U.S. expected to keep border expulsions policy as Delta variant cases surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Hesson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expected to delay a partial rollback of a controversial migrant expulsion policy, according to three people familiar with the matter, citing fears related to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The administration of President Joe Biden had planned to exempt migrant families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from the expulsion policy by July 31, while continuing to keep it for individuals, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier this month.

The partial rollback of the Title 42 policy was delayed because the Biden administration "put the brakes on it" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of infections in Mexico, one of the people said.

It is now unclear when the order could be lifted for families or in its entirety.

Biden, a Democrat, has been under intense pressure from human rights groups, some fellow Democrats, migrant advocacy groups and United Nations refugee officials to end the Trump-era policy they say leads to thousands of expelled migrants facing kidnappings and other violence in northern Mexico.

Biden has kept Title 42 in place as border arrests have risen to their highest monthly levels in 20 years. Since he took office in January, migrants have been expelled under Title 42 more than 500,000 times, although many of those include repeat border crossers.

"It will remain in place as long as that is the guidance from our health and medical experts," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Monday, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She added that the administration had never publicly set a date for ending it.

U.S. coronavirus cases have been rising due to the Delta variant, which emerged in India but has quickly spread and now accounts for more than 80% of U.S. coronavirus cases.

Biden risks alienating pro-migrant allies and members of his own party if he continues to keep Title 42, which was one of former President Donald Trump's most restrictive immigration policies.

The administration already faces a legal challenge over the family expulsions led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The ACLU agreed in February to pause litigation so that the parties could attempt to resolve or narrow the dispute but will decide by Monday whether to resume the legal challenge, according to Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's immigrants’ rights project.

"(Title 42) has caused enormous hardship and could never be justified on public health grounds," Gelernt said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "By August 2 we will alert the court whether it is time for us to end negotiations and resume the litigation, which we always said we would do if an end to Title 42 is not in sight."

Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat whose congressional district includes part of Los Angeles, said the Biden administration did not have an adequate rationale for expelling asylum seekers while allowing hundreds of thousands of legal travelers and other migrants caught at the border to enter the United States.

Chu joined a group of more than 60 Democratic lawmakers who earlier this year urged the Biden administration to end the policy.

"They're just indiscriminately rejecting people and sending them back," she said in an interview.

Still, the Biden administration exempted unaccompanied children from the policy in February and has been phasing it out for migrant families arriving at the southern border.

In June, 84% of the roughly 50,000 migrant family members caught at the southern border were allowed into the United States to pursue their cases.

The White House, CDC and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

CNN first reported last week on a possible delay to the rollback of the order for families.

CONSEQUENCES OF THE DELAY

Thousands of migrants have been granted humanitarian exceptions to the border policy under an informal program managed on the ground by a consortium of non-profit organizations who help to identify those most vulnerable.

The program has mitigated the impact of Title 42, but a number of the non-profits have either ended their participation in it or are planning to in the coming weeks, compounding the impact of the delay in rolling back Title 42.

"We have made a commitment to do this until the end of August," said Rachel Levitan, vice president for international programs with HIAS, a refugee organization formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. "That is the end of the line for us."

While Biden is under pressure to end Title 42, he is also being pressed by Republicans and some Democrats in border states to keep it in place.

Migrant crossings typically taper off in the hot summer months, but arrests at the southern border rose in June to the highest level since April 2000. The tally in July is expected to be similar or even higher, according to two border patrol officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who represents a border district in south Texas, is urging the Biden administration to keep the policy and step up immigration enforcement to discourage people from crossing.

"They're afraid to show people being deported because they don't want to offend the left," Cuellar said. "I think they put so much emphasis on the immigration activists. They need to start paying attention to the border communities."

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco, and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Ross Colvin and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Restrictions for Migrant Families at U.S.-Mexico Border Won’t Be Lifted as Covid Cases Surge

    The Biden administration had been expected to spare families from a pandemic policy known as Title 42 that blocks many migrants from entering the U.S. for public health reasons.

  • NHL rumors: Bruins, free agent Derek Forbort agree on three-year contract

    The Boston Bruins have made their first move in NHL free agency, reportedly agreeing to sign defenseman Derek Forbort to a three-year contract worth $9 million.

  • NFL player prop of the day: Derrick Henry has some huge numbers to hit

    Derrick Henry has been a beast since the Titans finally started using him correctly.

  • Exclusive-AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business, exec says

    AstraZeneca is exploring options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday. AstraZeneca agreed to work with the University of Oxford on its COVID-19 shot last year despite having no prior vaccine experience, taking on the project with a pledge not to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic. "We are exploring different options," AstraZeneca Executive Vice President and President of the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit Ruud Dobber said, referring to the vaccines business.

  • China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

    Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a major airport rattled authorities who thought they had the disease under control. The 171 new cases of the more contagious delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing and surrounding Jiangsu province are modest compared with India and some other countries. Nanjing, a city of 9.3 million people northwest of Shanghai, has ordered tens of thousands to stay home and is carrying out mass testing while experts look for the source of the virus.

  • Delta variant: US reports most COVID-19 cases in world

    In Jacksonville, Florida, Baptist Health Hospital is reporting more than 400 COVID-19 patients, and Mississippi’s health officer orders hospitals to delay some elective surgeries due to rising cases.

  • A 20-foot sea wall won’t save Miami – how living structures can help protect the coast and keep the paradise vibe

    Miami and Miami Beach were built right up to the waterfront, with little room for nature. Shobeir Ansari via Getty ImagesMiami is all about the water and living life outdoors. Walking paths and parks line large stretches of downtown waterfront with a stunning bay view. This downtown core is where the Army Corps of Engineers plans to build a US$6 billion sea wall, 20 feet high in places, through downtown neighborhoods and right between the Brickell district’s high-rises and the bay. There’s no qu

  • Bipartisan group reaches agreement on $1.2 trillion "hard" infrastructure bill

    After weeks of long nights and endless Zoom calls, a bipartisan group of senators finally reached a deal on "the major issues" in their $1.2 trillion "hard" infrastructure package, GOP senators involved in the talks announced Wednesday.Why it matters: It could be days before the group finishes writing the bill, but the Senate can begin debating the legislation in earnest now that they have resolved the outstanding issues. The bill needs 60 votes to advance in the Senate.Stay on top of the latest

  • Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham has shoulder injury; surgery possible

    Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham reportedly is dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder and back that may require surgery.

  • AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half

    AstraZeneca said Thursday that it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year, offering a new timetable for the much-delayed application. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker announced the schedule as it released second-quarter financial results, which showed that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. When AstraZeneca released data from its U.S. trial of the vaccine on March 22, company officials said they expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of April.

  • Schumer: Climate change 'worse than COVID' without action

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that global warming and climate change will be worse than the coronavirus pandemic without action like Democrats are planning in large spending packages.

  • Adam Kinzinger calls GOP demands for him to be punished 'petty' and says he'll 'defend democracy' no matter what

    Republican Reps. Kinzinger and Liz Cheney joined seven Democrats on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • CDC says vaccinated people may transmit virus, recommends masks indoors; L.A. mandates vaccination or weekly tests: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC is expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission.

  • Even in absence, North Korea's presence felt at Tokyo Games

    While it's not making headlines here, the North’s absence is noteworthy, especially among those who watch the intersection of sports and diplomacy — and the way North Korea’s propaganda machine uses international attention to advance its needs. Perhaps the hottest story of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was the North Korean delegation, which included 22 athletes, hundreds of cheerleaders and leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister. The coronavirus is the biggest reason for North Korea’s decision not to come to Tokyo.

  • Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

    Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway. “We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases Thursday, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the numbers a week ago, setting an all-time high since the pandemic began early last year.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. warns states to tread carefully in auditing elections

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday issued legal guidance aimed at curbing voting rights abuses in U.S. states such as Arizona, where Republican officials launched a contentious audit in a failed bid to reverse former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. In the guidance, the U.S. Justice Department raises concerns about the "unusual second round of examinations" into 2020 election results cropping up in various states even though none of the prior state recounts had "produced evidence of either wrongdoing or mistakes that casts any doubt on the outcome of the national election results."

  • College football realignment: Pac-12 has received interest from 'many schools,' commissioner says

    George Kliavkoff is in just his first month as the commissioner of the Pac-12 and he finds himself in quite an intriguing time in college athletics.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers emotional opening statement at Jan. 6 hearing: 'Self-governance is at stake'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, delivered an emotional opening statement Tuesday in which he took aim at members of his own party and praised the bravery of the police who battled rioters for hours.

  • Chicago's top cop goes off on progressive policies, says they are to blame for crime wave

    Chicago's police superintendent on Monday blamed the court system and progressive soft-on-crime policies for the city's current crime wave, which saw another blood-soaked weekend during which 70 people were shot and 12 killed.

  • Republicans embrace Trump on Covid and Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Chuck Todd breaks down how Republicans are appeasing former President Trump on the January 6th Capitol attack and the coronavirus.