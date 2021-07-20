U.S. experiences weekend of gun violence

Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington, D.C., experienced an outbreak of gun violence over the weekend. Those incidents were part of a wave of gun violence in which hundreds of people were killed and injured in the last 72 hours, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In Philadelphia, police responded to 42 shootings that left four people dead over the weekend. Another 56 people were shot in Chicago, with at least eight victims under 18 years old. The City of Chicago is offering $1 million for tips about illegal guns.

"Our children are worth your giving these people up," Chicago police superintendent David Brown said Monday at a news conference.

In Washington, D.C., a shooting outside the city's baseball stadium postponed an MLB game less than 24 hours after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed.

The nation's capital has already reached 100 homicides this year — faster than any year since 2003. Nyiah Courtney, a 6-year-old girl, was fatally shot on July 16. Police are pleading for information on a suspect, offering a $60,000 reward.

"I need calls. I need tips. I need you to say, 'This is where that car is, chief,'" said Police Chief Robert Contee.

Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. / Credit: Getty Images

The sound of gunfire sent thousands at Nationals Park racing for the exits on Saturday night. Fearing an active shooter in the stadium, some baseball fans sought cover in the dugouts, others between rows of seats. The shots were loud enough to be heard during the game's broadcast.

The shooting, which occurred outside the stadium, wounded three people, including a fan who had just left the game.

Among the crowd of nearly 33,000 was 8-year-old Faris Nunn, who said: "It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared because I always am expecting something to happen."

Police are still looking for leads in the ballpark shooting. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser cited a sustained increase in gun violence in authorizing as much police overtime as necessary to ensure public safety.

