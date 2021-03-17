U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of Abbvie's arthritis drug

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for drugmaker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
·1 min read

Abbvie Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq by three months, citing the need for more time to assess the drug's benefit-risk profile.

Shares of the drugmaker fell 7.04% to $103.8 in early trading.

Abbvie said on Wednesday the U.S. health agency was reviewing the application for the use of Rinvoq in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, a type of inflammatory arthritis.

The drug was approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in 2019.

Abbvie has been betting on Rinvoq as it is set to lose patent protection in 2023 for its blockbuster drug Humira in the United States, its biggest market.

The drugmaker said it had responded to the U.S. agency's request for additional details on the benefit-risk profile of the drug, adding the FDA would require additional time for a full review of the application.

FDA is also reviewing the expanded use of Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis and has sought additional information, which Abbvie plans to provide shortly.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe has book out in September

    The new chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, Katharine Hayhoe, has written a book about climate change. One Signal Publishers announced Wednesday that Hayhoe's “Saving Us” will be released Sept. 21. Hayhoe will combine research and personal stories as she attempts to unite readers, including those who deny the overwhelming evidence of climate change, and motivate them toward action.

  • Astroscale space debris removal demo set for launch

    A mission will shortly launch to showcase commercial technology needed to clean up low-Earth orbit.

  • Man thinking he was meeting online date finds violent setup at Wisconsin farm, cops say

    A man who believed he was meeting a woman he first communicated with online was stabbed and robbed Monday in Wisconsin, police say.

  • Gayle King Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Frustrated’ by Royal Family’s Response to Interview

    While Harry has had discussions with William and Charles, “no one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Where's the plan to vaccinate seniors who can't leave their homes?

    There are many reasons for Americans to have hope under President Biden, but what about seniors who cannot leave their homes to be vaccinated?

  • Need a COVID Vaccine? This Man's Website Will Tell You When a Nearby Clinic Has a Dose for You

    Over 1.9 million people have signed up for Dr. B, which matches people looking to get vaccinated with clinics seeking to avoid throwing vaccines in the trash

  • Amazon starts offering healthcare service to other employers

    Amazon.com Inc is expanding its virtual healthcare service to other Washington-state employers starting Wednesday and to its own employees nationwide this summer, the company said in a press release. It also facilitates housecalls and drug delivery in greater Seattle, a non-virtual benefit that Amazon said would be available in greater Washington, D.C and Baltimore in the coming months. Amazon is now delivering prescription medications through an online pharmacy it launched last year and earlier worked with Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on lowering care costs in a now-disbanded venture called Haven.

  • Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Vietnamese American Man in San Jose

    The San Jose Police Department has released new details, including surveillance footage, relating to the fatal shooting of a Vietnamese American man in early March. The footage, released on March 11, shows a light blue or silver four-door BMW sedan the two suspects drove after shooting Thu Nguyen, 55, outside his home in Glen Keats Court at around 5:50 a.m. on March 5, according to CBS San Francisco. Cash reward for info leading to an arrest pic.twitter.com/lysoB0AI55 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 11, 2021 Authorities described the getaway vehicle as having a damaged “left rear taillight, damage to the driver side windows and a damaged windshield.”

  • Boris Johnson accused of 'grasping naivety' over approach to China

    Boris Johnson has been accused of “grasping naivety” over his approach to China in a landmark foreign policy review, as hawkish Tory MPs called for a tougher Government stance. The Prime Minister on Tuesday published his post-Brexit vision for “Global Britain”, setting out a 114-page strategy for defence, security and development policy over the next decade. China was described as a “systemic challenge” and the “biggest state-based threat” to the UK’s economic security, but the review also called for deeper trade links and more cooperation with Beijing on climate change and pandemic preparedness. A series of senior Conservatives lined up in the Commons to voice stern warnings over the tone and substance of the review’s verdicts on China. Sir Julian Lewis, chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, said the approach suggested “the grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years still lingers on” in some quarters of Government. Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, expressed regret that the strategy had not called out China “for the geo-strategic threat that it is”. Jeremy Hunt, former Tory foreign secretary, said he was “worried” about designating China “simply as a systemic challenge given the terrible events in Hong Kong and Xinjiang”, where the Chinese Communist Party has been accused of grave human rights abuses. The document’s approach to China was summarised as “pretty much business as usual” by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). He told The Telegraph: “What are we going to do about China’s insatiable ambition to become completely dominant?”

  • Shooting spree in Atlanta leaves eight dead, at least half of them believed to be Asian women

    There are fears that a string of deadly shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area could be linked to a wave of attacks against Asian-Americans. Eight people were killed, and at least half of them are believed to be Asian women. Mark Strassmann reports from the scene of one of those shootings.

  • Wolfgang Van Halen Declined Invitation to Perform ‘Eruption’ at Grammys

    One of the biggest surprises of the Grammys' new "In Memoriam" segment was that Eddie Van Halen seemed to be ignored as compared to other legends who died in 2020. Though not completely slighted — a guitar sat alone while 20 seconds of "Eruption" played with archival footage of Van Halen was shown in the…

  • Mozambique insurgency: Children beheaded, aid agency reports

    Aid agency report children as young as 11 are being beheaded in a region hit by an insurgency.

  • Top Car Renderings You Need To See To Believe

    People have been inspired to remake or morph their favorite cars into something new, for better or worse, here are some highlights.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Might Be the Last, So Here’s Everything We Know So Far

    It’s almost time to say goodbye to the Pearsons...

  • Yaphet Kotto, ‘Alien’ and ‘Live and Let Die’ actor, dies at 81

    The acclaimed Kotto made memorable appearances in a range of classics on both the big and small screen. Enigmatic screen star Yaphet Kotto has died at the age of 81. Kotto, who may have been best known for his role as Dennis Parker in the original 1979 Alien film, was known for playing tough guys on screen.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Angela Merkel's rivals see AstraZeneca chaos as signal to seize her crown

    When Markus Söder, the Bavarian regional leader, broke ranks with Angela Merkel over Germany’s decision to suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, it was more than just frustration at a flawed policy. It was a sign Mr Söder, the chancellor’s loyal ally throughout the pandemic, believes his moment has come to seize the crown for himself. “I know so many people who would take the AstraZeneca jab right now,” he told German television. “I would take it immediately.” His message couldn’t have been clearer. Only last month Mrs Merkel rejected calls to have the jab live on television in order to counter German public scepticism. Never mind that, as she pointed out, at the time the vaccine was not approved for her age group in Germany. What the public remembers is that she turned it down. And now here was Mr Söder to say that he was prepared to do what she was not. He was telling Germans that he is the leader waiting in the wings, ready to steer them out of the current rudderless chaos. German commentators have been asking for some time when some one will have the courage to do what Mrs Merkel herself did when she called on her own mentor Helmut Kohl to step down in the wake of a party corruption scandal in 1999.

  • Designer turns egg and nut shells into accessories

    This furniture and jewelry is made of nut and eggshellsLocation: Cairo, EgyptAn Egyptian designer has created a new eco-friendly materialthat is a biodegradable alternative to plastic(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) EGYPTIAN DESIGNER WHO MAKES ACCESSORIES OF BIODEGRADABLE MATERIAL, RANIA ELKALLA, SAYING: "I got the idea from my father, who used to bring nuts, and we would crack them right before we eat them in order to have them fresh. We always try to eat organic and healthy food. I saw how difficult it was for him to crack the shells. Most of the nut consists of shells, especially coconut, 67 percent of it is the shell. It is very hard and I was astonished at how much it resembled wood, and I thought, why is no one using it, it is a waste."Elkalla collects shells from restaurants and shops processes them into a powderand then applies heat to adapt it for different products

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.