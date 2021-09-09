U.S. FDA delays decision on Juul e-cigarettes

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it needs more time to decide whether e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc and other major manufacturers can sell their products in the United States.

The agency had been expected to make a decision by Thursday, a year after Juul and other e-cigarette brands, including British American Tobacco Plc's Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc's Blu, faced a deadline to file applications showing their products provided a net benefit to public health.

The agency said on Thursday that it continues to "work expeditiously on the remaining applications," adding many are "in the final stages of review."

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

