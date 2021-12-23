  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. FDA authorizes Merck's at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill

·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc for high-risk patients above the age of 12.

Merck's drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

The agency authorized the oral drug for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The decision follows a narrow vote in favor of authorization by a panel of advisers to the FDA on Nov 30.

Both the Merck and Pfizer pills could be promising tools for those who are sick with COVID-19, especially in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now dominant in the United States.

"As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the country’s arsenal of COVID-19 therapies using emergency use authorization," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The drug is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said. Pfizer's drug was authorized on Wednesday for people aged 12 and older.

Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to trial data.

The lower efficacy of Merck's drug compared with Pfizer's treatment could hurt future sales.

The U.S. government's contract for 10 million courses of the Pfizer drug at a price of $530 per course compares to the deal with Merck for as many as 5 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mormon billionaire leaves faith, rebukes LGBTQ rights stance

    An advertising-technology billionaire has formally resigned his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith over social issues and LGBTQ rights in an unusual public move. Jeff T. Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion fortune, starting with a $600,000 donation to the LGBTQ-rights group Equality Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Green said in a Monday resignation letter to church President Russell M. Nelson that he hasn’t been active in the faith widely known as Mormon for more than a decade but wanted to make his departure official and remove his name from membership records.

  • Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

    U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the omicron variant that could overwhelm hospitals. The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited.

  • Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

    DEA / G. SIOENCIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.Before taking off on the journey on Sept. 25, a 32-year-old man with the group reportedly called his wife to tell her that he had paid

  • The FDA Just Authorized the First Covid Pill for Emergency Use—Here's How It Works

    Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, was approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization. Doctors discuss how the pill works and what you need to know.

  • Fauci says large holiday gatherings are unsafe, even if you've had COVID booster

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that large gatherings this holiday season are unsafe even for fully vaccinated people who've had a COVID-19 booster shot, as the Omicron variant surges across the U.S.What he's saying: "There are many of these parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals," Fauci said at a briefing. "Those are the kind of functions in the context of Omicron that you do not want to go to."Get market news worthy of y

  • I’ve been ignoring Trump’s ‘personal’ messages. Ted Cruz and Don Jr. aren’t happy

    “Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.

  • Biden extends pause on student loan payments, while progressives push to cancel them outright

    Wednesday’s student loan announcement was a reversal from the Biden administration, which was set to resume the loan payments on Feb. 1, 2022.

  • The Secret to Falling Asleep Super-Fast Lies in Your Feet. Yep.

    An unexpected plus of a girlfriend sleepover: My bestie gave me a few pumps of magnesium oil to rub into my feet before getting into bed, and I drifted off, fast. I didn’t think much of it until a few days...

  • Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

    Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of apparently accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday. Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the carbon monoxide came from either the home's furnace or a van in the garage.

  • Illinois bars state pensions from owning Unilever over Israel

    An Illinois board overseeing state employee pension funds on Wednesday voted to bar funds from holding Unilever PLC shares due to sales limits by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in Israel, joining at least five other U.S. states moving to restrict the stock. A representative for the Illinois Investment Policy Board said it voted 7-0 at a meeting on Wednesday "to add Unilever to its prohibited entity list," following similar moves by other states including New York and New Jersey. An exact value of Unilever shares that state funds must now sell, if they own them, was not immediately available.

  • ‘This Ain’t It’: Steve Harvey’s Advice to Maintain a Successful Relationship Doesn’t Sit Well with Fans

    Steve Harvey‘s advice in a resurfaced clip on obtaining a “long-lasting relationship” with a man derails after receiving split responses from fans. In the post […]

  • Golden-Tongued Mummies Might Have Talked With Ancient Gods

    Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and AntiquitiesIf ancient Egyptian mummies weren’t already mysterious and intriguing enough, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced this week that two golden-tongued mummies—one male, one female—had been unearthed at a site in Mimya, Egypt. This dehydrated couple joins another golden-tongued mummy, from the Taposiris Magna Temple in Alexandria, whose existence was revealed back in February. As strange as they may seem, the discovery of these valua

  • Tech billionaire resigns from Mormon church and donates $600,000 to LGBTQ+ group

    A billionaire from Utah announced he's officially resigning this week from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and pledged to donate $600,000 to an LGBTQ advocacy group, the Salt Lake Tribune first reported.Why it matters: The letter, dated Dec. 23, is a rare public criticism of the church by a high-profile figure. Tech executive Jeff Green wrote: "I believe the Mormon Church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights."Get mark

  • Putin Gets Early Christmas Gift as Ukraine Cowers From War

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,

  • Omicron may bring record-breaking daily coronavirus cases but fewer deaths, forecast says

    A highly influential COVID-19 forecast is projecting the Omicron surge may result in as many as 400,000 new coronavirus cases a day across the nation.

  • New COVID treatments are coming. Will they be here in time to combat the omicron onslaught?

    New antiviral COVID-19 treatments are coming but getting enough supply to fight the omicron variant surge is a concern.

  • January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation - See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

    Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest - and completely full.

  • Kate Middleton Stacks Three Rings on Her Finger and They All Are Super Meaningful

    Here's everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's engagement ring from Princess Diana, plus her wedding band, and the eternity ring push present.

  • What Are the Symptoms of Omicron?

    With cases of omicron rising throughout the United States, Americans are scrambling to distinguish the symptoms of this new variant from those of other coronavirus variants, including delta. Most PCR and rapid antigen tests can detect omicron — the Food and Drug Administration has noted there are only a few tests that don’t — but results do not indicate to the user which variant they are infected with, leaving people to guess. Some symptom differences have emerged from preliminary data, but expe

  • ‘I Didn’t Have to Pay, Mike Did’: Janet Jackson Reflects on Extended Days of Filming Bolstered a $7M Tab for Her and Michael Jackson’s 1995 ‘Scream’ Video

    Janet Jackson has a catalog of iconic records and music videos, but none quite as expensive as her collaboration with her brother Michael Jackson. In […]