U.S. FDA says no evidence yet linking weight loss drugs to suicidal thoughts

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday that a preliminary review by the agency did not find evidence that GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy are tied to suicidal thoughts.

However, the agency said it was continuing to look into the issue and that it could not definitively rule out that a small risk may exist.

Last week, a large U.S. study found no evidence that taking Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy is tied to an increase in suicidal thoughts.

Concerns over reports of suicidal ideation associated with semaglutide led to an investigation by the European Medicines Agency last year. The FDA has listed suicidal ideation as a potential safety signal for GLP-1 drugs.

