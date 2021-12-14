U.S. FDIC chair blocks effort to get public feedback on bank merger rules

By Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Tuesday refused efforts by the regulator's Democratic board members to solicit public feedback on bank merger rules.

Jelena McWilliams, the Republican chair of the FDIC, said during an open meeting that the move to include the notational vote was out of order.

"The legal division has previously determined and the General Counsel communicated to all board members that these actions did not constitute a valid circulation of an additional vote, and therefore the document cannot be added to the minutes," McWilliams said on Tuesday.

"That motion is inappropriate."

The move by McWilliams effectively blocks the comment request from being published in the Federal Register, a requirement for it to be considered official government work.

While solicitation of feedback on bank merger policy is relatively minor, the disagreement is the first volley in what looks to be a protracted fight over whether the FDIC's agenda is set by its three Democratic commissioners or its lone Republican chairman.

Banking regulators are expected to launch an ambitious agenda including rules on climate change risk, cryptocurrency, and fair lending. Many of those rulewriting projects will require buy-in from several bank regulators, including the FDIC, which oversees thousands of smaller banks nationwide.

The five-member FDIC board currently has three members appointed by Democrats: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, FDIC board member Martin Gruenberg, and Michael Hsu, the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

McWilliams is a holdover from the Trump administration whose term does not expire until mid-2023.

Tuesday's struggle for power is a continuation of an attempt by the Democratic commissioners to officially request public comment on the FDIC’s bank merger review policies, after President Joe Biden issued a July executive order directing agencies to look for ways to boost competition in their supervised industries.

Chopra and Gruenberg, with Hsu's support, issued a statement on Thursday saying the FDIC was seeking feedback on bank mergers, only for the FDIC to issue a follow-up statement saying it was never properly approved.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)