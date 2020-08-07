FDA accepts Biogen's application for Alzheimer's drug, decision due by March

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc and Japan's Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted their marketing application for experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment aducanumab, with a decision due by March 7.

Biogen's shares were up 10.7% at $307 before the bell.

If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline associated with Alzheimer's disease and has the potential to become a multi-billion dollar seller, according to analysts.

The FDA last reviewed an application for a new Alzheimer's treatment 17 years ago.

The drug regulator would consult a panel of outside experts on a yet-to-be-determined date for the approval of the drug, the companies said. The agency is not required to follow the panel's recommendation, but often does.

Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia, affects about 5.7 million Americans over the age of 65, and is expected to triple to nearly 14 million by 2060, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biogen in October last year revived plans to seek approval for the treatment, months after scrapping the development of the drug.





(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)