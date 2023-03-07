U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's experimental gene therapy for adults with a severe bleeding disorder, the latest delay in the company's quest to gain approval in the country.

The FDA said late on Monday it needed more time to review a three-year analysis from the company's ongoing late-stage study, which BioMarin submitted earlier this year, and will make a decision by June 30. The regulator had earlier set March 31 as its decision date.

The potential one-time treatment, if approved, will be the first gene therapy for hemophilia A, a genetic bleeding disorder that affects one in 10,000 people and requires regular infusions of a blood clotting protein called factor VIII.

The FDA had rejected the drug in August 2020, citing the need for longer-term data. It was granted conditional marketing authorization in the European Union in August last year.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

