MOSCOW (Reuters) -Starved of Big Macs since McDonald's Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain's successor - the "Big Hit". Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", on Monday said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo". McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.