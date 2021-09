Axios

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, a trailblazer who sat on the high court for 16 years, died last week.Clark was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She earned a reputation as an inquisitive and passionate jurist with a zest for the law.She was also the first woman to serve as a judge in a rural Tennessee county.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Connie Clark was a role model to women