U.S. FDA puts partial hold on Blueprint Medicines cancer drug trial

(Reuters) -Blueprint Medicines Corp said on Friday the U.S. drug regulator had put on partial hold an early-stage trial testing its experimental cancer drug due to safety concerns, sending its shares down as much as 7% in premarket trade.

Some patients faced episodes of light sensitivity and blurred vision, the drug developer said.

The 366-participant trial was started in April last year and was designed to check the best dose for treatment of tumors such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, among others, according to a U.S. government database.

Chief Medical Officer Becker Hewes said the company was working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the adverse events and amend the trial protocol to enable investigators to monitor and manage the events should they occur.

Patients with advanced solid tumors currently enrolled in the trial will continue on the drug, Blueprint Medicines said, while additional enrollments will be paused until the partial clinical hold is resolved.

Shares of the company recouped some losses to trade down 5.5% at $41.8 before the bell.

