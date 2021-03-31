U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

  • FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin
  • Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai
1 / 2

U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday called for new steps to ensure Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment is barred from U.S. telecommunications networks and ensure no electronic devices produced with forced labor enter the United States.

The FCC last year adopted rules requiring U.S. telecom carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei or ZTE if purchased using an $8.3 billion government fund, but carriers could still purchase equipment from the Chinese companies with private funds.

Carr, a Republican, called for closing the "glaring loophole ... It makes no sense to allow that exact same equipment to get purchased and inserted into our communication network as long as federal dollars are not involved."

Huawei said in a statement that "extending the FCC's evaluation and approval process to prohibit equipment that is already accredited by the FCC is misguided and costly to American companies."

It said blocking equipment based on where it was assembled is "discriminatory and will do nothing to protect the integrity of U.S. communications networks or supply chains."

Carr also said the FCC could do more to address China's abuses of ethnic and religious minorities, especially against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

He said the agency's equipment authorization rules should be updated to require companies that procure devices or components from Xinjiang "meet a heightened burden to ensure that their supply chain does not rely on any forced labor," Carr said.

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel "has long advocated for reforming the equipment authorization process to better ensure security in new network devices and is pleased to see growing support for this idea," an agency spokesman said, adding that "the FCC is already working on addressing many of the issues Commissioner Carr spoke about."

Earlier this month, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as threats to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks: Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

The FCC in December finalized rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment. U.S. lawmakers have approved $1.9 billion to fund replacements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese, Sonya Hepinstall and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Aguero to leave Man City at end of season after 10 years

    Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s record scorer, will leave the English club after 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Argentina striker has 257 goals for City, the most famous being his stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season that clinched the team its first league title in 44 years. A key player in the growth of the Abu Dhabi-owned club as a major force in England and Europe, Aguero has struggled with injuries over the past year and been restricted to just 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Nike is suing over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood

    Yes, you read that correctly

  • U.S. human rights report blasts China over Uighurs, Russia's targeting of Navalny

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States highlighted a deteriorating picture for human rights across the world on Tuesday, calling out China's repression of Uighurs and Russia's targeting of political dissidents, among other abuses. The State Department released reports on the rights situation last year in nearly 200 countries, which are required annually by law and include detailed reports on geopolitical rivals like Russia and China. "The trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

  • US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided U.N. Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in need. Referring especially to Russia and its close ally Syrian President Bashar Assad, Blinken said the council should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorized crossing point, which has closed off pathways to assistance.

  • COVID-19 probably passed from bats, further studies required - WHO report

    A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The findings, first reported by the Associated Press, match what WHO experts have said previously about their conclusions following a Jan-Feb visit to the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the first human cases were detected in late 2019. Three laboratories in Wuhan working with coronaviruses had "well-managed", high-quality biosafety levels, and there had been no reports of compatible respiratory illness among staff during the preceding months, the report said.

  • Why China Shouldn’t Worry Nike Bulls

    Oppenheimer thinks the athletic giant's brand, connection to consumers and sound history of managing geopolitics will get it through this tense time.

  • India blocks bank accounts of China's ByteDance, company mounts challenge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China. China has repeatedly criticised India's move and said it suspected it was against WTO rules.

  • Russia and Myanmar: A pariah to the West is a friend to Putin

    When an authoritarian regime is being buffeted by Western sanctions, it can typically expect a helping hand from a powerful friend: Vladimir Putin.Driving the news: As Myanmar's military was firing on protesters and bystanders on Saturday and the U.S. was preparing its toughest response yet to the Feb. 1 military coup, Russia's deputy defense minister was in Myanmar to show Moscow's steadfast support and desire to deepen its "strategic partnership."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Almost across the board — from Aleksandr Lukashenko next door in Belarus to Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and, most dramatically of all, to Bashar al-Assad in Syria — when the West shuns a regime, Putin steps in.Angela Stent, author of "Putin's World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest," says Putin's message to his fellow authoritarians is, "'We'll support any of you and sell you arms, and we'll never criticize what you're doing domestically.'""It's an equal opportunity policy," Stent adds. And it wins Russia both money and influence.It also makes it more difficult for the U.S. to isolate countries or force them to change their behavior, particularly when Russia's stance is aligned with China's.The state of play: Russia has sold Myanmar arms for years, including vehicles used in the coup, per The Moscow Times. Russia and China are also likely to block any strong action against the junta this week at the UN Security Council.The U.S. announced today that a trade agreement with Myanmar would be suspended until democracy was restored.That came after a reported 114 people were killed by the military on Saturday, the bloodiest day to date. Even the Kremlin expressed concern over the rising death toll.But that same day, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin attended a military parade in Naypyidaw. A day earlier, he received a medal from junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who called Russia a "true friend."The bottom line: Having witnessed Putin's critical interventions just when things were at their most precarious in Belarus, Venezuela, Syria and elsewhere, authoritarians around the world will know that Russia is a good friend to have.Worth noting: Russia is increasing its presence in countries and regions where China is very active, such as in sub-Saharan Africa, Stent notes. That makes the two authoritarian powers both collaborators and competitors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and has killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • U.S. official notes "concerning" buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine

    Russian troops from different regions have been assembling near the Russia-Ukraine border.

  • An Amazon engineer reportedly raised red flags internally about Amazon's tweets picking fights with lawmakers, calling them suspicious and 'unnecessarily antagonistic'

    Amazon stirred up controversy last week with its bold tweets to US lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

  • U.S.-China Tensions Worsened Chip Crunch, TSMC Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are “economically unrealistic” and U.S.-China trade tensions have contributed to the chip shortage currently snarling entire industries, according to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu.Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said uncertainty around the U.S.-China relationship led to a supply chain shift and pushed some companies to double up on orders to secure inventory. Others rushed to fill the market gap left by Huawei Technologies Co. after sanctions crippled its consumer business.“Uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand,” Liu said. How quickly those concerns are resolved “really depends on future U.S.-China negotiations.”The coronavirus outbreak would have had the same negative impact on production no matter where operations are located, the executive said. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi Corp. Liu said each individual country developing its own domestic semiconductor industry would lead to a lot of “non-profitable” capacity.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe U.S. and China have both indicated a desire to grow chip production within their own borders, in part to make themselves less reliant on foreign partners. President Xi Jinping made reducing China’s dependence on the west part of the country’s latest five-year policy plan, while successive White House administrations have signaled concern about China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies.In the U.S., Intel Corp. recently announced a $20 billion plan to build two new silicon fabrication facilities in Arizona, renewing previously failed efforts to compete with TSMC for business as the manufacturer of chips for others.Taiwan’s biggest company finds itself at the center of a global crisis of supply as its production capacity has been consumed first by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for personal electronics and more recently by a faster-than-expected recovery in automotive sales.(Updates with quote from Liu in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's soccer ambitions have fallen short after years of massive government support

    Chinese President Xi Jinping hoped to make China a global leader in soccer, his favorite sport. After years of massive government support, that dream has so far fallen short.The big picture: China's soccer dream isn't ending, but the initial investment frenzy seems to have slowed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Soccer is a hugely popular sport in China. On the weekends, soccer fields at schools and universities are often filled with dozens or even hundreds of people of all ages sharing the field, playing a pickup game with their friends or practicing by themselves for fun or exercise.But China's national teams have struggled to win on the international stage. The men's team has only qualified once for the World Cup, back in 2002, where it lost three matches in a row and scored no goals.The women's team has enjoyed significantly more success, participating in seven of eight World Cups and finishing as runners-up in 1999, though their world ranking has steadily declined from the top 10 to the mid-teens in recent years.Then came Xi, the Chinese dictator who is also an avid soccer fan. As early as 2004, several years before he arrived at China's highest echelons of power, he expressed hope that China might one day boast a great soccer team. In 2015, Xi said, "My biggest hope for Chinese soccer is that its teams become among the world's best." His announcement spurred a raft of new government initiatives, from the central government and locally, to boost Chinese soccer. In 2016, the Chinese Football Association outlined several long-term goals: for China to host the World Cup, to win the World Cup and to become a "first-class soccer superpower," all by 2050.What happened next: Plans to build hundreds of new soccer schools and thousands of new fields were announced. China also began naturalizing foreign soccer players whose talent might help strengthen Chinese teams.The Chinese Super League got a massive influx of funding. By the numbers: There are now more than 70,000 soccer fields and 24,000 designated "soccer schools" across the country, per Sports Pro. The former represents an increase from 0.08 fields for every 10,000 people to 0.5.The results: So far, not much. The rankings of neither the men's nor women's teams have improved significantly.What to watch: Aside from those 70,000 fields, which they hope to double in number by 2030, China has also begun building more substantial infrastructure.That includes the $1.7 billion "lotus" soccer stadium, which would be the centerpiece of China's next goal en route to becoming a global soccer power — hosting the 2030 World Cup.The bottom line: The initial flurry of investment may not have had much effect on rankings, but Xi did acknowledge back in 2015 that the road ahead would likely require more than such a quick fix."The success [with soccer] does not have to be during my time. It takes a long time to work, so continue to work hard, start from the basics, from the grassroots, and from the mass participation," Xi said.How Chinese soccer has ranked through the yearsData: FIFA.com; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Chinese men's national team is currently ranked 75th in the world, up from where it was 10 years ago (90–100 range) but down from where it was before the turn of the century (30–40 range).The women's national team is currently ranked 15th in the world. It's hovered around that number since debuting at No. 4 in 2003.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The WHO's leader said its investigation into whether the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was not 'extensive enough'

    The WHO investigation didn't conduct a full audit of any Wuhan labs. It's unlikely that's where the coronavirus came from, though.

  • US case against detained Huawei executive only a 'concern of China': defense

    Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer, argued Monday that the US conspiracy and fraud charges against her are only a "concern of China" and unrelated to the United States.

  • Soccer stars speak out on China's Uyghurs — and pay a price

    Some European soccer stars have used their fame to raise awareness of China's campaign against Uyghur Muslims. At least one has paid a steep price for speaking out.Why it matters: The Chinese government can deny access to its huge market of soccer fans to punish international players or teams whose speech crosses Beijing's red lines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In December 2019, Turkish soccer star Mesut Özil, then with English club Arsenal, condemned China's repression of Uyghur Muslims in a tweet that received more than 200,000 likes."They burn their Qurans. They shut down their mosques. They ban their schools. They kill their holy men," wrote Özil, who is Muslim. Mesut Özil during an Arsenal training session, March 2020. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesAfter the tweet, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced it would no longer broadcast that week's game between Arsenal and Manchester City, teams that are both popular in China.Özil's avatar was removed from video games in China, and even when China's broadcaster put Arsenal games back on the air, sports commentators didn't say his name.Arsenal reacted by distancing itself from Özil's post. Özil later criticized the club for not backing him and has since left Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.Özil isn't the only prominent player to publicly criticize what's happening in Xinjiang.In December 2020, French player Antoine Griezmann said he was severing his relationship with Huawei after learning the company had developed facial recognition software that targeted Uyghurs.Griezmann had served as a brand ambassador for Huawei since 2017. What to watch: Any sport with a significant fan base in China is likely to face similar pressure to stay silent on Xinjiang, Hong Kong or any other issue that the Chinese Communist Party deems off-limits.Go deeper: China's soccer dreams have falteredLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nike sues over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoe' collaboration: 'Nike is in no way connected with this project'

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the legal battle between Nike and MSCHF after the streetwear company collaborated with rapper Lil Nas X on a new "Satan Shoe."

  • China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss

    China has given global trade a “bad name”, Liz Truss will tell the G7, as she calls for the World Trade Organisation to be reformed to stand up to its “pernicious” practices and use of forced labour. The International Trade Secretary will tell foreign ministers that the international rulebook is outdated and is failing to hold to account illiberal economies. Chairing a trade meeting as part of the UK’s presidency of the G7, Ms Truss will warn that the West must “win the battle for the soul of global trade” by reforming the WTO so that it is fit to tackle unfair trading practices. Ms Truss will highlight the use of forced labour, the undermining of free trade through “mass unreported subsidies” and intellectual property theft as areas that a revamped WTO must confront in future. She will add that without action, international trade risks “fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules”, with a “winner-takes-all” future leaving millions around the world “worse off”. The UK is currently leading calls for reform of the WTO, with Boris Johnson and Ms Truss determined to use Britain’s newly-won independence from the EU to play a pivotal role in promoting free trade.