U.S. FDA delays decision on Juul e-cigarettes

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it needs more time to decide whether e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc and other major manufacturers can sell their products in the United States.

The agency had been expected to make a decision by Thursday, a year after Juul and other e-cigarette brands, including British American Tobacco Plc's Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc's Blu, faced a deadline to file applications showing their products provided a net benefit to public health.

The agency said on Thursday that it continues to "work expeditiously on the remaining applications," adding many are "in the final stages of review."

