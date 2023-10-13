US FDA approves Pfizer's inflammatory bowel disease drug

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer's drug to treat adults with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis, the company said on Friday.

The decision was based on data from a late-stage study that showed a reduction in disease symptoms for some patients who took the drug, when compared with the placebo.

The drug, branded as Velsipity and chemically known as etrasimod, was the key asset that Pfizer picked up in its $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmaceuticals last year.

Velsipity belongs to a class of drugs used to regulate the body's immune response and it is expected to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb's Zeposia, which was approved in 2021.

Globally, the market for inflammatory bowel diseases is about $20 billion, making it a lucrative target for drugmakers.

Analysts last year estimated that peak sales for the Pfizer drug could top $3 billion a year.

Ulcerative colitis is a condition that leads to ulcers and causes abdominal pain, bloody stools and incontinence. It affects around 1.25 million people in the United States, according to Pfizer.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)