U.S. FAA to deploy software to reduce airport delays

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it plans to deploy a new software capability to reduce taxi times and ramp congestion for flights at 27 airports.

The FAA and NASA said the new software was tested for four years that calculates gate pushbacks at busy hub airports "so that each plane can roll directly to the runway and to take off." When deployed, the FAA said it anticipates annually saving more than 7 million gallons of fuel and eliminating more than 75,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)