U.S. FAA says some Boeing 737 MAX 7 submissions incomplete, need review

FILE PHOTO: The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton
7
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Boeing Co that some key documents submitted as part of the agency's ongoing certification review of the 737 MAX 7 are incomplete and others need a reassessment by the U.S. planemaker.

In an Oct. 12 letter to Boeing from FAA official Ian Won seen by Reuters, the agency asked Boeing to reassess some assertions that hazards classified as catastrophic "do not contain human factors assumptions."

The FAA also said it was unable to complete some reviews of Boeing submissions "due to missing and incomplete information regarding human factors assumptions in catastrophic hazard conditions." The new letter intensifies concerns about the company's timeline for beginning deliveries of the smaller variant of the best-selling MAX.

Boeing faces a late December deadline for the FAA to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10 or it must meet new modern cockpit alerting standards that could significantly delay the airplanes unless the company receives a waiver from Congress.

The requirements were approved by Congress in late 2020 as part of FAA certification reforms after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people and led to the bestselling plane's 20-month grounding.

Reuters first reported on Oct. 3 Boeing does not anticipate winning approval for the MAX 10 before next summer, citing an FAA sent to Congress.

Boeing said in a statement Monday it "is focused on meeting all regulatory requirements to certify the 737-7 and safety remains the driving factor in this effort."

Certifications of planes require extensive paperwork submissions and detailed review of safety assessments by the FAA.

In a Sept. 19 letter to Boeing, the FAA expressed concerns that the planemaker would not be able to win certification for the MAX 7 this year. Boeing must get approval for the MAX 7 first as the MAX 10 approval is contingent on some MAX 7 documentation, Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said last month.

The planemaker added it will "continue to prioritize being thorough and transparent in our documentation and interactions with the FAA."

Human factors analyses refer to how pilots respond to cockpit emergencies. The FAA letter said Boeing must as part of its review assure the agency "that those safety assessments do not contain human factors assumptions" and if there are others it must identify them and submit them for review.

A December 2020 Senate report into the MAX concluded the FAA and Boeing "had established a pre-determined outcome to reaffirm a long-held human factor assumption related to pilot reaction time ... It appears, in this instance, FAA and Boeing were attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 MAX tragedies."

The Wall Street Journal reported the letter earlier.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX no longer seeking Pentagon funding for Starlink in Ukraine, Musk says

    SpaceX has withdrawn its request to the Pentagon that it fund the ongoing use of Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine, CEO Elon Musk said Monday. Out of the 25,300 terminals that were sent to Ukraine, around 10,630 were paying for the satellite internet service, Musk added.

  • Honeywell makes a brighter business jet outlook

    The strong pandemic rebound of business aviation has had a significant impact on Honeywell Aerospace’s industry outlook for the next decade. On the eve of the National Business Aviation Association convention in Orlando, the company Sunday released an annual forecast that was up 15% on its key metrics from the previous year. Honeywell now expects 8,500 new business jet deliveries through 2032 at a value of $274 billion — up from an outlook of 7,400 deliveries at $238 billion from last year’s forecast.

  • In a Toss-up House Race, the Fight for Asian American Voters Gets Messy

    "China's Choice" is a line of an attack in Orange County, where Michelle Steel and Jay Chen battle in one of the most heavily AAPI districts.

  • GOP lawmakers demand investigation over Google's Ph.D. Fellowship for discrimination against Asian, white students

    Republican lawmakers are urging the Department of Education to investigate government-funded universities involved in a Google-sponsored fellowship that imposed restrictions on white and Asian students. Representatives Chip Roy (R, TX-21), Mary Miller (R, IL-15) and Bob Good (R, VA-5) sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona instructing him to check if federal anti-discrimination laws may be used against universities that participated in the Google Ph.D. Fellowship program. The Google Ph.D. Fellowship, which lets participating universities nominate four Ph.D. students each year, came under fire from advocates this year for limiting the number of white and Asian students that universities can nominate.

  • U.S. Commerce issues order targeting Russian carrier Ural Airlines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had issued an order denying export privileges to Russian carrier Ural Airlines, citing what it said were ongoing export violations. The order terminates the right of Ural to participate in transactions subject to U.S. export regulations. President Joe Biden's administration has stepped up the crackdown against Russian airlines that followed the invasion of Ukraine, seeking to deny them access to spare parts, refueling and other services.

  • Japan leader sends offerings to controversial Tokyo shrine

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida donated religious offerings on Monday to a Tokyo shrine viewed by Chinese and Koreans as a symbol of Japanese wartime militarism, though he did not visit it in person. Kishida donated Shinto “masakaki” ornaments for Yasukuni Shrine’s biennial festival, as he has done since becoming prime minister last year. Victims of Japanese aggression during the first half of the 20th century, especially Chinese and Koreans, see the shrine as a symbol of Japanese militarism because it honors convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead.

  • Stephen Jones: Remains to be seen if Dak Prescott returns in Week 7

    Dak Prescott plans to be the Cowboys quarterback against the Lions in Week Seven, but the Cowboys aren’t ready to make the same proclamation. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s been no decision about Prescott’s status for next Sunday at this point. “Well, that still remains to be seen,” [more]

  • Occupiers are taking property of banks and "state institutions" out of Kherson General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 18:26 The Russians have begun the process of evacuating so-called state institutions from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to the occupied Crimea. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 October Quote: "The occupiers are intensifying filtering measures in Kherson Oblast and have begun the process of evacuating so-called state institutions.

  • Japan Has a Kit Kat Flavor for Nearly Every Region — Here Are Some of the Coolest Flavors

    A Kit Kat tour of Japan is our idea of the perfect trip.

  • Chinese Junk Bonds Set Record Low as Property Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese junk dollar bonds have dropped to a record low, as a property crisis sparked by a crackdown on excessive borrowing and a slide in home sales show few signs of turning around without more policy steps.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryGoldman Sh

  • Fire tears through Evin Prison in Tehran as deadly countrywide protests continue

    There has been a major fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison, housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. Ramy Inocencio speaks to a member of Human Rights Watch about the conditions inside the prison and inside Iran.

  • Xi Jinping lays out vision of fortress China against tense rivalry with the U.S.

    The Chinese leader's speech reflects obsession with external threats and Taiwan “reunification”

  • Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

    Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's Army.

  • MLB rumors: White Sox’ José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list

    Longtime White Sox slugger Jos Abreu is set to become a free agent this winter, and the Cubs will reportedly have interest in him.

  • Ukrainian official says kamikaze drones are attacking Kyiv

    Ukrainian official says kamikaze drones are attacking Kyiv

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

    For many cruise passengers, their trip does not start until they get the first drink from one of the many bars onboard. Carnival Cruise Lines literally has a brewery onboard the Carnival, a first at sea. Redfrog Brewery is also now on Carnival Mardi Gras and Carnival Panorama as well as the upcoming Carnival Celebration.

  • White Sox center fielder Luis Robert snags $12M Florida mansion

    Luis Robert reportedly bought a $12 million mansion in Florida.

  • How Giants might handle big group of arbitration-eligible players

    The Giants have some key players up for arbitration this offseason. Here's a look at which players will definitely be back, and where there's some uncertainty.

  • U.S. Supreme Court gives boost to Domino's in arbitration case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that had let a group of drivers pursue a class action lawsuit seeking to recoup work-related expenses because their local deliveries represented the final step in the flow of goods over state lines. The justices ordered the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the case in light of the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in June that Southwest Airlines Co could not force an overtime pay lawsuit by baggage handlers into arbitration because the workers routinely load cargo onto planes that cross state lines.

  • Dolphins’ McDaniel updates Tua, offensive line and cornerback situation and more

    The Dolphins’ situation at cornerback remains precarious.