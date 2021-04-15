U.S. Exposes Hackers’ Helpers to Punish Russian Attacks

Michael Riley and Ryan Gallagher

(Bloomberg) -- In punishing Russian hacks and election meddling, the Biden administration on Thursday revealed new details about Russian intelligence’s vast disinformation and cyber-operations, including the names of companies that allegedly help facilitate cyber-attacks and websites accused of spreading false claims to damage the U.S.

The information release is designed partly to damage Russian intelligence services by blowing the cover of its support network, including companies that provide essential services and, in one case, the location of a technology park near the Black Sea used by spies for Russian’s military intelligence directorate, the GRU.

“This is how you roll up people’s networks,” said James Lewis, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “You identify them, so that they have to rebuild their tradecraft and rebuild their cover. It’s cheap for us but can be very costly to them.”

The names of companies and individuals, including a deputy chief of staff to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were officially released in relation to U.S. sanctions imposed Thursday, but the larger harm may come from being associated with Russia’s spy operations, experts say.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, a Russian cybersecurity company called Positive Technologies hosts large-scale conventions that are used as a recruiting pipeline for Russia’s intelligence agencies, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the GRU. While the U.S. didn’t identify the name of the conference, one annual event held by Positive Technologies -- which names Societe Generale, UniCredit and Enel as clients on its website -- is called “Positive Hack Days.” In 2019, it hosted 8,000 people, and participants competed to hack into cash machines and a Tesla car.

The disclosure about the company’s alleged links to Russian intelligence comes just after reports that it was considering an initial public offering, which Kommersant newspaper reported in March, citing an unidentified person familiar with the plan. The company earned 5.6 billion rubles ($73 million) in 2020 and was targeting a valuation of between $2 billion and $4 billion, the paper said.

Positive Technologies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. also sanctioned ERA Technopolis, a research center and technology park located in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, which is near the Black Sea. U.S. officials alleged that ERA Technopolis “houses and supports” units of the GRU, which it said was responsible for offensive cyber and information operations.

The technology park had been publicly linked to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which claims that the facility combines scientific and educational functions. But the fact that it’s now known to house GRU units will likely be an inconvenience for an agency that thrives in secrecy.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of hacking, election meddling and spreading disinformation in the U.S.

It’s likely that many of the details about the intelligence agencies’ support networks were classified until recently, but Lewis said the decision to release them was a result of an internal U.S. government debate about how to impose stiff costs for what the U.S. calls “malign behavior.”

Those activities include aggressive efforts to influence the outcome of U.S. presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and the recent hack of U.S. government agencies and private firms through software made by Texas-based SolarWinds Corp.

“This is a really knotty problem to deal with. These types of attacks are low cost, high yield for Russia,” said Holden Triplett, a former director for counterintelligence in the Trump administration’s National Security Council. “The sanctions might take out some of their operational infrastructure, but they can rebuild. It seems unlikely to deter Putin.”

The Biden administration also disclosed new details about how Russian intelligence agencies have used disinformation outlets and companies to secretly try to influence U.S. voters and spread false claims about candidates and elections.

“Private and public sector corruption facilitated by President Vladimir Putin has enriched his network of confidants, who used their illicit business connections to advance Russia’s campaign to undermine the 2020 U.S. presidential election—and to give Russia plausible deniability in its disinformation activities,” according to the Treasury Department.

The FSB operates several disinformation outlets, including SouthFront, which is registered in Russia and attempts to appeal to military enthusiasts, veterans and conspiracy theorists while hiding its connections to Russian intelligence, according to the Biden administration. Following the November U.S. presidential election, SouthFront allegedly published content alleging voter fraud had taken place during the election.

Another disinformation outlet, NewsFront, is based in Crimea and allegedly worked with FSB officers to attempt to undermine the credibility of a news website that advocated for human rights. NewsFront was also used to distribute false information about the Covid-19 vaccine, “which further demonstrates the irresponsible and reckless conduct of Russian disinformation sites,” according to the Treasury Department.

Fake Identities

In addition, SVR directs an online journal called the Strategic Culture Foundation that created “false and unsubstantiated narratives” about U.S. officials involved in the 2020 presidential election, while GRU operates InfoRos, which used a network of websites to spread false conspiracy theories and disinformation, according to the U.S.

One of the companies outed Thursday is based in Pakistan, but it seems to have provided Russian intelligence agents with an essential -- if illicit -- service. The Treasury Department sanctioned the company for creating and selling fake identities to Russian intelligence, including documents to help companies and individuals evade sanctions. Since at least 2012, Second Eye Solution, also known as Forwarderz, provided digital copies of fake passports, drivers licenses and bank statements to help verify social media and financial services accounts, according to a Treasury Department statement.

An archived version of the Second Eye Solution website advertised the sale of illicit documents to support verification for banned or suspended accounts on sites including Facebook, Amazon.com, Google Wallet and CoinBase. “We provide high-quality, real-looking documents through which many of our clients get restored their accounts,” reads the now defunct website.

The site, accessed using the Wayback Machine web archive, now reads, “coming soon.”

(Updates with quote from Holden Triplett in 13th paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Sanctions Russia, Restricts Buying New Debt After Hacking

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden ordered fresh sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on buying new sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The new measures sanction 32 entities and individuals, including government and intelligence officials, and six Russian companies that provide support to the Russian government’s hacking operations. The U.S. is also expelling 10 Russian diplomats working in Washington, including some intelligence officers.The Biden administration is barring U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market for new debt issued by the Russian central bank, Finance Ministry and sovereign wealth fund. Those limits would take effect starting June 14.Russian bonds fell and the ruble dropped the most since December on news of the impending penalties, although the ruble and Russian bonds recovered some of their losses after the sanctions were announced.Biden plans to address his Russia policy in an address at 4:30 p.m. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the administration’s response was proportionate to Russia’s actions and that the U.S. goal isn’t to “escalate” with Russia.“Our objective here is to impose costs for what we feel are unacceptable actions by the Russian government,” Psaki said.Psaki said Biden wants “stable and predictable” relations with Russia. But she added: “This continues to be a difficult relationship. There are adversarial components of it.”QuickTake: The Facts and Mystery About Russia’s SolarWinds HackThe sanctions reflect an attempt by the U.S. to balance the desire to punish the Kremlin for past misdeeds but also to limit the further worsening of the relationship, especially as tensions grow over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.The latest moves come days after Biden warned President Vladimir Putin the U.S. would defend its interests but also offered the possibility of a summit meeting in the coming months, drawing a cautiously positive response from Moscow. Biden, who warned Putin of U.S. actions this week, wants to meet with the Russian leader to prevent relations between the two countries from deteriorating further, a U.S. official said.Several of the sanctioned entities have links to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman dubbed “Putin’s Chef” for his Kremlin catering contracts and close ties to the president. He controls the Wagner group of mercenaries that fought in Syria and Libya, and deployed to hotspots in Africa and Latin America in support of Kremlin policy.The U.S. Treasury has already sanctioned media outlets and other companies linked to Prigozhin in December 2018 and last September. Prigozhin has been under U.S. sanctions since late 2016. Notably, the new measures didn’t target any new tycoons, something that many in Moscow had feared.READ MORE: U.S. Sanctions Torpedo Russian Bonds as ‘Nuclear Option’ PlannedRUSSIA INSIGHT: Sanctions Now, Summit Later -- What It MeansDebt LimitsRestrictions, like those announced Thursday, blocking U.S. investors from buying ruble-denominated Russian government debt have long been seen as the “nuclear option” in financial markets, where the bonds, known as OFZs, have been a popular investment. Foreigners now hold about a fifth of that debt, worth roughly $37 billion.But restricting the limits to new debt sales, and not trading on secondary markets, will blunt the impact. Russia’s 10-year local bonds fell the most since March 2020 in early trading in Moscow, before paring that decline, while the ruble, which had rallied on the news of the Biden-Putin phone call, was down 0.7% as of 4:45pm in Moscow.QuickTake: All About the U.S. Sanctions Aimed at Putin’s RussiaAn executive order signed by Biden gives additional authorities to act against Russia that the U.S. isn’t exercising immediately and would prefer not to have to use, an administration official said.“The era of impunity for Moscow’s assault on the rule of law is over,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana called it the right move, saying Russia is “out to disrupt.” But some lawmakers said Biden should have gone further.“While these sanctions are a necessary step, I am concerned they will ultimately fail to establish a credible deterrent,” Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.Russia said it summoned the U.S. ambassador for what Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said would be a “difficult conversation” after the announcement. She vowed an “inevitable” response from Russia but didn’t elaborate on what measures would come.But U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan said in a statement that the meeting was requested by the U.S. and was “professional and respectful.”“We have been clear that we desire a relationship with Russia that is stable and predictable,” Sullivan said in a statement. “However, we have also been clear -- publicly and privately -- that we will defend our national interests and impose costs on the Russian government for its actions that seek to harm our sovereignty, or our allies, partners and values.”Even as Russia vowed to retaliate, the Kremlin signaled it was ready to limit the damage and remained open to the White House’s offer of a presidential summit.“The sanctions were moderate and I hope the reaction will be,” said Andrey Kortunov, head of the Kremlin-founded Russian International Affairs Council. “Russia’s response shouldn’t hamper the summit. People understood that sanctions were inevitable.”In a potentially conciliatory gesture, the U.S. this week dropped plans to send two warships into the Black Sea after Russia warned the move would be “extremely provocative.” Kremlin spokesman Peskov said it would be “premature” to speak of de-escalation of tensions with Ukraine.Elections, HackingThe U.S. has been threatening to impose additional restrictions on Russia for months to punish the Kremlin for a litany of transgressions in recent years.Psaki said on Thursday that the U.S. found with “low to moderate confidence” that Russian intelligence officers in 2019 sought to encourage Taliban to attack American and coalition personnel in Afghanistan. The sanctions aren’t specifically tied to that intelligence.A U.S. intelligence community assessment has concluded with a high degree of confidence that Putin and the Russian government authorized and directed an effort to influence the 2020 election. Some of the new measures are aimed at outlets controlled by Russian intelligence services and blamed for sowing disinformation during the 2020 campaign, according to one of the people. Others targeted include individuals and entities that operate outside Russia at the behest of Moscow.The sanctions follow a review ordered by Biden on his first full day in office into four key areas concerning Russia: interference in the 2020 election, reports of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, the SolarWinds attack and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.The administration announced sanctions against Russian officials over Navalny last month but has so far held off on action in the other three areas.Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that it meddles in elections, poisons its critics or offered to pay bounties for the killing of American troops.Those hit by this round of sanctions include individuals and entities blamed by the U.S. for enabling the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-linked troll farm that used a coordinated operation on social media in an effort to help Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.Actions in response to the malicious SolarWinds cyber activity target about half a dozen entities linked to Russian security services. The U.S. also named the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, as the perpetrator of the campaign.The attack by hackers who compromised widely used software by Texas-based SolarWinds breached more than 100 U.S. companies and nine government agencies before it was discovered by a cybersecurity firm. Psaki said Thursday that the hack allowed Russia to spy on, or disrupt, 16,000 computer systems worldwide.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.