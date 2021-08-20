U.S. FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine on Monday - NYT

FILE PHOTO: Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Seoul
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/us/politics/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-full-approval.html on Friday.

Regulators were aiming to complete the process by Friday, but were still working through "a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company," the Times said, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The agency declined to comment.

It had set an unofficial deadline for approval of around Labor Day on Sept. 6, the report said.

The vaccine was authorized for emergency use in December and more than 203 million people in the United States have so far received it. But none of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines have received full FDA approval.

The approval could give the vaccination campaign a boost by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates.

Vaccine hesitancy has been a major hurdle to the White House's goal of getting all eligible Americans vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Pfizer and U.S. listed shares of partner BioNTech SE were up more than 1% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Michael Erman and Manojna Maddipatla; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers challenge Illinois state board of education's enforcement of school mask mandate

    After 26 Illinois schools have been put on probation for failing to follow a mask mandate, some are challenging the legality of the enforcement actions the state has taken to get more than 850 locally-elected school boards to comply.

  • U.S. Evacuation Flights Reportedly Leaving Kabul Half-Empty

    The State Department claims that 6,000 people are at the Kabul airport fully processed and waiting to board planes.

  • Are US citizens being asked to pay $2,000 for evacuation flights out of Kabul?

    After the State Department issued an alert over the weekend saying U.S. citizens could have to pay $2,000 or more for evacuation flights out of Afghanistan, a report indicated people hoping to escape are being asked to pay up.

  • Vaccines give good protection against Delta, and fully vaccinated people with a previous COVID-19 infection are the best-protected group, real-world data shows

    Regardless of previous infection, two shots of Pfizer or AstraZeneca offered good protection against the Delta variant, Oxford scientists said.

  • India gives emergency approval for world's first COVID-19 DNA vaccine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states. Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

  • GOP Leader Who Fought Against Vaccine Dies After Weekslong Battle With Coronavirus

    Pressley Stutts, a Republican leader in South Carolina, shared conspiracy theories from his ICU bed.

  • AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows

    Trial data from AstraZeneca on Friday raised the prospect of a new treatment to prevent COVID-19 beyond vaccines, giving hope in particular for people who respond poorly to immunisation shots. The British drugmaker said its new antibody therapy reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77% in a late-stage trial. While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop an arsenal of targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AstraZeneca's AZD7442 therapy consists of lab-made antibodies that are designed to linger in the body for months to stifle the coronavirus in case of an infection.

  • The Cannabis-COVID Connection: What We Know And What We Don't Know

    As the world continues to contend with COVID-19, much about the virus remains uncertain, including its interactions with cannabis. In the early months of the pandemic, various studies linked pot to both adverse and beneficial results. The trend continues today, with little conclusively known about the cannabis-COVID medical connection if indeed there is one. That said, it is much clearer to see that the pandemic created a significant beneficial impact on the marketplace. Almost All Conclusions R

  • ‘I Think We’ve Scared People’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyBy Rachana Pradhan | KHNThe Biden administration’s plans to make COVID-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community.As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say

  • ADHD Often Presents Differently In Women, And These Stories Are Eye-Opening

    "Now that I know...it's made a world of difference in my life."View Entire Post ›

  • Catching Up With One of the First COVID Patients to Be Put on a Ventilator

    NEW YORK — David Lat, a writer and lawyer, was one of the first New Yorkers to grow critically ill with COVID-19 in March 2020. He was in the hospital for 17 days, including six days on a ventilator. “I was one of 12 people they admitted,” said Lat, now 46. “By the time I left, there were seven or eight floors of people sick with COVID.” Lat’s struggle gripped much of the city, as he and his loved ones updated his condition on Twitter in the early days of the coronavirus, when knowledge was scan

  • COVID patient dies in Oregon emergency department waiting for ICU bed. ‘Very real’

    “Even after expanding ICU care onto other floors, there weren’t any beds available for this patient.”

  • Jamaica announces coronavirus lockdown with health system on brink

    Jamaica will prohibit residents from leaving their homes for seven days spread over three weekends to contain an upsurge in coronavirus infections and shield its healthcare system, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. "Our case numbers are unacceptably high and rising, and the rate of hospitalization is beyond - and I want to stress this - beyond the capacity of our health system, to cope," Holness told a virtual news conference late on Thursday. More than 550 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the island nation of almost three million people.

  • Overwhelmed Idaho hospitals may use ‘crisis care’ for COVID-19. What does that mean?

    Who would get treatment? How does it work?

  • Paging Dr. Rivkees: Florida’s kids are getting COVID, but its surgeon general is missing in action | Editorial

    Where in the world is Florida’s surgeon general — a pediatrician, no less — as COVID numbers spike for kids in Florida?

  • But what about those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shots?

    The 14 million people who received a Johnson & Johnson shot are going to have to wait a few more weeks for answers on boosters due to lack of data, federal health officials said Wednesday. Why it matters: The CDC currently advises people to stay with the shot they had initially. The effects of mixing doses are still unclear, but "it is anticipated that vaccine boosters will likely be needed," the White House tweeted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Data

  • In Los Angeles, Breakthrough Infections Are Now 30% Of All New Covid Cases Amid Delta Surge

    In March 2021, when Americans first began hearing about the Delta variant of Covid-19, breakthrough infections among fully-vaccinated Angelenos accounted for just 2% of that month’s case total. By June, when Delta accounted for 50% of all variants in Los Angeles, breakthrough infections among fully-vaccinated residents had risen to 20% of all identified cases. In […]

  • AstraZeneca Seeks Approval of Landmark Antibody Drug Preventing Covid Symptoms

    AstraZeneca will seek regulatory approval of an antibody drug that has been shown in late-stage trials to significantly reduce the risk of developing Covid-19 symptoms. The drug is the first long-lasting protection that is not a vaccine that has been proven to prevent the disease caused by coronavirus, the company said on Friday. Shares in the U.K.-Swedish group moved nearly 0.3% higher after the open of trading in London, but have since slipped 0.7% into the red.

  • Major expanded recall on frozen shrimp sold at Whole Foods, other retailers

    Time to take stock of what's in your freezer after a major frozen shrimp producer issued an expanded recall on a range of products due to salmonella concerns. Initially, the recall included frozen shrimp from Censea, CWNO, Chicken of the Sea, Honest Catch, Hannaford, Waterfront Bistro, Open Acres, 365 (Whole Foods), and Meijer. The affected frozen raw and cooked shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Doctor: Illinois threatening medical license over mandatory mask stance

    A school board member in Illinois who is also a doctor says state regulators are threatening his medical license over his criticism of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in schools.