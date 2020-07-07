U.S. FDA Approves Qwo™ (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes), the First Injectable Treatment for Cellulite

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Qwo™ (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. QWO is the first FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite.

"Today's FDA approval of QWO is a key achievement in the continued execution of Endo's long-term strategy, especially as it relates to building our portfolio and capabilities for the future," said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "As Endo embarks on an exciting new journey into medical aesthetics, we look forward to bringing this innovative treatment to market through our Endo Aesthetics organization."

While cellulite is known to be a multifactorial condition, a primary contributing factor is the fibrous connective tissue, called the "fibrous septae," which connect the skin perpendicularly to the fascia below.2,3 These fibrous septae tether the skin, drawing it downward and leading to a mattress-like appearance, commonly referred to as "dimpling."4,5 When injected into the treatment area, QWO is thought to release the fibrous septae enzymatically by specifically targeting Types 1 and 3 collagen, which may result in smoothing of the skin and an improved appearance of cellulite.1

"Endo recognized a significant unmet need for an effective and non-invasive injectable treatment for cellulite, which led us to conduct the largest clinical trials in the history of cellulite investigation in the United States," said Matthew Davis, M.D., R.Ph., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Endo. "Supported by rigorous research, testing and development processes, we are proud to have received FDA approval of the first injectable treatment for cellulite in the buttocks and we look forward to delivering QWO to the aesthetics community and their adult female patients."

Side effects of QWO included injection site bruising, pain, areas of hardness and itching in the treatment area. Please see Important Safety Information below for more details.

"QWO could be a game-changer for many women with cellulite," said Anne Chapas, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City. "I am thrilled there will now be an FDA-approved injectable treatment option proven to address a root cause of cellulite. What is exciting about QWO is that it is a cutting-edge cellulite treatment, without the cutting."

QWO is expected to be available throughout the United States at aesthetic healthcare practitioner's offices starting in Spring 2021. Physicians and consumers are encouraged to visit www.QWO.com and sign up for updates on product availability.

WHAT IS QWO™?

QWO is a prescription medicine used to treat moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not receive QWO if you: are allergic to collagenase or to any of the ingredients in QWO, or have an active infection at the treatment area.

QWO may cause serious side effects, including:

Allergic (hypersensitivity) reactions, including anaphylaxis. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have hives, trouble breathing, low blood pressure, swollen face, chest pain, dizziness or fainting after receiving QWO;

Injection site bruising

Before receiving QWO, tell your healthcare provider if you:

have a bleeding problem

are pregnant or may become pregnant, nursing or plan to nurse. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will receive QWO or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take a medicine that prevents the clotting of your blood (antiplatelet or anticoagulant).

The most common side effects of QWO include: injection site bruising, pain, areas of hardness, itching, redness, discoloration, swelling and warmth in the treatment area.

These are not all the possible side effects of QWO. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at www.fda.gov/medwatch or 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click for Full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information for QWO.

About Cellulite

Cellulite is a localized alteration in the contour of the skin that has been reported in over 90 percent of post-pubertal females and affects women of all races and ethnicities.6,7 The presence of cellulite is associated with changes in dermal thickness and in the fat cells and connective tissue below the skin.8 A primary factor in the cause of the condition is the collagen containing septae which attach the skin to the underlying fascia layers.2,3 The septae tether the skin which, with additional contributing protrusions of subcutaneous fat, causes the surface dimpling characteristic of cellulite.4,5 These fibrous septae are oriented differently with varying thickness in females than in males, which informs our understanding of cellulite as a gender-related condition.9 Cellulite clinically presents on the buttocks, thighs, lower abdomen and arms.6