U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

FILE PHOTO: A GSK logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older.

The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, the health regulator said on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8)

Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight off infection.

The antibody treatment will be available for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, GSK and Vir said, adding that they plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA in the second half of 2021.

Similar COVID-19 therapies by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been authorized for emergency use in the United States.

The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use of Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients who were at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Your smartwatch is smarter than you think, study finds — it can predict blood tests

    Rings, watches and bracelets are no longer just fashion statements.

  • N.J. Man Stranded in India Makes It Home—but Others Are Still Stuck

    via ABC7Each night Ashu Mahajan was stranded in India, his two daughters back home in New Jersey asked his wife a variation on a question that continues to be posed in thousands of families separated by a senseless bureaucratic hurdle.“My girls would ask me, ‘When’s Daddy coming home?’ and I really did not have an answer for them,’” the wife, Neha Mahajan, recalled on Monday.In the case of the Mahajans, the answer proved to be that daddy would be coming home after Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) got involved as both a senator from their home state and the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The U.S ambassador to India was prompted to do what he should have done in the first place and granted Ashu an emergency appointment to get his visa stamped. Ashu then needed only a negative COVID-19 test to board a plane on Sunday back to his family and his work as a software solutions architect.Meanwhile, all the others kept asking when their loved one—a daddy or a mommy, or maybe both parents or a child—would be coming home. The answer in all the other cases was essentially the same as with the Mahajans: When somebody with enough juice makes a phone call.Red Tape Keeps Boston Woman From Dying Mom in IndiaThe question now for all of us—most notably President Biden—is why that is not being done for everyone. The pandemic itself inflicts enough pain on families without an unnecessary requirement that a visa be stamped in India rather than in the United States, as was the usual procedure until the 1990s.Late Monday morning, Ashu and Neha and their daughters, aged 9 and 15, were at a Menendez press conference in their hometown.“It’s great to be here celebrating some very good news, the safe return of Ashu Mahajan from India to his family here in Scotch Plains,” Menendez said. “Welcome back.”Menendez then took a moment to address Ashu, acknowledging the tragedy that had compelled Ashu to leave home in the first place.“Let me, first of all, extend my deepest condolences to you, for the loss of your father, and it is what moved you to travel,” Menendez now said. “I did not know him personally, but the fact that you traveled across the globe in the middle of a pandemic to be with him in his final days says so much about the kind of son that you were to him.”Ashu had flown to New Delhi on April 17 after his 75-year-old father, Ravi, fell critically ill with COVID-19. The father was on a ventilator when Ashu arrived and died three days later. Ashu had then been trapped there because the surge had caused the U.S. Embassy to cancel all visa appointments. Ashu was told that he would have to wait until February of next year to get the necessary stamp.“It was unthinkable, having the family separated for so long,” Menendez now said.Then his staff had made calls such as every member of Congress’ staff should be making.“After being told they wouldn’t see each other for nearly a year, I am so happy that Ashu, Neha, and their girls were reunited yesterday,” Menendez said. “He’s back home in New Jersey with his family where he belongs.”Menendez noted that the Mahajans would not have been in the predicament to begin with were it not for another procedural logjam, this one extending nearly a decade.“It's worth noting that this family legally immigrated to the United States,” Menendez said. “They followed all the rules, and had they received the green card that they had a right for and have qualified for since 2012—over nine years ago—they would have never been in this situation.”He added, “Think about it: A decade of waiting under the legal system to ultimately get your permanent residency.”Menendez then stepped back from the podium, according Ashu and Neha an opportunity to speak. Neha took off her mask.“He’s not removing the mask because he’s just come back from India,” she said of her husband. “We’re just taking an abundance of precaution.”Neha, who is 39, and Ashu, who is 43, both thanked Menendez and his staff.“If it were not for his support and his office’s support, I don’t know when I would see [Ashu], when the girls would see him,” she said.Ashu spoke of when he was departing for India back in April.“I was still debating whether I should go or not because if I go I knew I would get into visa issues,” he said. “But still I had taken that decision because it’s my dad.”Then his dad had died and he was 7,300 miles from his wife and children.“It hit me: Now I will be separated from my family,” he said.Neha noted that theirs is just one story.“There are thousands of people stuck in India, work visa holders,” she said.She spoke of all the hardship that would have been avoided if visa stamping took place in the United States.“So many of us would not have to make a choice whether to take care of their COVID-stricken family in India or to stay back here,” she said. “Many people have had to make the choice.”Neha spoke of a friend who could not return to India when both his parents fell ill with the virus and died within three days of each other. Neha said she also knows of a mother who was separated from her special needs child when she went to take care of her sick father in India.And Neha knows of a New Jersey woman who flew back to India to care for her father before he died only for her husband to die back in the United States. The woman has been unable to return because her husband was the primary visa holder.“They have a 20-year-old U.S. citizen kid,” Neha reported. “They’ve been living here for 20 years. No immigrants should be forced to such hardships ever.”She spoke for all those who have been trapped by a technicality that has turned monstrous in the pandemic.“We seek basic fairness,” she said.A video of the press conference was posted on Menendez’ Facebook page. Among those who watched from India was Payal Raj, who is separated from her husband and their 9-year-old daughter in Tennessee, a plight recounted early this month in The Daily Beast.She has written to the two senators from her state, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.“Waiting to hear from them, but don’t know how much they will help,” she told The Daily Beast on Monday. “Do you think I should write to Menendez as well?”She then said, “I am really hoping that they can help. This is soul crushing for me and my family right now.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • With his scruffy country gent style, the Prince of Wales has never looked more at home

    Think of the Prince of Wales, and what is he wearing? Immaculate Anderson & Sheppard double-breasted suit, one signet-ringed hand in a pocket, the other fluttering around to point at things? Understandable. In his full Admiral of the Fleet naval uniform, medals glinting in the light, white-gloved hand resting on his dress sword? Very nice. In his white polo trousers, a fitted jersey, muddy boots and ruddy cheeks? If that’s your thing. Nothing at all? Behave… I doubt many people think of him as he appears in the latest edition of Country Life, which is to say: as if a wizard’s curse had suddenly turned Orinoco from The Wombles into a septuagenarian human. There was the heir, on his mother’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, wearing a flat cap, protective goggles, scarlet red gardening gloves, vast waterproof trousers, a moss-green scarf, black boots and a tweed jacket so battered, ripped and caked in mud that you’d think he just duelled with a badger. It’s Farmer Charlie, and he’s even caught in the process of hedge-laying. As a whole vibe, it isn’t a look we tend to associate with the Prince – in fact some called him “almost unrecognisable”, which is pushing it – but in some ways it’s a more authentic, revealing portrait of the 72-year-old than any regalia or military uniform. Put aside the symbolism of a man whose son keeps accusing him of being distant and emotionally unavailable literally building a fence around him, and consider the jacket, which looks an awful lot like a John Partridge number he was photographed wearing in the Lake District in 2006. The fact it has obviously been darned and patched and darned and patched over the intervening years is entirely in keeping with Charles’s penchant for not only vintage clothing, but never throwing anything out.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Samuel Cassidy: Suspect identified in San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead including gunman

    The shooter killed 8 people

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Holiday islands considered for green list

    Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.

  • Urban explorer sneaks onto Epstein’s private island for haunting footage

    ‘Urban explorer’ manages to get on billionaire’s private island

  • Biden orders new US intelligence report into Wuhan Covid lab leak theory

    President asks Intelligence Community to bring him report within 90 days

  • Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found to be 100% effective in children 12 to 17 two weeks after second dose

    The Moderna vaccine was 93% effective against COVID-19 in teenagers aged 12 to 17 after the first dose and 100% two weeks after the second dose.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • Canes haven’t been their best in third period, but they’ve been their most productive

    Despite losing twice in double OT, Carolina has outscored Nashville 8-2 in the third period in this series.

  • Former Missouri Tigers guard Clarkson takes NBA’s Sixth Man Award with Snyder’s Jazz

    Clarkson was second-team All-SEC in his lone season at Missouri.

  • OnPolitics: It's been 1 year since George Floyd was murdered

    On the anniversary of Floyd's murder, lawmakers around the country renewed calls for racial justice, even as a bill in Floyd's honor remains stalled.

  • The EU moves to isolate Belarus after the government diverted a flight carrying a Belarusian dissident

    Roman Protasevich's arrest drew international outrage as EU leaders condemned the forced grounding and called for his "immediate release."

  • GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

    General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. “Mobility is really going to open up the moon for us,” said Kirk Shireman, a former NASA manager who is now Lockheed Martin's vice president for lunar exploration.