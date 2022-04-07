U.S. FDIC asks banks for info on crypto activities, cites potential 'systemic risks'

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Thursday said the thousands of banks it supervises should notify the regulator of any crypto-related activities they have or are planning.

Citing potential systemic risks from certain crypto assets and activities, the FDIC said any firm considering dabbling in crypto should tell the agency of its plans, and any institution already involved in such activities should "promptly" notify the FDIC, the regulator said in a statement.

"Crypto-related activities may pose significant safety and soundness risks, as well as financial stability and consumer protection concerns," the FDIC said, noting evolving credit, liquidity, pricing and operational risks that are not yet fully understood.

The request comes as U.S. banking regulators reckon with the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies. U.S. President Joe Biden last month told government agencies to assess the risks and benefits of various cryptocurrency issues, a move seen as a stark acknowledgement of the potential consequences of the growing importance of digital assets.

A disruption in crypto-asset transactions or activities could result in a "run" on a firm's financial assets and consumers may be confused about crypto assets offered by, through or connection with their institutions, the FDIC said on Thursday.

Prior to jumping into a crypto-related activity, the FDIC-supervised institution should notify the regulator, providing details on the planned activity and proposed timeline. The agency said it plans to review the information for safety and soundness, financial stability and consumer protections.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Bernard Orr)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. crypto rules should support innovation -Yellen

    STORY: In a speech on digital assets policy, Yellen said that in many cases regulators already have authorities that can manage crypto risks and provide appropriate oversight of new types of intermediaries such as digital asset exchanges."Our regulatory frameworks should be designed to support responsible innovation while managing risks – especially those that could disrupt the financial system and economy," Yellen said during her speech at American University in Washington.Crypto regulation remains patchy and regulators are still figuring out the best way to oversee trading platforms and crypto services provided by banks, such as digital asset custody.Biden's executive order requires the Treasury and the Commerce Departments and other agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

  • Yellen says U.S. crypto rules should support innovation, manage risks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday crypto asset regulations should support responsible innovation while managing risks, sticking to the contours of a recent White House executive order that was well-received by the crypto market. In a speech on digital assets policy released by the Treasury, Yellen said that in many cases regulators already have authorities that can manage crypto risks and provide appropriate oversight of new types of intermediaries such as digital asset exchanges.

  • Michael Saylor: Biden’s Executive Order Akin to POTUS Giving ‘Green Light to Bitcoin’

    The longtime bitcoin supporter was as optimistic as ever about bitcoin in a conversation with Ark’s Cathie Woods at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami.

  • U.S. must do more to strengthen ties with Brazil- U.S commerce official

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The Biden administration is not doing enough to forge a long-term alliance with Brazil, Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of the international affairs division, told a press conference in Sao Paulo on Thursday. "In my candid view, I don't think the Biden administration is doing enough to focus on this region," he said of the world's ninth largest economy, adding part of the reason is the U.S. domestic agenda. Brilliant said the lack of U.S. engagement across Latin America means "opportunities are not developed (nor is a) long-term strategic plan in the way that we would hope."

  • Dogecoin, Solana Traders Nurse Big Losses as Cryptos See $400M in Liquidations

    Over $400 million in liquidations took place on Wednesday, the third-highest figure since January’s $987 million.

  • Boom in cryptocurrency, stock market triggers explosion in taxable gains

    Tax professionals say clients are shocked by tax bills, after big gains in virtual currency and mutual funds.

  • Canada to Bolster Bill Sales as Bank of Canada Action Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada plans to increase sales of short-term debt this fiscal year, even as government finances improve and overall debt issuance declines for the second year in a row. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe federa

  • France's Credit Agricole takes 9.2% stake in Italy's Banco BPM

    MILAN (Reuters) -French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday it has bought a 9.2% stake in Italy's third-largest bank, Banco BPM. Banco BPM has long been searching for a merger partner and held discussions with Credit Agricole back in 2020 which led nowhere. Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit had also readied a takeover bid for Banco BPM but had to shelve it when Russia invaded Ukraine, sources have told Reuters.

  • Jack Mallers’ Strike Announces Shopify Integration for Bitcoin Lightning Payments

    The bitcoiner instrumental to El Salvador’s announcement at last year’s conference waxed philosophical on Bitcoin’s role as a payments network.

  • Bitcoin entrepreneur Mow creates new company, inks El Salvador deal

    Bitcoin entrepreneur Samson Mow on Thursday said he has created a new company called Jan3 focused on promoting bitcoin adoption, adding that the firm has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop digital infrastructure in El Salvador. "It's a general MOU that says we'll work together to build digital infrastructure for the country and for Bitcoin City," Mow told Reuters on the sidelines of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach.

  • Direxion Refiles With SEC for Short Bitcoin Futures ETF

    The exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer had previously withdrawn its application late last year.

  • SEC Approves Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF

    It’s the first fund to use the ’33 Act structure, and is inching toward a spot ETF.

  • Some Ethereum leaders are worried people are investing in crypto mining equipment that might soon be obsolete

    The upcoming Ethereum merge could change everything. But no one knows when it will happen.

  • MindMed CEO: ‘We see a massive opportunity’ in the psychedelic medicine industry

    MindMed CEO Rob Barrow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about rising interests in the psychedelic medicine industry, therapeutic uses for addressing and treating anxiety, and removing mental health stigmas.

  • Robinhood Releases Crypto Wallet to 2M Users, Plans Integration With Bitcoin Lightning Network

    In a pair of announcements from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, the trading app flexed its crypto chops. But check the fine print.

  • Meta Loses Bid to Quash Vote on the Future of Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. will face a shareholder mandate on whether its planned metaverse virtual world is good for society.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a reque

  • NFL’s Bills Get $600 Million Stadium Subsidy in New York Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul reached a deal with Legislative leaders on Thursday to approve a new state budget with $600 million to help build a new Buffalo Bills stadium, despite criticism from elected officials and good government groups who derided it as a taxpayer gift to billionaires with little economic benefit. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fe

  • Avis Stock Is Tumbling. It’s Another Sign That the Car Market Is Becoming a Problem.

    Shares of Avis Budget Group dropped more than 10% Wednesday, another sign of trouble for companies that depend on auto production. Retail and rental car companies like Avis, including Carvana have been fighting an uphill battle with limited availability of vehicles due to production constraints. Bank of America analyst John Murphy downgraded Avis (ticker: CAR) stock to Underperform from Neutral, citing valuation as a key factor.

  • Activision Makes 1,100 Game Testers Full-Time Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said it will convert about 1,100 U.S.-based temporary or contract quality assurance workers to full-time staffers. The move comes after years of criticism over the video game publisher’s reliance on part-time employees and their tenuous working conditions.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN t

  • Best gas mileage SUVs for 2022 - Hybrids and gas engines

    Looking for the best gas mileage from an SUV or crossover without a plug? These are the most efficient hybrid and gas-only utes for 2022 based on fuel economy.