U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID vaccine as booster for adults

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults.

The booster authorization applies to people who are unable to get updated Omicron-tailored boosters, or those who would choose not to receive any other booster dose of a vaccine.

The regulator's decision is in addition to the earlier clearance for the vaccine as a primary two-shot regimen for those 12 years and above.

The company, however, has been struggling with sales of the vaccine and in August had halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

