U.S. factory activity picks up in March; cost pressures building - IHS Markit

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at the Kirsh Foundry in Beaver Dam
Lucia Mutikani
·3 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. factory activity picked up in early March amid strong growth in new orders, but supply chain disruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to exert cost pressures for manufacturers, which could keep inflation fears in focus.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 59 in the first half of this month from a final reading 58.6 in February, when activity took a step back after a cold snap hit large parts of the country.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 59.3 in early March. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. The year-long pandemic has boosted demand for goods.

Factories and their suppliers are, however, struggling to find workers, leading to shortages that are driving up prices for production materials. A global semiconductor chip shortage has forced some automobile manufacturers to cut production.

The IHS Markit survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers raced to a 10-year high early this month, amid what the data firm said was the "most severe supply chain disruption on record." It said firms "commonly reported slower output growth" due to raw materials shortages.

The relentless rise in input costs is one of several factors expected to drive inflation above the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target this year.

A broader reopening of the economy as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus is expected to lead to price hikes, especially in the services sector. There are concerns that the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package and the U.S. central bank's extremely accommodative monetary policy stance could cause the economy to overheat.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly pushed back against fears of higher inflation becoming sustained. Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday that the anticipated rise over the course of the year, will be "neither particularly large nor persistent."

The IHS survey's new orders measure jumped early this month to the highest since June 2014.

Though the pace of hiring at factories slowed, that was because of a dearth of workers. The survey showed "many firms highlighted struggles finding suitable candidates to fill vacancies."

Growth in the services industry is also gaining traction. The IHS Markit's flash services sector PMI climbed to 60 this month, the highest since July 2014, from a final reading of 59.8 in February. That likely reflected broader economic re-engagement amid an acceleration in the pace of inoculations.

The services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Overall business activity, however, slipped early this month as input shortages and supplier delays limited manufacturing production capacity. The survey's flash composite PMI output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, dipped 59.1 from a final a reading of 59.5 in February.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota, Isuzu revive capital tie-up with focus on connected trucks

    Toyota Motor Corp and Isuzu Motors Ltd announced a capital alliance on Wednesday, reviving a partnership to bolster their competitive edge in connected, commercial vehicles. Toyota truck unit Hino Motors Ltd will join in the pact to jointly develop small commercial trucks of the future, including connected vehicles and fuel cell technologies, the automakers said.

  • John Lewis announces eight store closures

    The retail giant says it will not reopen eight stores once lockdown eases, putting 1,465 jobs at risk.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

    Here's what the beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, on the hit NBC mockumentary were doing on their first and last episodes.

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth drops threat to vote against white Biden nominees after AAPI representation 'assurances'

    A few hours after saying she would vote against President Biden's white judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees until he picks more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reversed course Tuesday night. Duckworth said through a spokesman that she had received "assurances" from the White House that Biden would elevate AAPI voices and policies, work to confirm more Asian American nominees, and appoint a senior AAPI White House official "to represent the community." Accordingly, the spokesman said, Duckworth "will not stand in the way of President Biden's qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders." "The episode, brief as it was, speaks to the continued precariousness of President Joe Biden's agenda" in a 50-50 Senate, Politico's Playbook notes. Until now, threatening to single-handedly derail a nomination or bill was "the domain of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Duckworth dipped her toes in the same water, and snapped the White House to attention. Will other senators follow suit?" Probably, Politico suggests. "Once you're at the table, you're going to use your voice to advocate for your community. Whether the old guard likes it or not. And appeasing every group isn't easy, especially when one person can stymie your agenda if they're not satisfied." More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisCOVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

  • Greece kicks off events for bicentenary of independence war

    Greece on Wednesday kicked off two days of celebrations to mark the bicentenary of the start of the country’s war of independence, although events are far more muted than originally planned due to the pandemic. Dignitaries from Britain, Russia and France — the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation's bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire — as well as from Cyprus began arriving in Athens on Wednesday. Celebrations are to culminate in a military parade, accompanied by air force overflights, in central Athens on Thursday, Greece’s Independence Day.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

  • A Palestinian student at an Israeli university fought and won the right to be vaccinated amidst Israel's uneven rollout

    After Nadiah Sabaneh was denied a vaccine at her university in February, Israel made them available to Palestinian students at Israeli universities.

  • Naked woman rescued from a storm drain in South Florida. How she got there is a mystery

    A naked woman was rescued Tuesday after she was found trapped inside a storm drain just a few feet away from a busy Delray Beach road. Detectives are now trying to figure out what happened.

  • Disney has 20 movies coming out in 2021 - here they all are

    Many of Disney's 2020 lineup was pushed back. From the highly-anticipated "Black Widow" to a few animated films, here's what's coming this year.

  • 'No noises, only birds': silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. In the biggest city Yangon, a call by pro-democracy activists for a silent strike turned the streets eerily quiet.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • All Over the U.S., People Have Gained Weight During the COVID-19 Pandemic

    One more downside to life in quarantine

  • Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

    The star of HGTV's “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'never wanted to get divorced' from the father of her children, Chris Martin

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin divorced in 2016 and have two children together: Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

  • Kyle Lowry is emerging as the biggest trade chip who could swing the NBA's tight playoff race

    Kyle Lowry is reportedly being pursued by the 76ers, Heat, and Clippers, three contenders who could use his all-around skill set.

  • Jonathan Scott called Zooey Deschanel his 'perfect person.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host have been together for almost a year and a half. Here's a look at their relationship so far.

  • Dubai deputy ruler, famed horseman Sheikh Hamdan dies at 75

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and an internationally renowned horseman, has died, his brother said Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan served as the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates and deputy ruler of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

  • Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced a "Fantastic 4" reboot.

  • Before Stevie and Lindsey, Peter Green was the soul of Fleetwood Mac. Just ask Mick Fleetwood

    Founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green died in July, five months after Mick Fleetwood organized an all-star tribute concert to his ex-bandmate.