U.S., EU Crafting Sanctions on Russian Debt, Banks, Individuals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alberto Nardelli and Jennifer Jacobs
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and the European Union are zeroing in on a package of sanctions against Russia should President Vladimir Putin decide to invade Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The measures would broadly fall into several categories including: restrictions on the refinancing of Russian sovereign debt, financial sanctions, and the singling out of individuals and entities close to the Kremlin. Western allies are also working on a series of trade-related measures covering key goods and sectors.

The Biden administration and its European counterparts have been coordinating closely over several weeks to pin down the details of the package, which is now close to being finalized, the people said. The measures go beyond punishments inflicted on Moscow after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Although there is broad agreement among allies that the sanctions would be implemented in the event of an invasion, there is not yet a joint agreement on other potential trigger points and the consequence of aggressive or destabilizing acts that don’t amount to a further incursion by Russian forces into Ukraine that don’t amount to a full invasion by Russian forces. The Kremlin has backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and the U.S. and others have warned Russia might also opt for a limited incursion into those areas.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. National Security Council didn’t immediately comment on Friday evening. Putin has said he has no plans to invade.

The financial sanctions would see some of Russia’s biggest banks prohibited from some interbank operations in U.S. dollars, such as clearing.

Wall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia Sanctions

Additional financial restrictions could see a select group of banks and state-linked entities hampered by asset freezes, as well as limits introduced on transactions, borrowing and access to capital markets. Domestic-facing banks that have been used in the past to try and circumvent sanctions are also likely to be hit.

The U.S. and its European allies have been trying to focus the package in a way that minimizes unintended negative consequences and any collateral damage on their own economies and companies.

The financial measures could include some caveats. For instance, Germany and other major Western European nations have sought exemptions for the energy sector from a potential clearing ban, protections for some existing contracts as well as so-called grandfathering and wind-down periods.

Gas Flows

The U.S. and its allies are also working with other nations to diversify European gas supplies to avoid supply shocks should Russia retaliate to any sanctions by cutting off gas flows to Europe, President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Friday.

Cutting Russia out of the Swift international payments system is technically still on the table officials say, but they acknowledge that it would be a highly problematic move as it would cause havoc across western economies too, and a number of European governments have indicated that it is a no-go for them.

Measures are also being drafted to target Russian oligarchs and entities, including state-owned enterprises, with combinations of travel and trade bans and asset freezes. Work on those lists is proceeding, the people said.

Quantum Computing

In addition to the sanctions, the U.S. and the EU will implement a series of commercial and trade-related restrictions.

These could include export controls and bans in technology and sensitive industries, such as semi-conductors, aerospace, defense, cyber surveillance technologies, luxury goods and equipment used in the oil industry. Restrictions could also be imposed on goods used for both civilian and military purposes, such as in quantum computing.

Limits could be introduced in the imports of select metals, such as steel and iron, and chemicals, the people said. Work on finalizing the trade measures is ongoing, the people added.

In addition to any joint transatlantic package, there is the expectation that Germany would prevent the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from operating in the event of an invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's top diplomat says Moscow doesn't 'want wars' but warns 'we also won't allow our interests to be rudely trampled'

    The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed it has no plans to invade Ukraine, even as it refuses calls to withdraw troops from the border.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Biden Te

  • Defense Secretary Austin to attend meeting with CEOs from hypersonics industry

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will deliver remarks at a virtual meeting next week that includes CEOs from the hypersonics industry in an effort to accelerate the development of these capabilities as rivals have shown significant advancements in recent months.

  • Robinhood Investors Have Been Fleeing: These Charts Show Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc.’s free fall has stopped, at least for now. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsAfter losing more than two-third of its value since the company’s initial public offering,

  • U.S. revokes access from another Chinese telecom

    The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to revoke the ability of China Unicom Americas to offer telecom service in the U.S., the agency's latest crackdown on Chinese communication companies.Why it matters: The agency has reviewed several carriers' ties to the Chinese government and found they lead to unacceptable national security risks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The FCC said China Unicom Americas, as a U.S. subsid

  • The U.S. Heads Further Down the Path to Managed Trade

    Talks with the U.K. over steel and aluminum tariffs are likely to end in a familiar place, writes Gary Clyde Hufbauer.

  • U.S., Taiwanese vice presidents speak at rare encounter in Honduras

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Taiwanese vice presidents had a brief conversation on Thursday at the inauguration of the new Honduran president, a rare encounter that is highly symbolic and provoking anger in Beijing at a time of simmering tension with Washington. The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, though its strong support for the island both politically and through arms sales is one of the main sources of Sino-U.S. friction. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said she spoke with her Taiwanese counterpart, William Lai, in Honduras about their shared interest in Central America and the U.S. government's "root causes" strategy to curb migration.

  • Biden needs to get Ukraine right. America's security depends on it.

    Despite Vladimir Putin's troops at Ukraine's border, there’s still time. Russia doesn't have forces in place for a full-on invasion, yet.

  • Tesla Slump Heaps Pain on Cathie Wood’s Struggling ARKK Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A double-digit drop in Tesla Inc. shares on Thursday has added to a nightmare start to the year for Cathie Wood’s flagship strategy.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMegacap Tech Drives Stocks Toward Best Day in 2022: Markets WrapElon Musk’s electr

  • South Carolina man sentenced to 44 months in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to assault for his involvement in the riot and was sentenced to 44 months in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Just-in-time gives way to "buy everything you can" as U.S. supply disruptions persist

    Stephen Bullock eight months ago gave up on the idea of buying raw materials and parts only shortly before they were needed on his assembly line. Instead, he told his purchasing manager to "just buy everything you can," and they could store the excess, said Bullock, chief executive of Power Curbers Companies, a maker of heavy equipment used to build concrete sidewalks and other infrastructure projects. Roughly two years into a pandemic that has snarled supply chains across the globe, U.S. companies are scrambling not just to produce enough to feed current demand - but to also refill inventory shelves.

  • Putin, Xi to discuss European security amid Ukraine standoff - Kremlin

    Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will spend a "lot of time" discussing security in Europe and the set of demands Moscow has made of the West when they meet for talks next week, the Kremlin said on Friday. Putin will travel to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 against the backdrop of a tense confrontation with the West over Ukraine. The talks will be closely watched in Washington and elsewhere for clues to the direction of the Russia-China relationship, which has grown closer as both countries' ties with the West have deteriorated.

  • China unveils Winter Olympics world leader guest list

    China on Friday revealed a list of visiting dignitaries for next week's Winter Olympics that includes the leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for an event that is being diplomatically shunned by some Western nations.

  • Ohio Promised $2.1 Billion in Incentives to Lure Chipmaker Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- The state of Ohio and its private economic development group offered Intel Corp. $2.1 billion in incentives to lure the chipmaker to the state, winning a national competition for the employer. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Bi

  • Indians want those who profited from the pandemic to pay a covid surcharge

    Indians want its wealthiest class, and companies that profited from the pandemic, to pay a covid surcharge.

  • 1979 Ford Ranchero Sports Beefy V8 And Tons Of Utility To Match

    This legendary muscle car/truck combo is ready to make an appearance on the auction block after single owner life.

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    From the crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism

  • Turkey warns Russian invasion of Ukraine would 'not be a wise act'

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would "not be a wise act" as tensions continue to boil between Moscow and Kyiv."I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine. Such a step will not be a wise act for Russia or the region," Erdoğan told broadcaster NTV during an interview on Wednesday, according to Reuters."There is a need for dialogue that will listen to Russia and eliminate...

  • Aging Pittsburgh bridge collapses in early morning while cars were driving on it

    The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.

  • Chicago mayor ordered Columbus statues removed during 2020 unrest. A lawsuit by Italian Americans claims that violated a Park District contract

    CHICAGO — Italian Americans seeking the return of Chicago’s Christopher Columbus statue to its former pedestal in Little Italy allege that Mayor Lori Lightfoot interfered with a Park District contract to keep the monument on display “in perpetuity,” according to a recently filed complaint. Lightfoot has been newly added as a defendant in a lawsuit the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans ...