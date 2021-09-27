U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The fifth prototype of China's home-built C919 passenger plane takes off for its first test flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai
·4 min read

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme.

The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said.

As of December 2020, the U.S. has required special licenses to export parts and technology assistance to any company with ties to the Chinese military. That has thrown a monkey wrench into the C919 programme, which has been in development for 13 years - one of the longest such periods in aviation.

U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

COMAC has 815 provisional orders, but only China Eastern Airlines placed a firm order for five jets.

The state-backed airline said in August it expects to receive its first C919 by the end of the year, two in 2022 and two more in 2023.

A slow production rampup would mean the C919 will not pose a near-term threat to Airbus and Boeing, which produce dozens of narrowbodies a month.

"One of the biggest hurdles is going to be the supply chain, especially now with inflation, material availability and supplier changes," said aerospace supply chain expert Alex Krutz at U.S-based aerospace consultancy Patriot Industrial Partners.

"The suppliers may not have the liquidity to make the post-certification changes or be willing as they were a few years ago to continue supporting an initial lower-rate production programme like COMAC," he added.

COMAC is years behind its initial certification schedule - one reason it did not take the C919 to the China Airshow.

"COMAC are very preoccupied with test flights. They're behind schedule and are flying as much as they can to reach the minimum hours needed for Chinese certification," an industry source told Reuters. "Despite all the issues, COMAC is very determined to get certified, as this is a paramount political task."

Sources say that the C919 is likely to receive its type certificate from China's aviation regulator by the end of this year, but that there will be a long list of limits on flight operations. Even after the certification, COMAC must make upgrades, the sources said.

COMAC and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) did not respond to requests to comment.

CAUTIOUS REGULATOR

The sources with knowledge of the C919 programme said the jet's progress seemed to mirror the certification pattern and slow production of its predecessor, the ARJ21 regional jet.

The ARJ21 faced a 2.5-year gap between obtaining a "type certificate", which declares the design safe, and a "production certificate" allowing it to enter mass production.

That contrasts with the West, where those certificates are typically granted around the same time.

About 60 ARJ21 aircraft have been delivered to date, but the production ramp-up was also slow, rising from two planes a year in 2017 to 24 in 2020, according to COMAC data.

The C919 is in a phase called "batch production", where each plane requires a sign-off by the regulator.

FOREIGN PARTS

The C919 is assembled in China but relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics. That has made it vulnerable to crackdowns on key technology transfers.

The addition of two key COMAC subsidiaries to a list of companies with military ties in December 2020 created bureaucratic licensing requirements.

China has been doubling down on developing its own engine for the C919; state engine maker Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) will display a model of the CJ-1000 engine at the air show, but the domestic solution for the airliner is years away.

AECC is spending 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) to build an industrial complex in the southwestern city of Chengdu to manufacture engine nacelles and thrust reversers, local media reported last month. A source with knowledge of the matter said the complex related to CJ-1000 production.

The nacelle capacity is expected to reach 100 per year, enough for 50 planes, the reports said, though no target date was stated. AECC did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

($1 = 6.4589 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and David Kirton in Zhuhai and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Time is running out: Investors skittish over debt in China and in the U.S.

    Investors skittish over debt in China and in the U.S.

  • China Stocks Rise as Liquor Firms Surge to Offset Power-Cut Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese liquor makers drove advances in the mainland market, even as materials stocks fall due to concerns over power curbs that have hurt large swathes of manufacturing in the country.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingLiqu

  • China Evergrande's electric car unit's shares tumble 26% after warning

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande's electric car unit plunged as much as 26% on Monday after it warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash and after it said it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares. The warning by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group after the market closed on Friday was the clearest sign yet that the embattled property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business. Shares of the electric car unit slid to as low as HK$1.66 in early trade before paring losses to fall 2.2%.

  • Nancy Pelosi: Democrats will pass $1tn infrastructure deal this week

    Speaker says she will work to build consensus on Biden’s separate $3.5tn social agenda, which has caused division within the party House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a rally in support of President Joe Biden's ‘Build Back Better’ for women agenda, at the Capitol in Washington on 24 September. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said on Sunday Democrats will pass a $1tn bipartisan infrastructure bill this week. She also said she would work to build consensus on Joe Bi

  • Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit

    Chinese technology executives, facing a crackdown (https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13) by the authorities, pledged support on Sunday for Beijing's "common prosperity" drive and to help smaller companies. Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang, a prime target (https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/crackdown-hit-alibaba-divest-5-stake-chinese-broadcaster-2021-09-24) of the broad crackdown, told a conference organised by China's top internet regulator that his company's $15 billion plan to boost common prosperity in China was "steadily advancing". Common prosperity - China's term for narrowing the gap between rich and poor - is "not just a number", Zhang said, stressing the importance of helping local talent in poor regions to "teach a man to fish".

  • China says will clamp down on abortions for "non-medical purposes"

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will reduce the number of abortions performed for "non-medical purposes", the country's cabinet said in new guidelines issued on Monday, that it said were aimed at improving women's reproductive health. China has already enacted strict measures aimed at preventing sex-selective abortions, and health authorities also warned in 2018 that the use of abortion to end unwanted pregnancies was harmful to women's bodies and risks causing infertility. The State Council said the new guidelines would aim to improve women's overall access to pre-pregnancy health care services.

  • Peru PM warns gas sector: pay higher taxes or face nationalization

    Peruvian Prime Minister Guido Bellido on Sunday said that companies which exploit natural gas in Peru will need to agree to pay higher taxes or else face nationalizations, a sharp warning to the sector from the new leftist government. Bellido told Reuters in August https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-perus-new-govt-eyes-natural-gas-hydroelectric-sectors-public-companies-2021-08-08 that the government was planning to participate more deeply in the main industries, including natural gas and new hydroelectric projects, and would look to create new state companies. The Andean country, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has a major gas operation run by the Camisea consortium, led by Argentina's Pluspetrol, with smaller stakes held by South Korea's SK Group, Hunt Oil and Repsol.

  • Debt ceiling debates in Congress, consumer confidence: What to know this week

    Investors this week are set to closely monitor developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers race to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month and debate raising the debt ceiling. Elsewhere, economic data on consumer confidence is also due for release.

  • Governor provides update on deadly train derailment

    Governor provides update on deadly train derailment

  • Yen sinks, Aussie climbs as Evergrande contagion fears recede

    The safe-haven yen sank to its lowest in nearly three months on Monday, while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar continued to recover from an almost one-month low, as fears of widespread contagion from China Evergrande Group receded. The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will likely begin to trim its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and flagged interest rate increases may follow sooner than expected, with half of Federal Open Market Committee members projecting a hike next year. "USD is likely to remain caught in the cross-currents of a more hawkish FOMC and fading concerns around a potential Evergrande default," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts wrote in a client note.

  • U.K.'s Wise to join the New Payments Platform in Australia

    Digital money transfer group Wise Plc will join an Australian payments network which should allow transfers to be settled in the country faster and at lower cost, Chief Executive Officer Kristo Kaarmann said on Friday. The company will become a direct participant and shareholder in Australia's New Payments Platform (NPP), Kaarmann said. Wise said that joining the NPP will allow it to lower its average price of money transfers in or out of Australia by bypassing middlemen to clear and settle real-time payments instantly.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • Newsom signs bill removing 'alien' from California code

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday to remove the word "alien" from state codes, arguing the term was discriminatory.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints

    Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions. Brent crude was up $1.14 or 1.5% at $79.23 a barrel by 0208 GMT, having risen a third consecutive week through Friday. U.S. Oil added $1.11 or 1.5% to $75.09, its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week last week.

  • China frees Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig after Huawei boss released

    Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were released after tech executive Meng Wanzhou was freed in Canada.

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Investors Shouldn't Overlook HIVE Blockchain Technologies' (CVE:HIVE) Impressive Returns On Capital

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach...

  • Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on bipartisan infrastructure bill

  • Abcarian: Can the Supreme Court be moved by abortion stories told by real women? We'll see

    Roe vs. Wade is in danger of being overturned by a conservative court majority. Women are demanding to be heard.