draft joint statement intended to be issued after the meeting said.

The draft document, which was seen by Reuters and could still be revised, did not set out any specific measures.

The EU executive declined to comment on the draft document.

"The meeting will allow for substantial discussions, including about the concerns around the IRA, which is also dealt with in a dedicated process," a Commission spokesperson said.

With the United States and the EU both set to give huge state funding to chipmakers, the two will agree to set up a common tool for sharing information about public support, a move aimed at avoiding a subsidy race, the document said.

Both sides will exchange information and best practice on investment approaches and terms and conditions for public support.

The document pointed to the threat from non-market economic policies and practices, in particular those affecting medical devices companies, saying both sides would look into appropriate policy tools and coordinate action to diversify supply chains.

"To that end, we will continue building a shared understanding of China's economic and industrial directives and other non-market policies and practices," it said.

A separate draft joint statement on protecting human rights defenders online took aim at the responsibilities of Big Tech firms such as Alphabet unit Google, Meta and Twitter.

"We urge companies to prevent the misuse of their products and platforms, conduct due diligence, take effective action to address all forms of online violence and unlawful or arbitrary surveillance against human rights defenders...," it said.

"We also support stronger accountability for technology platforms and recognize the role of government to enhance online safety, security and privacy."

In an unexpected move, EU industry chief Thierry Breton will skip the meeting as the agenda allocated only two hours of ministerial meetings on issues concerning European businesses, his aide said. Breton will instead travel to the United States for bilateral visits in early 2023.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith and Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-How a revamped U.S. biofuel program could help electric vehicle makers

    The proposal, unveiled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, reflects President Joe Biden's broader agenda to decarbonize the economy to fight climate change, and could provide a big new revenue stream for green cars and trucks. The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard currently requires oil refiners to blend billions of gallons of biofuels like corn-based ethanol into their fuel each year, or buy credits known as RINs from other companies that do the blending for them. Under the new proposal, the RFS would continue to require refiners to blend huge amounts of biofuels and/or purchase RINs, but it would add a twist intended to encourage more electric vehicle production too.

  • EPA announces new biofuel blending mandate proposal

    The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday issued new proposed biofuel blending standards that would incorporate fuels used for electric vehicles for the first time. The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program requires oil refiners to either blend a certain volume of biofuel into the national pool of retail fuel or purchase credits from other refiners…

  • Kherson residents flee after Russian shelling

    Russian shelling on Thursday cut off power in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, just days after it was restored, causing locals to flee the area for safety. (Dec. 2)

  • Teen on saying goodbye to her dad before he was executed: 'We were able to get everything off our chests'

    Kevin Johnson was put to death by lethal injection for the killing of a suburban St. Louis police officer in 2005.

  • Newburgh tattoo shop owner faces trial for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot case

    Roberto Minuta, owner of a Newburgh tattoo shop and member of the Oath Keepers militia, will be tried for seditious conspiracy in a Jan. 6 riot case.

  • Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

    Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got the passport and took the oath on Thursday, about three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship. The reports did not specify whether Snowden has renounced his U.S. citizenship.

  • Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US

    "The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.

  • CDC: BQ.1, BQ.1.1 made up 62% of new COVID cases in the U.S. this week

    More than 62% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the result of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. variants, according to the

  • Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for inciting violence

    Elon Musk confirmed the rapper had violated Twitter's rules around inciting violence.

  • Putin explains Scholz why he terrorises Ukrainians with strikes on energy facilities

    The Kremlin has reported on a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, and Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany. Source: European Pravda Details: The Kremlin has stated that the conversation took place at the initiative of the German side.

  • Putin’s Own Cronies Expose Crimea Chaos in Messy PR Meltdown

    GettyUkrainian officials have been warning for months that—in addition to kicking Russia out of territories seized this year—they also intend to take back territories stolen before the war, including Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.And though Ukraine’s messaging on the matter is simple—that Ukrainian victory is about taking back Crimea, too—Russia’s response has been garbled in recent days. While some are urging Moscow to take the threat of a U

  • Trump Org defense closings feature a clueless Donald Trump and a big little loophole

    The Trump Org. hopes to beat a corporate tax-fraud rap by invoking a three-word legal loophole and convincing jurors the Trump family knew nothing.

  • Russia ready to abandon Zaporizhzhia NPP in exchange for transit of oil and gas through Ukraine

    Russia is ready to leave the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in exchange for uninterrupted transit of oil and gas through Ukraine. Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing two sources close to the Kremlin that spoke on condition of anonymity Details: A source close to the Kremlin and an interlocutor close to the Russian government, claims that the Russian Federation is ready to quit Zaporizhzhia NPP, but does not plan to completely leave Zaporizhzhia Ob

  • The House Committee Finally Has Donald Trump's Tax Returns After Massive Legal Battle — But There's a Pressing Catch

    After a long court battle, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns. While that may seem like a green light for the investigation to continue, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Democrats. The committee now has access to six years of the former president’s tax […]

  • Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country "went to war against Ukraine"

    Sergey Lavrov, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has called the war in Ukraine a "war" for the first time instead of using the propaganda term "special operation". Source: Lavrov, at a press conference on 1 December, a video of which was posted on Telegram by Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva Quote: "With Ukraine.

  • Florida Will Pull $2 Billion of Assets From BlackRock Over ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida will pull $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock Inc., accelerating Republicans’ fight with the world’s largest money manager over its ESG investing practices. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Li

  • Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

    The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold a phone call with Whelan…

  • Russians are angry Putin is spending billions on an unpopular war as they freeze back home, report says

    Russians are complaining about poverty and poor infrastructure amid Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Trump Loses Special Master Review in Mar-a-Lago Files Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of White House documents got a major boost Thursday, as a federal appeals court ruled a judge was wrong to interfere with the probe by appointing a special master to review material seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From

  • Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

    America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Ahead of its unveiling Friday at an Air Force facility in Palmdale, California, only artists’ renderings of the warplane have been released.