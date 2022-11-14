U.S. FDA staff flags unclear benefits of Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Monday raised concerns over unclear benefits of Ardelyx Inc's drug for kidney disease patients, but the company's shares rose 20% on expectations over a possible approval.

The FDA's staff reviewers said, "the magnitude of treatment effect appears less than that observed with approved drugs," in briefing documents released on Monday.

However, the concerns were in line with expectations, said Citi analysts, adding that the documents set the tone for a positive discussion when the FDA's outside advisers meet on Wednesday to weigh data on the drug.

"If not, FDA appears to be looking for ways to approve tenapanor with additional data," Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz wrote in a client note.

Ardelyx's oral drug, tenapanor, is aimed at reducing elevated blood phosphate levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Ardelyx bought back rights to the drug from AstraZeneca Plc in 2015 for $25 million, and developed it alone following troubles with the drug's initial trials.

The advisers' meeting, set for Nov.16, was called by the FDA following Ardelyx's appeal against the regulator's initial rejection of the drug in July last year, after it identified deficiencies.

Currently, phosphate binders are the only approved therapy for hyperphosphatemia, a condition resulting in an abnormally elevated level of phosphorus in the blood, which is a sign of kidney damage.

Excess phosphorus can remove calcium from bones and other parts of the body, which in turn can cause brittle bones, joint pain, muscle cramps and itchy skin.

Around 37 million people, or one in seven people, in the United States have chronic kidney disease, as per a government report last year.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Cuts Could Be Coming. Do These 3 Things to Compensate

    In the coming years, the program is expected to owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue. Of course, it's in lawmakers' best interest to step up and find a way to prevent benefit cuts from happening. If seniors were to lose a large chunk of their Social Security income, it could be enough to fuel a widespread poverty crisis.

  • Don’t let an NC millionaire, or anyone else, develop the tip of Topsail Island

    The southern tip of Topsail Island is an NC treasure. Leave it alone. | Opinion

  • FTX Hack Sparks Revolution at Serum DEX as Solana Devs Plot Alameda's Ouster

    Developers are scrambling to create a new version of the on-chain liquidity hub that has no ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s burning empire.

  • Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations’ leaders in five years. Albanese said he would meet Xi on Tuesday on the Indonesian island of Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. Albanese did not answer directly when asked by a reporter in Bali how hopeful he was that the meeting would lead to China changing a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that are costing Australian exporters $13 billion a year.

  • Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference

    Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference opening Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora or (CITES), meeting over the next two weeks in Panama, will consider tightening trade regulations on around 600 plants and animals potentially at risk of extinction. “CITES goal is to ensure that these wild species can survive in the wild for future generations,” Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero told The Associated Press.

  • Zelenskiy: Hundreds of Russian war crimes in Kherson

    STORY: "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and military are being found," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.He said "stabilization and the restoration of law" had been established in 226 settlements affecting more than 100,000 residents. Arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were proceeding.Zelenskiy said that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was as intense as it had been in recent days with no letup in Russian attacks."Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," Zelenskiy said. "The level of Russian attacks is not decreasing. Our soldiers' level of resilience and courage is the greatest. We are not letting them break through our defence."

  • Biden: Hard to Say If China Can Control North Korea

    President Joe Biden says he cautioned China's Xi Jinping on North Korea, a Chinese ally that has recently accelerated tests of ballistic missiles, alarming South Korea and Japan. Biden said he made it clear that the US would take certain defensive actions if North Korea conducted a test. He spoke at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • SpaceX buys large Twitter ad campaign for Starlink as advertisers pause spending after Elon Musk's takeover, report says

    SpaceX's ad campaign, which sources said could be worth at least $250,000, is one of the biggest ad packages available, per CNBC.

  • Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage

    NASA started the countdown Monday for this week’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won’t damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff.

  • I Went to Frank Lloyd Wright's Iconic 'Fallingwater' House in Pennsylvania — Here's What It's Like to Visit

    On a reunion trip to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, Andrew Sessa and his brother find surprises — and a surprising sense of familiarity — inside the building’s iconic walls.

  • In Vail, housing shortage threatens America's ski wonderland

    There’s a narrow swath of sagebrush-covered hillside perched just above Interstate 70 that’s home to a Colorado treasure: the bighorn sheep that graze along that steep, craggy terrain. The land could also be used to help solve a chronic problem nearby: a dearth of affordable housing that threatens the future of the renowned resort town of Vail. “Someone explained to me that housing needs to be like infrastructure,” says Jenn Bruno, owner of a boutique in the heart of Vail.

  • Pickleball, the popular sport catching the eye of tennis star Sloane Stephens

    Tennis player Sloane Stephens discovered pickleball the way most people do, a chance encounter while watching the Tennis Channel.

  • Biden dismisses new ‘Cold War’ with China

    President Biden on Monday said there does not need to be a new “Cold War” with China, following what he characterized as a straightforward and candid meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia. It was the first face-to-face meeting for Biden and Xi as leaders of their respective countries, but followed a handful…

  • New Musical ‘Shucked’ Headed To Broadway This Spring With Songs By Nashville Hitmakers Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

    Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen announced today that Shucked, a new original musical comedy with a book by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and music by Nashville’s hit songwriting team Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally will open on Broadway this spring. Shucked will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 […]

  • Ancora Holdings pushes for better terms for IAA in $7.3 billion Ritchie Bros deal

    Ancora said the cash-and-stock deal, which includes about $1 billion of debt, "puts leadership's interests ahead of shareholders' best interests," in a letter to IAA's board. The deal, which Ritchie Bros announced last week, was in the making for many years but gained momentum earlier this year after Ancora pushed IAA to replace its Chief Executive John Kett or sell itself.

  • Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor’s race

    The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call.

  • U.S. to sanction military procurement network aiding Russia, Yellen says

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali the sanctions would target 14 individuals and 28 entities, including financial facilitators, but she declined to provide details on where they were located.

  • Russia's foreign minister was hospitalized after arriving for the G20 summit, report says

    Russia's foreign minister flew to Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not attend.

  • Opiant, maker of Narcan, to be acquired in $145 million deal

    Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. soared 120.8% in premarket trading on Monday after the company, which is best known for selling the opioid overdose treatment Narcan, said it will be acquired by Indivior PLC for $145 million. The deal also includes additional potential milestone payments tied to revenue for a still investigational opioid overdose treatment. Opiant plans to complete the submission to the Food and Drug Administration for that drug by the end of the year. Indivior's upfront pa

  • 'The Crown' stars respond to claims they're 'too hot' to play Charles and Camilla

    Dominic West and Olivia Williams are portraying Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix drama, but fans claim they're 'too attractive' to be the Royals