U.S. FDA says robust safety data needed before COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.

The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for the use of their vaccines in children below 12, as schools around the country begin to reopen for in-person learning.

German drugmaker and Pfizer Inc's partner, BioNTech SE, earlier on Friday said it was set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks.

"Children are not small adults – and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults," FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a joint statement with the director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BioNTech to seek approval soon for vaccine for 5-11 year olds-Spiegel

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BioNTech is set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are on track, the biotech firm's two top executives told Der Spiegel. "Already over the next few weeks we will file the results of our trial in five to 11 year olds with regulators across the world and will request approval of the vaccine in this age group, also here in Europe," Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci told the news weekly. The confident statements underscore the lead that BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, holds in the race to win broad approval to vaccinate children below the age of 12 in Western countries.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Here's When Kids May Get Vaccines

    What will it take for the unvaccinated to get their vaccines? More kids getting sick and hospitalized with COVID? That's a question that's no longer a hypothetical, say virus experts, as hospitalization rates for kids with COVID rise. Targeting worried parents—and America at large—Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with the New York Times' science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli today at a

  • The FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine didn't cause the uptick in vaccinations that people had hoped, data shows

    The US's average weekly vaccination rate has declined 38% since the FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Harvard University will divest itself from fossil fuels

    Harvard University will divest itself from holdings in fossil fuels, President Lawrence Bacow said Thursday. Harvard Management Company, which oversees the university’s nearly $42 billion endowment, has already been reducing its exposure to fossil fuels and has no direct investments in companies that explore for or develop further reserves of fossil fuels, Bacow said in a message posted on the university’s website. The university has legacy investments in a number of private equity funds with holdings in the fossil fuel industry.

  • For migrants bound for U.S., a long wait in a Colombian beach town

    Some 14,000 migrants - many of them Haitian - remain bottle-necked in the Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting their chance to enter Panama and continue their journey to the United States, as border crossing quotas are out-paced by new arrivals, migrants and the town's mayor said. Tens of thousands of migrants pass through the town annually to catch boats across the Gulf of Uraba toward the jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama, where people smugglers guide groups on foot through one of the most treacherous barriers on the clandestine route to the United States. The majority of the migrants moving through Necocli are Haitian or Cuban, fleeing dire economic circumstances in their homelands, but others come from African nations like Ghana and Mali.

  • Review: Stars Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass align in feel-good tale 'Language Lessons'

    Natalie Morales directed and co-wrote the script with costar Mark Duplass for 'Language Lessons,' a story of long-distance friendship.

  • Addison Rae Signs Deal with Netflix After He's All That Success: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams'

    Addison Rae says she looks forward to "continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress" as Netflix partners with the TikTok star to develop more projects

  • Oklahoma high court to hear prosecutor's death row request

    The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a prosecutor’s request that two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board be prevented from voting on a high-profile death row inmate’s commutation hearing. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater wants the high court to prevent board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from deciding the fate of death row inmate Julius Jones. Prater alleges Luck and Doyle, both appointees of Gov. Kevin Stitt, have a conflict of interest because of their work with released inmates.

  • Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

    Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

  • Column One: What did California lose in the war on terror? More than any other state in the U.S.

    About 7,050 men and women in uniform have died in the 'forever war.' But the largest percentage, 776 men and women, called the Golden State home.

  • France has granted citizenship to more than 12,000 COVID-19 frontline workers, including healthcare workers and security guards

    France announced the expedited naturalization program in September 2020 to thank foreign frontline workers for their work in the country.

  • Moderna developing combination COVID-19, flu booster shot

    Moderna announced Thursday that it is in the process of developing a new vaccine that combines a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine with a seasonal flu vaccine.Why it matters: "We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines," CEO Stéphane Bancel said in the press release, which also gave a slew of updates on projects the company is pursuing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: “Today we are announcing th

  • Why Arkansas' top health official is pushing monoclonal antibodies

    If you watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's weekly COVID-19 updates, you may have heard state health secretary Jose Romero stress monoclonal antibodies are available and effective at treating COVID-19.Scott Warmack, dean of pharmacy at UAMS Northwest, talked to us about how the treatment works and why we should be paying attention to it. Why it matters: Monoclonal antibodies can reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations by up to 70%, Warmack says.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Greg Abbott Takes the Lead in the GOP’s Race to the Bottom

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyNow that Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter, reduced to crashing the occasional Mar-a-Lago wedding and delivering color commentary on stunt boxing matches along with the occasional Fox News hit, there are a host of thirsty governors and senators competing for attention—all of them happy to kill their constituents if that’s what it takes to be the new face of the zombie Republican party.For a while, it looked like Florida’s Ron DeSantis,

  • Meet the medical professionals fighting COVID-19 misinformation on TikTok: 'A lot of people just need to be empowered'

    Medical professionals are coming together on TikTok to fight COVID-19 misinformation — and trolls.

  • Republican Kleefisch enters Wis. governor's race

    Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has entered the gubernatorial race, seeking to take on Gov. Tony Evers next year in a top race for Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature but have been blocked by the Democratic incumbent. (Sept. 9)

  • Analysis: Biden takes fight to unvaccinated in virus battle

    President Joe Biden is trying to concentrate the anger of the nation’s inoculated majority against the stubborn 25% of eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 8 months after declaring “war” on the coronavirus as he took office, Biden announced far-reaching new federal requirements Thursday that could force millions to get shots. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said from the State Dining Room.

  • Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Meets Mixed Reaction from Companies and Unions

    President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan to push two-thirds of the U.S. workforce to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has been met with mixed reaction from American corporations and unions, with labor organizations raising concerns over workers’ rights. The president on Thursday unveiled a mandate for all companies with 100 or more workers to require employees be fully vaccinated or face at least weekly Covid-19 testing. Companies that don’t comply could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Big Oil risks insolvency with slow climate action: report

    A slow transition to a low-carbon future and failure to take urgent action on climate risks stranding more than a trillion dollars in oil and gas projects, according to a new study out from financial think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative.

  • California records its hottest summer ever as climate change roils cities

    California — along with Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah — recorded its hottest ever meteorological summer.