U.S. FDA warns of hidden drug ingredients in certain supplements products

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday asked people to not buy or use certain dietary supplement products sold with variations of the names 'Artri' or 'Ortiga' as they may contain some potentially harmful ingredients not mentioned on their labels.

The agency said its laboratory analyses revealed some of the products contain dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac sodium and methocarbamol, which is a muscle relaxant.

The products are marketed to treat arthritis, muscle pain and other conditions and are sold online and in some retail stores, the agency said. The FDA said it found the hidden drug ingredients in Artri Ajo King, Artri King, Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey and Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte products.

The FDA in January had first issued a warning about Artri Ajo King, asking consumers not to purchase the product sold for joint pain and arthritis on various websites, including Amazon.com.

The agency said it has received reports of adverse events including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King products since the warning. The Artri King products are made by supplements maker NaturaMex.

Dexamethasone could cause serious adverse events including infections and elevated sugar levels while diclofenac sodium could lead to heart attack and stroke or gastrointestinal damage, the FDA warned on Wednesday. Methocarbamol may cause dizziness and low blood pressure, it said.

