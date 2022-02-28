U.S., European Futures Tumble on Return After ‘Terrible Weekend’

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European stock index futures tumbled on Monday, following a weekend of mounting sanctions on Russia, kicking off what looks set to be another tumultuous week for equities investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

March contracts on the S&P 500 Index slid as much as 2.9% before trimming losses to 2.2% as of 1:13 p.m. in Hong Kong. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were down 2.4%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures plunged as much as 4.5%.

The poor start to the week comes after equities in the U.S. and Europe rallied on Friday, capping a week of extreme volatility across financial markets as traders reacted to the rapidly changing geopolitical situation. As Russia continued to strike targets in Ukraine over the weekend, Western nations moved to sanction the central bank in Moscow and cut off various Russian lenders from the critical SWIFT financial messaging system.

“A terrible weekend,” said Wai Ho Leong, a strategist at Modular Asset Management, adding that it’s “hard to make any decisions when the conflict in Ukraine is re-intensifying.”

The geopolitical conflict is also deepening concerns over inflation and its potential impact on the global economic recovery. Oil surged again as increased sanctions on Russia spurred worries of an energy crisis. Wheat and corn prices also soared.

“If growth starts to become more scarce, we may see a further shift in risk appetite,” said Lewis Grant, a senior global equities portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. “The value rally may pause and we expect to see a preference for defensive growth –- not a return to glamor tech, but a preference for high quality, sustainable, predictable growth.”

Story continues

‘A Lot Has Changed’

While swaps traders are sticking to bets that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates at least five times this year, some market participants are dialing back bets that the Federal Reserve will hike by a half point next month.

“A lot has changed since the Friday close,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, pointing especially to the decision on SWIFT. “As for equity index futures, Friday’s relief rally should be unwound.”

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia showed some resilience on Monday after sharply underperforming global peers last week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down just 0.1%. Some market watchers are looking at strong recent corporate earnings and the outlook for China monetary-policy easing to help support stocks.

“Stagflation fears have clearly risen in the last days -- however, even a slight fall in volatility would lead to technical equity buying by option market makers and systematic strategies,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “We remain cautiously optimistic.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.