  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. F-15s on Russia's border a clear message to allies, and to Putin

CBSNews
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Ämari Air Base, Estonia — Six American F-15s and the U.S. Air Force personnel to fly them have arrived at an airbase in Estonia. The deployment is just part of the Biden administration's efforts to bolster NATO defenses on the far eastern edge of Europe amid soaring tension with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no indication on Tuesday that he was about to bow to pressure from the U.S. and its allies to start pulling back the 100,000-plus forces he has positioned around Ukraine's borders. Instead, he reiterated his accusation that NATO and the U.S. are causing the tension by placing missiles and troops in countries close to Russia's western borders and ignoring his demands for "security guarantees" from the alliance.

Putin accused the U.S. of using Ukraine as a pawn in a bid to "contain" Russia, portraying his own country as the victim even though the current crisis grew out of his still-unexplained decision to deploy tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine's borders. The Kremlin has insisted for months that it's merely for exercises, and that Russian can do what it wants with its own forces on its own soil.

But it was only eight years ago that Putin's forces last pushed into Ukraine, to fight alongside separatists who are still locked in battle with Ukrainian troops in the country's east, and to facilitate his annexation of the Crimean Peninsula away from his neighbor. Few countries recognize Putin's 2014 landgrab, but he made it clear again on Tuesday that, as far as his government is concerned, Crimea is now Russian territory.

New images released this week by the Maxar satellite company show Putin's military buildup continuing in Crimea, which most nations still consider an occupied part of southern Ukraine, and to Ukraine's north in Belarus, and to its east, on Russian soil.

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Russian personnel carriers, tanks and other military hardware at a training ground in Yelnya, in western Russia, about 150 miles north of Ukraine&#39;s border, on January 19, 2022. / Credit: Satellite image &#xa9;2022 Maxar Technologies

"During the past couple of weeks, several new significant military deployments have been observed in Belarus," Maxar said in an analysis accompanying its latest images. I said the pictures show new housing for forces, "at virtually every deployment location in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia," indicating an "increased level of activity and readiness."

President Biden has said there's a "distinct possibility" that Russia will invade Ukraine again this month, and the White House and its allies have said if that happens, it will be considered not only an aggression against an ally, but an assault on the basic tenets of European security that have kept relative peace on the continent since the end of World War II.

The U.S. F-15s now in Estonia — a NATO ally that shares a land border with Russia — joined Belgian F-16s as part of a multinational force conducting air patrols along the alliance's eastern flank this week.

A Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter jet (left) sits on the tarmac at &#xc4;mari Air Base in Estonia next to a U.S. Air Force F-15, February 1, 2022. Both aircraft are part of NATO&#39;s bolstered

As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports, the sub-freezing temperatures in Estonia are a far cry from North Carolina, where the planes and personnel of the U.S. Air Force's 336th Fighter Squadron are based. Around 120 U.S. personnel have been deployed to the Ämari Air Base, near Estonia's capital of Tallinn and right on Russia's doorstep, along with the fighter jets.

D'Agata watched as American F-15 Screaming Eagles soared into the sky from Ämari in a show of U.S. military firepower. The message to NATO allies along the border separating European democracies from Russia is clear: The U.S. has your back.

The message to Russia is just as clear: We're watching.

The U.S. fighter squadron in Estonia is taking part in what NATO calls an "enhanced air policing mission."

"This is a team effort from the NATO alliance," Lieutenant Colonel Taylor Gifford, the 336th squadron's Director of Operations, told D'Agata.

That cooperation is vital, because the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — all NATO members — are sandwiched between Russia, its ally Belarus and the Baltic Sea.

/ Credit: iStock/Getty

The Russian military has already deployed fighter jets to the region, launched naval exercises in the Baltic and rolled missile systems and troops into Belarus. Moscow says it's just for exercises, but U.S. officials believe Putin could use the presence in Ukraine's northern neighbor, or in Crimea, as potential routes for an invasion.

The NATO mission in Estonia was created as a direct response to Russian military aggression. Now, with Moscow threatening once again, it's never been more vital to security in the region. Steps to bolster NATO's presence in the Baltics with additional U.S. forces began after the Russian incursion into eastern Ukraine and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The commander of the Estonian Air Force, Brigadier General Rauno Sirk, told CBS News the U.S. jets that arrived this week are vital, "to bolster, to strengthen the air policing here and to show that the alliance is taking its business seriously."

Sirk told D'Agata that a Russian fighter jet crossed into NATO airspace near Estonia over the weekend. On Wednesday, the U.K. scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft approaching Britain's aviation "area of interest" north of Scotland.

Eastern European leaders are calling for more U.S. military support in the region, including Estonia's prime minister, who said the only thing Russia respects is "an American flag."

Dad helps daughter overcome her fear

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day

Inside look at how nurse burnout impacts overall healthcare system

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Completes Military Field Camp in Southwest Belarus

    Russia announced on February 1 that it had built a field camp in southwest Belarus to carry out exercises aimed at bolstering the defenses of “state and military facilities”, airspace, and borders, and to protect against armed invasion.The exercises would test the military readiness of Union State – the allied forces of Russian and Belarus – and would take place between February 9 and 20, the Russian defense ministry said.The announcement came as Western powers alleged that Russia was carrying out a large military build-up near Ukraine’s borders in preparation for a possible invasion of Ukraine.Belarus, a close ally of Russia, shares borders with Ukraine to its south, Poland to its west, and Lithuania and Latvia to its north. The field camp was located in Brest province in southwest Belarus, the Russian defense ministry said.In a press release, the Russian defense ministry said infantry troops from the Eastern Military District had been deployed to the camp at the “Brestsky training field” in Belarus to take part in joint exercises with Belarusian forces that would test the readiness of their military responses.The camp was “equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living of the military personnel in the field including canteens and medical facilities,” Russia said.It was also stocked with medical supplies, fuel, and ammunition, along with “bath and laundry facilities, cultural and leisure facilities, places for mental relaxation and sport activities, and places for combat training,” Russia’s defense ministry said.The announcement came as the US State Department ordered the departure of family members of government employees in Belarus due to “an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity.” Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful

  • State Department orders diplomats' families to leave Belarus over Russian military buildup

    The State Department ordered the family members of U.S. government staff in Belarus to evacuate on Monday, citing the "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine."Why it matters: The advisory comes just over a week after the State Department ordered a similar evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, prompting the Ukrainian government to accuse the U.S. of causing a panic over the threat of a possible Russian invasion.Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Details of Robert Kraft's furious reaction to Tom Brady omitting Patriots in retirement post

    According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.

  • Afghanistan's Taliban told they can't take their guns to the funfair

    Taliban fighters will no longer be allowed to carry their weapons in amusement parks in Afghanistan, the group's spokesman said on Wednesday, in what appeared to be another effort by the country's new rulers to soften their image. Taliban fighters, many of whom have spent most of their lives in a 20-year insurgency against a U.S.-backed government, flocked to amusement parks in Afghan cities in towns after they took over in August. "Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles," the main Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

  • DeFuniak Springs police roll out new tool to restrain people without injury. Here's how it works.

    The DeFuniak Springs Police Department recently purchased four new restraint devices designed to apprehend people with little to no harm.

  • ‘Building back worse’: Wisconsin’s fight over the production of USPS vehicles

    Political and labor leaders say that unless Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense’s production is done in state, Democrats will be hurt in November’s elections A USPS next-generation delivery vehicle on display in Las Vegas. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Wisconsin residents cheered when Oshkosh Defense, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer, won a large contract to build a new generation of post office delivery vehicles - up to 165,000 – but now Wisconsinites are fuming about the company’s de

  • Mali defaults on several bond payments, blaming sanctions

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali has failed to meet deadlines for three debt payments on treasury bonds, its finance ministry and the West African debt management agency said on Wednesday, as sanctions imposed over elections delayed by the military junta took effect. Mali missed a Jan. 31 deadline to repay 15.6 billion CFA francs ($26.6 million) in relation to a treasury bond, the debt agency of West Africa's monetary union zone said in a note to investors.

  • Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

    An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with both countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to analysts and satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press. The arrival of the oil tanker Starla comes as negotiations continue in Vienna over the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, which allowed for oil sales. In 2018, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord under then President Donald Trump, sparking years of tensions across the wider Mideast that continue today.

  • Missing a stimulus check? IRS Letter 6475 can help you claim Recovery Rebate Credit on taxes.

    The IRS is sending letter 6475 ahead of filing their 2021 tax returns. It can help determine if you are owed more money with Recovery Rebate Credit.

  • A Journey Across Ukraine Shows Invasion Would Come at High Price

    (Bloomberg) -- About a mile from a border post that marks the last Ukrainian controlled territory before Crimea, soldiers suddenly emerge from the long sea grass to check on an idling car.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutati

  • 50-year-old muscles just can’t grow big like they used to – the biology of how muscles change with age

    Why is it harder to build muscle as you age? DjelicS/iStock via Getty ImagesThere is perhaps no better way to see the absolute pinnacle of human athletic abilities than by watching the Olympics. But at the Winter Games this year – and at almost all professional sporting events – you rarely see a competitor over 40 years old and almost never see a single athlete over 50. This is because with every additional year spent on Earth, bodies age and muscles don’t respond to exercise the same as they us

  • Christie Brinkley, 67, Just Posted an Epic Side-By-Side Swimsuit Throwback Post to Instagram

    Christie Brinkley, 67, just posted side-by-side swimsuit photos on Instagram. Her toned arms, abs, and legs are on full display—and followers were all about it.

  • Tom Brady had a long retirement announcement and he didn't mention the Patriots

    Tom Brady thanked the Buccaneers, many times.

  • Putin breaks his silence on Ukraine standoff but keeps the West guessing

    Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his monthlong public silence on the standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine — but still left the world guessing.

  • Wife, aunt of N.Korea's Kim make rare public appearance amid pandemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife and influential aunt made a rare appearance in state media on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed. Ri was last seen publicly on Sept. 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.

  • Biden announces new front in war on cancer

    Even as the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, the Biden administration is signaling a renewed determination to combat cancer, which killed more than 600,000 Americans in 2020.

  • Lindsey Graham Says Trump's Support for Jan. 6 Pardon Is 'Inappropriate': 'I Hope They Go to Jail'

    The former president told supporters at a recent rally that if re-elected, he would use pardons as needed for the hundreds of people charged in the U.S. Capitol attack

  • 109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

    More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second winter storm in a week.Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.Get market news worthy of your ti

  • How much snow, ice will Pennsylvania get Thursday and Friday? See projected inch counts

    The National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. The further west you live, more snow you'll see.

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"