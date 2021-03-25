U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, Biden's nominee for secretary of Commerce, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. privacy shield framework to comply with a July 2020 ruling by Europe's highest court that a transatlantic data transfer deal was invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance, the two sides said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"These negotiations underscore our shared commitment to privacy, data protection and the rule of law and our mutual recognition of the importance of transatlantic data flows to our respective citizens, economies, and societies," U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in the statement released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

