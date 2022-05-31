U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Starship prototypes are pictured at the SpaceX South Texas launch site in Brownsville, Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas, as early as Tuesday.

In late April, the FAA extended the target date to May 31 for a decision, saying it was "working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment" after several delays. The agency said in April SpaceX had made multiple changes to its application that required additional FAA analysis.

The FAA has noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee the issuance of a vehicle operator license, which is contingent upon meeting FAA requirements for safety, risk and financial responsibility.

The FAA released a 151-page draft environmental review in September that looked at potential environmental impacts of SpaceX’s initial mission profile and reviewed debris recovery, local road closings in Boca Chica and other issues.SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in February he was "highly confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, would reach Earth orbit for the first time this year.

Even in a "worst-case" scenario, in which a full environmental impact statement was required or legal wrangling over the issue threatened to drag on, Musk said SpaceX has a fallback plan.

The company would shift its entire Starship program to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where SpaceX already has received the environmental approval it needs, Musk said.

Such a move would cause a setback of six to eight months, he added. In any case, SpaceX is still shooting for a 2023 launch of what it calls the world's first private lunar mission, flying aboard a Starship to loop around the moon and return to Earth.

(Reporting by David Shepardson. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Power Heads for Most Expensive Year as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- German contract for next year, a benchmark for European power prices, rose in sixth consecutive sessions to the highest level this year with rising fuel cost as sanctions limit Russian energy supplies. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Pla

  • Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. "Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers," the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge's written ruling.

  • Global Investors Ease Back Into China Equities on Policy Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors returned in earnest to China’s stock markets in May, erasing much of the year’s earlier outflows, as investors bet that policy support and the emergence of key cities from Covid-lockdowns will spark a revival. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation

  • Rouble firms towards 61 vs dollar despite EU sanctions

    European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by year-end and on other sanctions, such as cutting Sberbank from the SWIFT transaction network, to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine. "It looks like the local currency should be able to gain a foothold around 60 by the end of the day," Sberbank CIB said in a note. Cash dollars in Russia remained notably more expensive than on the Moscow Exchange.

  • China Unlikely to Add More Sectors to Carbon Market Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- China is likely to delay adding some of its most polluting industries to its carbon market to 2024, a move that risks making it tougher for the government to achieve its target of being carbon neutral by 2060.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riski

  • Euro zone inflation hits new record, adding to case for big ECB rate hikes

    Euro zone inflation rose to yet another record high in May, challenging the European Central Bank view that gradual interest rate increases from July will be enough to tame stubbornly high price growth. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure. Prices have risen sharply across Europe over the past year, initially on supply chain problems after the pandemic, then on Russia's war in Ukraine, suggesting that a new era of fast price growth is now sweeping away a decade of ultra low inflation.

  • China Stocks Cap Longest Winning Run Since June as Curbs Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose for a fifth day after the financial hub of Shanghai further eased virus-related curbs and data showed a gradual improvement in the nation’s factory activity.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages On

  • Biden pledges Fed independence ahead of meeting with Powell

    President Joe Biden has pledged he will refrain from meddling on interest-rate policy ahead of a meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

    The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European Union's toughest measure yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an agreement to halt sea-borne imports of its oil. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

  • 10 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best healthcare stocks to buy in 2022 according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Hedge Funds. The United States has the largest healthcare […]

  • Florida man arrested for school shooting threat

    Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.

  • Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Are Engaged: 'The Ultimate Plot Twist ... He Said Yes!'

    "I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy," the former Bachelorette star announced on Sunday

  • Eight top plug-in hybrids for $40,000 or less

    Plug-in hybrids offer the economy of zipping around town on electric, with the long-distance range of gas. Here are the best, and don't forget to factor in tax credits.

  • Bonds Fall, Stocks Slide as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures dropped, while bonds fell Tuesday as euro-zone inflation accelerated to a fresh all-time high, intensifying the debate at the European Central Bank about how rapidly to raise interest rates.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWor

  • Gold Fields to Buy Canada’s Yamana to Become No. 4 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in an all-share deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disas

  • Did NASA find Hell? Scientists brace for first glimpse of world that constantly burns

    “Oceans boil away, rocks begin to melt, and the clouds rain lava.”

  • Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

    Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it … The post Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment appeared first on BGR.

  • Biden calls 9mm ‘high-caliber weapons,’ suggests banning them

    President Biden spoke to reporters about his thoughts on 9mm handguns, calling them "high-caliber" and claiming that the Constitution is not "absolute."

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems after contested Ukrainian claims that he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.