U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills this week - Bloomberg News

·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc and Merck as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two drugs, especially Pfizer's pill Paxlovid, are seen as promising new oral treatments that can be taken upon onset of symptoms at home to help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Merck's drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

Molnupiravir gained a narrow vote in favor of authorization by a panel of advisers to the FDA on Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain in November became the first country in the world to approve Merck's antiviral drug for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and for those who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.

The United States has a contract to buy as many as 5 million courses of Merck's drug, and 10 million courses of Pfizer's treatment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Pardes to go public, says COVID-19 antiviral pill does not need booster

    Pardes Biosciences on Tuesday said early human testing shows that its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill works as a standalone treatment and announced plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. If the drug, called PBI-0451, proves effective in later-stage testing, it could have an advantage over similar pills that need to be taken with a second, booster medication, such as the Pfizer Inc two-drug antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, now under consideration by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pardes said it expects to complete its current Phase I study in healthy volunteers early next year.

  • Padma Lakshmi admits she's 'freaked out' about latest COVID surge

    "How wary will we need to be of others again and how small will we need to decrease the circle of activities we have finally come to enjoy again after so many months?” the "Top Chef" host wonders.

  • Omicron is here but 'we are not in March 2020,' experts stress

    How worried should I be about omicron? Do I need to cancel holiday plans? Experts address common concerns about the COVID-19 surge.

  • How well do the major vaccines work against omicron?

    It’s been nearly a month since omicron’s detection caused alarm because of its large number of mutations. This method found that after 15 weeks, two doses of AstraZeneca had a negligible effect in preventing covid.

  • Fauci says we'll likely learn to live with COVID-19 like we do with the common cold and flu

    The nation's top infectious disease expert said he hopes that there will be a "degree of immunity in the community" after the Omicron wave.

  • President Biden pledges to deliver 500 million COVID-19 rapid tests to Americans

    On Tuesday, President Biden is expected to announce plans to order 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and ship them free to Americans starting in January

  • Data suggest boosters are essential to avoid omicron infection, and Fauci says the best way to protect kids is to make sure adults around them are fully vaccinated

    Early data suggests that only the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech and Moderna, bolstered by a booster shot, are effective against infection with the new omicron variant, with other vaccines such as AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's failing to offer enough protection.

  • America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat

    Data: NewsWhip, CDC; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosNew data shows that the Omicron variant is not jumpstarting Americans' engagement in COVID news, despite indications that it may be one of the fastest-spreading variants to date. Why it matters: News attention spiked early in the Delta wave, but Omicron is not yet having the same effect. A lack of widespread appreciation of the threat could hamper the response.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Carbon capture’s offer of climate-change benefit would make Valley a dumping ground

    The last thing Central Valley communities want for the New Year is another environmental hazard near our homes.

  • bluebird's (BLUE) BLA for CALD Therapy Gets Priority Review

    bluebird's (BLUE) filing for eli-cel, a gene-therapy to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, gets priority review from the FDA.

  • Blood thinner drug Xarelto tied to higher rate of major side-effects - study

    (Reuters) -Older adults taking Bayer AG's blockbuster blood thinner pill Xarelto for a common type of irregular heart rhythm had significantly higher rates of serious bleeding and stroke compared to those taking rival pill Eliquis, a U.S. study showed. Xarelto, also known as rivaroxaban, is sold in the United States by Johnson & Johnson arm Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Eliquis, also known as apixaban, was co-developed by Pfizer Inc and Bristol Myers Squibb.

  • Baltimore County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID, says he has no symptoms

    Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a Tuesday tweet, another public sign of the latest coronavirus surge taking hold across Maryland. Olszewski, 39, said he doesn’t have any symptoms and working from his Miller’s Island home while quarantined. He said he’s coordinated with the Health Department to notify any close contacts who may have been ...

  • Mr. Gay World 2021 Resigns After Contract Dispute

    “I am disappointed as I really thought the Mr. Gay World competition was a platform I could use to broaden my charity work ... Sadly, I was wrong.”

  • Ben and Erin Napier Reveal They Almost Didn't Move Back to Laurel After College

    The Home Town stars open up about where they almost moved after graduation and why they decided "the rebellious thing is going home"

  • Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

    Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/AxiosRep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) is the latest lawmaker announcing she will not seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 21, compared to 12 Republicans.Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in

  • What should you do if you have asymptomatic COVID-19?

    In many cases, COVID-19 can be entirely asymptomatic. Here's what to do if you test positive without any symptoms.

  • Lay off Dr. Fauci, Gov. DeSantis. It’s not like he’s teaching critical race theory | Editorial

    So, here’s what Florida’s fearless leader told his supporters in a campaign email on Monday: “Dr. Fauci is at it again, folks. He took to national TV — where he spends most of his time — to pledge support for a permanent mask mandate for air travel. What started as ‘15 days to slow the spread’ has now descended into permanent Faucism. For COVID authoritarians like Fauci, Biden and their Democratic cronies, these mandates are not about a virus but about them wielding power over others.

  • Orban: Hungary will defy EU court ruling on asylum policy

    Hungary will not change its immigration policies despite a recent ruling from the European Union’s top court that found them in contradiction with the bloc's laws, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday. Orban's announcement came as Hungary's anti-immigration government is locked in a dispute with the EU over the bloc's jurisdiction over the affairs of its 27 members, especially concerning his government's policies on immigration and LGBT issues. A ruling last year by the European Court of Justice found that Hungary had failed to respect EU law by conducting pushbacks of people entering the country without authorization, denying them the right to apply for asylum and detaining them in “transit zones” along Hungary's southern border with Serbia.

  • EU drug regulator: No link found between menstrual changes and COVID vaccines

    (Reuters) -The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday that it had not established a link between changes in menstrual cycles and COVID-19 vaccines, after a study in Norway suggested some women had heavier periods after being inoculated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) study https://www.fhi.no/en/studies/ungvoksen/increased-incidence-of-menstrual-changes-among-young-women released on Tuesday asked almost 6,000 women aged 18-30 about their menstrual cycles and bleeding patterns before and after vaccination. The early results showed that 7.6% reported heavier periods before the first vaccination, rising to 13.6% after; and 8.2% before the second vaccine, which rose to 15.3% after the second shot.

  • EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

    The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Reuters the EU Commission was against additional requirements, and was assessing the measures.