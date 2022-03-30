U.S. FDA declines to approve Akebia's anemia drug on safety concerns

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Akebia Therapeutics' drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease on safety concerns in non-dialysis patients, the company said on Wednesday.

The health regulator noted that the drug, vadadustat, was inferior in its safety profile compared with current standard of care for patients not dependent on dialysis.

Vadadustat posed an increased risk of blood clot formations and drug-induced injuries to the liver, the agency said in its letter.

The FDA added that Akebia could explore conducting new studies to potentially show a favorable benefit-risk assessment of the drug. The drugmaker said it would request a meeting with the U.S. FDA.

Vadadustat is the second drug from the HIF-PH inhibitor class to be rejected by the FDA, after the health regulator declined to approve FibroGen-AstraZeneca's roxadustat in August 2021.

HIF-PH inhibitors belong to a class of oral drugs designed to boost production of red-blood cells by mimicking the body's response at high altitudes.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)