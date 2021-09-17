U.S. faces backlash over new pact with U.K. and Australia involving nuclear submarines

The U.S. and U.K. have angered some allies with a new security deal that offers Australia technology to produce nuclear-powered submarines to help counter China. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports for CBSN.

