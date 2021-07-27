U.S. FDA approves Merck's Keytruda combo for early breast cancer treatment

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its immunotherapy Keytruda as a treatment for an early form of a tough-to-treat breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

The FDA approval is for treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an aggressive form of the disease with an increased risk of recurrence.

Trial data from over 1,000 patients showed that the drug, in combination with chemotherapy before surgery and then used as a monotherapy after surgery, helped prolong the time that a patient remained free of cancer.

The combination therapy is the first time that a treatment regimen using an immunotherapy has been approved for patients with early-stage TNBC.

The nod comes a few months after the FDA declined to approve the drug for these cancer patients, after an expert panel recommended that a decision on approval should be delayed until more data is available.

Keytruda has been racking up approvals for treating several types of cancers and the drug's sales have eclipsed those of rival immunotherapies made by Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche.

Sales of Keytruda, now approved in the United States to treat 30 types of cancer, reached $14.4 billion in 2020.

Roughly 10-15% of patients with breast cancer are diagnosed with TNBC, which is more common in people below 40 years of age and who are African American.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Futures dip ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings

    U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, the four largest U.S. companies by market value. Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, which were largely flat in premarket trade, are set to report earnings after the market closes, while Amazon will report results on Thursday.

  • Prince Harry’s School Friends Are Reportedly Worried About Details of Their Partying Days Coming Out

    It’s no secret that before Prince Harry was an upstanding family man, dedicated to protecting his wife and two kids, he had a bit of a wild past. We all remember those infamous 2012 photos of him partying in Vegas, playing a game of strip billiards with a room full of friends in his VIP […]

  • Moderna may expand pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial

    The drug maker plans to expand the size of its trial to look for "rarer events" of side effects.

  • Merck (MRK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investor focus is likely to be on the sales numbers of Merck's (MRK) blockbuster oncology medicine, Keytruda.

  • West Virginia city makes final pitch in opioid lawsuit seeking $2.5 billion

    After a nearly three-month trial, lawyers for a West Virginia city and its county are set to deliver closing arguments on Tuesday in their case against the nation's largest drug distributors, seeking $2.5 billion to remedy an opioid crisis they say the companies helped cause. Huntington and Cabell County, along with the rest of the state's local governments, have not signed on to the $21 billion nationwide settlement with distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc announced last week, instead betting that they can do better on their own.

  • ABC Just Dropped All 'The Bachelorette' Michelle Young's Potential Guys

    Right this way to meet all of the husband hopefuls.

  • Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom?

    A strategic gas since the Cold War, helium is now the driver of our race to dominate technology and space, and we’re almost out of it

  • Over 50 major health care organizations call for mandating vaccines in their own industry

    The American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association have joined up with over 50 other health care organizations to call for mandatory vaccinations in their industry, citing rising COVID cases and their trust in the vaccine. "Due to the recent COVID-19 surge and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our health care organizations and societies advocate that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the organizations wrote in a joint statement on Monday morning.

  • Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said. The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer's verified Twitter account. The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer's son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

  • Exclusive: Over half of Covid hospitalisations tested positive after admission

    More than half of Covid hospitalisations are patients who only tested positive after admission, leaked data reveal. The figures suggest vast numbers are being classed as hospitalised by Covid when they were admitted with other ailments, with the virus picked up by routine testing. Experts said it meant the national statistics, published daily on the government website and frequently referred to by ministers, may far overstate the levels of pressures on the NHS. The leaked data – covering all NHS

  • A Common Heart Problem That's Easy to Miss

    Ned Hallick, a lighting specialist accustomed to hauling heavy equipment, was 63 when he first noticed occasional spells of lightheadedness. Then one day, Hallick, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, told me, “I became so exhausted that walking up the subway stairs felt like I was climbing a mountain.” His primary care doctor, suspecting a heart problem, did several tests, including an EKG, and based on the results, referred him to a cardiologist. Diagnosis: atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, the most

  • Woman shares warning on TikTok after having 7-pound cyst removed

    Kayley Reese first noticed what seemed like a growing bump in her stomach over a year ago. Reese, 23, said she did not notice any other physical symptoms, so she did not do anything about it. It was not until June when Reese flew home to Orlando, Florida, that she began to feel symptoms and sought treatment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

    Though it's rare for humans to contract the disease, health officials warn that it can turn serious if not immediately treated.

  • Antibodies from Sinovac's COVID-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps - study

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine declined below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, although a third shot had a strong booster effect, according to a lab study. Chinese researchers reported the findings from a study of blood samples from healthy adults aged between 18-59 in a paper published on Sunday, which has not been peer reviewed. Among participants who received two doses, two or four weeks apart, only 16.9% and 35.2% respectively still had neutralising antibodies above what researchers regard as a detectable threshold level six months after the second shot, the paper said.

  • What Does Your Poop Tell You About Your Body & Your Health?

    Bowel health doesn’t need to be a stigmatized mystery shrouded in uncomfortable laughter. Our bowels have their own way of communicating with us and they can tell you whether everything is A-OK or not-so-great with the rest of our bodies. Whether it’s something up with your diet, your latest workout or your mental health, your […]

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • COVID-19 live updates: Savannah reinstates masks indoors, Orlando in 'crisis mode'

    The United States is facing a COVID-19 summer surge as the delta variant spreads. More than 611,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Just 57% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was sorry for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Now she's saying private businesses not letting unvaccinated people in is 'segregation.'

    Greene's tweeted this controversial take on racial segregation just a month after apologizing for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

  • Experts Say 90 Minutes of REM Sleep Is Crucial. How Can You Achieve It?

    A big part of the equation is your bedtime.