U.S. FCC commissioner wants new restrictions review for Chinese dronemaker DJI

FILE PHOTO: A drone is seen in the sky as Chinese drone maker DJI holds a demonstration to display an app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday said he wants the U.S. telecommunications regulator to begin the process of imposing new restrictions on Chinese drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the agency should takes steps toward adding DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, to the so-called "Covered List" that would prohibit U.S. Universal Service Fund money from being used to purchase its equipment.

DJI, which accounts for more than 50% of U.S. drone sales, said its "drones are safe and secure for critical and sensitive operations... Our customers know that DJI drones remain the most capable and most affordable products for a wide variety of uses, including sensitive industrial and government work."

In March, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

The FCC named Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp <002583.SZ), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

Carr noted that the FCC has a separate ongoing effort to decide whether to continue approving equipment from entities on the Covered List for use in the United States.

"DJI drones and the surveillance technology on board these systems are collecting vast amounts of sensitive data-everything from high-resolution images of critical infrastructure to facial recognition technology and remote sensors that can measure an individual’s body temperature and heart rate," Carr said in a statement. "We do not need an airborne version of Huawei."

He said the FCC in consultation with national security agencies "should also consider whether there are additional entities that warrant closer scrutiny."

In December, DJI was added by the U.S. Commerce Department to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist.

In January 2020, the U.S. Interior Department said it was grounding its fleet of about 800 Chinese-made drones, and earlier halted additional Interior Department purchases of such drones.

In May 2019, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned U.S. firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Bill Berkrot, William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe

    A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile (8,000-kilometer) journey across Europe from the border of Syria. The 11.5-foot (3.5-meter) puppet named Little Amal — a name meaning “hope” in Arabic — was greeted by actor Jude Law on the Folkestone seafront. The puppet, operated by three people, has travelled through much of Europe after setting off from the Turkish-Syrian border in July and has been greeted by thousands of people along the way, including Pope Francis in Rome.

  • Senior U.S. House Democrat favors giving Treasury secretary power on debt limit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday said he would support allowing the U.S. Treasury secretary to unilaterally extend the limit on federal borrowing, with Congress then empowered to vote on vetoing such decisions. "It's a good option," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters in a weekly press conference. Hoyer's remarks come as Congress faces an early December deadline for either raising the borrowing limit or pushing the federal government into an unprecedented default on its debt.

  • Fortenberry says he expects to be indicted in campaign finance probe

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said he anticipates that the federal government will charge him with lying to the FBI in the course of its investigation into campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

  • Dad walks barefoot from Maine to North Carolina to help his daughter

    A 41-year-old father from England arrived in Raleigh barefoot after walking all the way from Maine.

  • COVID cases rise among English kids amid slow rollout

    The spread of COVID-19 among children in England is fuelling a rise in cases - and concern among scientists that vaccines are being rolled out too slowly in schools.Mixed messaging about shots for children, a later start and inflexibility with the roll out have combined to make vaccination for 12 to 15 year olds lag behind other European countries, scientists say. Cases in Britain on the whole are higher. A survey late last week suggested prevalence was at its highest level since January, with 8% of secondary school kids infected.Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, warns that could risk the health of young and old alike."I think the other concern, the background of all of this, is the possibility of a perfect storm over the winter because we have got flu, we want flu vaccines to be rolled out in youngsters for the first time, that's all the way up to the 16-year-olds as well. With other respiratory viral infections, with all of what that means not only again for schools, but also for overwhelming the NHS... then the worry is that autumn and winter is going to get very very messy."The goal was to offer all eligible children vaccination shots by the school half-term break, which starts next week.Data released on Thursday (October 14) showed that 28.8% of children aged 12-17 had received a COVID-19 shot.Part of the issue is that kids get their vaccines through schools, which has led to an uneven rollout. The government is considering allowing them access to walk-in centers in the next few weeks.

  • Police shooting looms over Emanuel in confirmation battle

    The fatal police shooting of a Black teen in Chicago seven years ago is looming large over the city’s former mayor, Rahm Emanuel, as he looks to win confirmation as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan. Several liberal House lawmakers and activists complain that Emanuel's handling of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times as he ran away from police, should have disqualified him for consideration for a coveted role. Emanuel's administration refused to make public police dash cam video of the killing for more than a year and not until being compelled to do so by a state court.

  • 37 Best Thanksgiving Movies to Watch While You Eat Your Pumpkin Pie

    While Thanksgiving is mostly considered a time for gratitude and family bonding these days, there's a dark truth behind the American holiday: that the Pilgrims and other white Europeans profited off land stolen from Indigenous peoples. Many consider Miracle on 34th Street to be a Christmas movie—and they're not wrong—but it does involve the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, a hallmark of the November holiday.

  • How a federal push to stop Chinese scientists from stealing U.S. secrets has failed in court

    The U.S. government encouraged U.S. and Chinese scientists to work together. Now rules violations have become criminal charges — but they aren't sticking.

  • Biden administration steps up drone program to monitor migrants heading toward border

    The Homeland Security announcement comes after the administration appeared blindsided by thousands of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Trump aide Steve Bannon faces U.S. House committee contempt vote

    Lawmakers probing the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by supporters of Donald Trump will move on Tuesday toward bringing contempt of Congress charges against his longtime aide Steve Bannon over his refusal to cooperate. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Select Committee is expected to approve a report backing contempt charges against Bannon at a meeting Tuesday evening. Trump has urged Bannon and other former aides subpoenaed by the committee to reject its requests, claiming executive privilege.

  • Global approval of U.S. leadership has rebounded from the end of Trump's presidency

    Global approval of U.S. leadership has rebounded from the end of Trump's presidency

  • Trump Can’t Help Himself, Lashes Out at Colin Powell

    The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMarjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress.In this episode of The New Abnormal, the Army veteran running against her as a Democrat in Georgia’s 14th District came on to chat with Molly Jong

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • DeSantis' critics fall silent as Florida's COVID-19 cases drop

    Florida’s COVID-19 response has been described as reckless, dangerous, and anti-science.

  • Biden commission on packing Supreme Court left liberals empty-handed. They won't accept it.

    Trying to use a commission to kill calls for court packing is from a different age, when causes died from time and talk. This is the age of rage.