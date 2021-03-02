U.S., European Union to sanction Russia for poisoning Putin foe Alexei Navalny

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Megerian
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOPSHOT - Police officers and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) servicemen patrol on Red Square in central Moscow on January 25, 2021. - The Kremlin on Sunday accused the United States of interfering in Russia&#39;s domestic affairs and downplayed the scale of the weekend&#39;s protests, when tens of thousands rallied in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. More than 3,500 demonstrators were detained in protests across the country on Saturday, with several injured in clashes with police in Moscow, following Navalny&#39;s call to rally against President Vladimir Putin&#39;s 20-year rule. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers and the Russian National Guard patrol on Red Square in central Moscow on Jan. 25. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)

The United States and the European Union are jointly imposing sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader who was recently jailed, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent Aug. 20, then spent months recovering in Germany. When he returned to Russia on Jan. 17, he was detained and sentenced to prison on what U.S. officials described as spurious charges.

"We're sending a clear signal to Russia," said one of the officials, who requested anonymity. "There are consequences for the use of chemical weapons."

Administration officials also warned that they believe Russia is "moving toward authoritarianism" under President Vladimir Putin.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that U.S. intelligence officials have assessed "with high confidence" that Russian government operatives poisoned Navalny. Moscow has denied any role.

The sanctions target seven senior Russian officials, including Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the country's main intelligence agency, the FSB. Other officials include two deputy ministers of defense and the head of the federal prison system.

Former President Trump had previously declined to join European countries in punishing Russia for its targeting of Navalny. An official said Biden's approach would be "very different than what you saw in the previous administration."

The sanctions for Navalny's poisoning are the first of several actions that the Biden administration is considering. Officials are also debating how to respond to the SolarWinds cyberattack, election interference and Russian bounties for the death of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

"We expect this to be a challenging relationship," the official said. "We're prepared for it to be a challenging relationship."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • US announces Russia sanctions over poisoning of Alexei Navalny

    FOX News Washington correspondent Rich Edson has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Venezuela uses pretrial detention as a punishment, rights group says

    Nearly three-quarters of all individuals detained in Venezuela for what rights group Penal Forum considers political reasons are awaiting trial, the group said on Monday, arguing it is a sign that authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment. Venezuelan law states that pretrial detention cannot last more than two years, Penal Forum's directors Alfredo Romero and Gonzalo Himiob told reporters, noting that 49 of the 323 individuals they consider political prisoners have been detained for longer than that amount of time.

  • Brett Veach: It will take more work than 2020 to bring back Sammy Watkins

    After winning Super Bowl LIV last year, the Chiefs and Sammy Watkins crafted a deal to keep him with the club at a reduced rate for 2020. Now, Watkins is about to become a free agent at the start of the new league year. While Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach hasn’t closed the door [more]

  • 3 million vaccine doses per day could boost employment by more than 2 million, report finds

    Increasing daily vaccine doses to 3 million would boost GDP by 1% and prevent a total of about 2 million new COVID-19 cases in 2021.

  • US imposes sanctions on seven senior Russians over Alexei Navalny poisoning

    The United States last night imposed sanctions on the director of Russia's FSB security agency after concluding it carried out the poisoning attack on Vladimir Putin's leading critic Alexei Navalny. Alexander Bortnikov, who has led the KGB's successor since 2008, was one of seven senior Russian officials targeted by the US. Bortnikov had already been sanctioned by European Union in October. Others sanctioned by the US included Alexander Kalashnikov, Russia's prisons administrator, Andrei Yarin, the Kremlin’s domestic policy chief, and deputy defence ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said: "The US government has exercised its authorities to send a clear signal that Russia's use of chemical weapons, and abuse of human rights, have severe consequences." Those sanctioned will have any US assets frozen, US transactions with them subject to prosecution, and they will not be able to travel to the US. The largely symbolic action was the first taken against Russia by Joe Biden, five weeks into his presidency. US officials said it was intended to signal a tougher line against the Kremlin than was pursued by Donald Trump. The US also announced sanctions against 13 Russian businesses, and a government research Institute. Officials said they were targeting companies involved in producing materials that could be used in biological and chemical agents. They also renewed demands that Mr Navalny, the opposition leader, be released after being jailed in January. US intelligence agents had determined with "high confidence" that the FSB used the nerve agent Novichok against Mr Navalny in August, a senior official in Washington said. Mr Navalny fell violently ill when he was taking a domestic flight and was rushed for treatment in Germany, where doctors said he had been poisoned with Novichok. He returned to Moscow in January and was immediately arrested.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats are standing against working Americans

    Senate Judiciary Committee member predicts successful 2022 and 2024 for Republicans on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Farmers in Fukushima plant indigo to rebuild devastated town

    Because of radiation released by the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster a decade ago, farmers in nearby Minamisoma weren't allowed to grow crops for two years. After the restriction was lifted, two farmers, Kiyoko Mori and Yoshiko Ogura, found an unusual way to rebuild their lives and help their destroyed community. “Dyeing lets us forget the bad things” for a while, Mori said.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

    The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what U.S. officials said was Moscow's attempt to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent. The announcement, made by senior Biden administration officials, marked a sharp turn away from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Minneapolis Nixes Plan To Hire 'Social Media Influencers' During Derek Chauvin Trial

    After the planned hirings sparked propaganda concerns, a city official apologized, saying, "this was never about trying to persuade or change public opinion."

  • WH sanctions Russia over Navalny poisoning

    The White House announced Tuesday it has sanctioned seven Russian officials along with more than a dozen businesses and other entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on Vladimir Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (March 2)

  • Demi Lovato says she feels at 'peace' with her body after rejecting diet culture and putting a stop to calorie counting

    Lovato, who has been open about her eating disorder recovery, says she's no longer over-exercising or restricting what she eats.

  • Endangered orangutan born at New Orleans zoo

    The second Sumatran organutan has been born in as many years at the Audobon Zoo in New Orleans; fewer than 14,000 are believed to live in the wild. (Mar. 1)

  • Teachers’ union head branded ‘hypocrite’ for taking daughter to private pre-school despite insisting it’s unsafe

    Matt Meyer says there are differences between running a small private school and a public school district

  • 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

    When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America. Murphy was at the very height of his fame, coming off “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the stand-up special “Raw.” Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and co-star in “Coming to America,” remembers them sneaking out during the shoot to a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal aide Semmi.

  • Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

    The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijing's proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had "no market" on the island. The KMT ruled China before retreating to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists in 1949. While ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved dramatically in the last three decades, Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Duchess of Sussex accused of 'bullying Palace staff to tears'

    The Duchess of Sussex faced several bullying complaints from members of her staff during her time as working royal, it was claimed on Tuesday night, as tensions between the couple and Buckingham Palace deepened. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee, The Times reported. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • Republicans and majority of Democrats vote to keep incarcerated people from participating in elections

    No Republicans supported restoring the right to vote to incarcerated felons. A majority of Democrats likewise opposed the measure.