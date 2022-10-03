U.S.to announce new curbs on tech exports to China this week -sources

Illustration shows China's and U.S.' flags
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to announce later this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New York Times was first to report that the new restrictions could come as soon as this week, adding that Washington also plans to limit U.S.-made microchips from being sold to China's most powerful supercomputing and data center projects.

Reuters reported last month that the Biden administration planned in October to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Commerce Department declined comment.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld, David Shepardonson and Alexandra Alper; Additional Reporting by Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Mark Porter)

