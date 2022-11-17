U.S. FDA denies Australian Dairy accelerated approval to sell infant formula

(Reuters) -Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group said on Thursday its application for accelerated approval to vend the dairy firm's branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted by the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Antipodean dairy companies have been queuing up for necessary approvals since May after the United States faced a nationwide shortage of baby food.

The FDA's temporary approval process was only available until Nov. 14, but the dairy firm can now apply for registration via a normal process to sell the infant milk formula products, it said.

"We are advanced in preparing our toddler milk - stage 3 - for launch in the United States next year," it added.

New Zealand's a2 Milk Co earlier this month received approval to export infant milk formula to the United States.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)