U.S. fears China attack on Taiwan

The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: An invasion of Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.

  The recent conclusion by the Biden administration is based on Chinese behavior during the past two months a senior U.S. official told FT.

  After a show of force by Chinese bombers off Taiwan just after President Biden took office, the State Department said: "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan."

Adm. John Aquilino, nominee to head U.S. forces in the Pacific, warned the Senate Armed Services Committee this week that the threat to Taiwan "is much closer to us than most think," CNN reported.

Adm. Philip Davidson, current head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, testified earlier this month that the Chinese military is building up offensive capability, making the threat to Taiwan "manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next six years."

  • China flies at least 20 war planes in Taiwan airspace

    At least 20 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air space on Friday, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.Why it matters: It is the largest incursion by China's air force since Taiwan's defense ministry has announced almost daily Chinese military exercises into its air space, per Reuters. A person familiar with Taiwan's defense planning told Reuters that the Chinese military was simulating an operation against U.S. warships sailing through the Bashi Channel.China has said the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island, which it considers part of Chinese territory, though Taiwan's status is one of the most sensitive political issues between Washington and Beijing. The big picture: Friday's exercises involved four H-6K bombers, which have nuclear strike capabilities, 10 J-16 fighter jets and six other military planes.Taiwan said it warned the planes by radio that they were violating its airspace and deployed air defense missile systems to "monitor the activity" of the flight after the aircraft did not change course.

  • Women, LGBT people and students protest for rights in Turkey

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for anti-government protests, demanding amid a heavy police presence the reversal of recent decisions by Turkey's president that affect students, women and the LGBT community. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a surprise decree a week ago ending Turkey's participation in a landmark treaty aimed at protecting women from violence. About a thousand women and allies turned up Saturday to protest the country's withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention.

  • Taiwan, U.S. to strengthen maritime coordination after China law

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan and the United States have signed their first agreement under the Biden administration, establishing a Coast Guard Working Group to coordinate policy, following China's passing of a law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels. The new government of U.S. President Joe Biden has moved to reassure Chinese-claimed Taiwan that its commitment to the island is rock solid. The defacto Taiwanese ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, signed the agreement in Washington on Thursday, her office said in a statement.

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 90 people

    Myanmar security forces on Saturday killed at least 90 people in anti-coup protests, several news agencies reported. Why it matters: It's the bloodiest day of protests since the military last month overthrew the country's democratically elected government and comes as Myanmar's military celebrates the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country's capital, Naypyidaw.Context: Protesters have congregated in cities across the country for almost two months, demanding that democracy be restored.The military junta now running the country has repeatedly used leathal force against civilians to maintain power.What they're saying: During the armed forces parade, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the chief of the junta now in control of the country, claimed that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy, according to Reuters.However, state television warned protesters on Friday night that they risked being shot "in the head and back" if they demonstrated during the national holiday.U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda said in a statement Saturday that "security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect.""This bloodshed is horrifying. These are not the actions of a professional military or police force. Myanmar's people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule. We call for an immediate end to the violence and the restoration of the democratically elected government," he added.The big picture: The deaths on Saturday increase the number of civilians reported killed by security forces since the coup to well over 400.Thousands more civilians have been arrested, including a number of journalists.

  • The CCP Is a Threat. Why Won’t the President Call It One?

    Top Biden administration officials have largely kept their promises to vigorously compete with China. Building on the Trump administration’s China policies, they’ve pressed Beijing on its horrific human-rights abuses, bolstered U.S. support for Taiwan using the previous administration’s framework, and built out the Quad of Pacific democracies. In addition to that, the Biden team’s own focus on multilateral action has started to yield some results: This week, they announced sanctions on Chinese officials, coordinated with the U.K, the EU, and Canada, to punish CCP officials for their role in the Uyghur genocide. But this flurry of activity has been joined, puzzlingly, with a deliberate effort to leave room for meetings such as last week’s rancorous U.S.-China summit in Alaska and President Biden’s decision to invite the CCP’s general secretary to a global climate summit. To hear Biden appraise the challenge posed by the CCP is to listen to a meandering description of his recent phone conversation with its general secretary Xi Jinping, as he did yesterday. “I made it clear to him again what I’ve told him in person on several occasions: that we’re not looking for confrontation, although we know there will be steep, steep competition.” No one wants a military conflict, but if calling out an authoritarian regime’s human-rights abuses and international bullying is anything, it is confrontation. In other words, the policies and statements of the president’s own administration belie a need to call the situation what it is, and not a sugarcoated version of the truth. The problem is not that officials have backed down from speaking out on the CCP’s transgressions. On a trip to Tokyo earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Beijing of using “coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea” in violation of international law. If that doesn’t put a fine enough point on matters, Blinken has accused the Party of genocide in Xinjiang and referred to Taiwan as a “country” (a notable use of the term for a top U.S. official) as the mainland continues its airborne harassment of the world’s only Chinese democracy. Blinken and Biden both have defined this contest as a fundamental battle between democracy and authoritarianism in the 21st century. Biden yesterday, in his answer about China but also speaking more broadly, said that “most of the scholars I dealt with at Penn agree with me around the country — that this is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.” In their view, the competition with China is one of the most major aspects of this battle between two systems. It’s a jarring prognosis — and yet, their diplomacy has failed to meet the occasion that they describe by seeking cooperation where it cannot exist, and therefore downplaying the CCP’s threat to American interests. Blinken’s trip to Brussels this week is a prime example of this contradiction. The Biden-Blinken emphasis on collaboration with U.S. allies to counter the CCP has led to some more coordination, as this week’s sanctions announcements attest. But Blinken soon undercut that move with a speech to a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday: The United States won’t force our allies into a “us or them” choice with China. There’s no question that Beijing’s coercive behavior threatens our collective security and prosperity, and that it is actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share. But that doesn’t mean that countries can’t work with China where possible, for example, on challenges like climate change and health security. His remarks were all the more self-defeating because other parts of the speech contained a compelling explanation of why the U.S. and its allies must work together to confront Beijing. And if the Biden administration’s assertions — about the CCP’s drive to snuff out the democracy across the Taiwan strait, the Uyghur genocide, and the contest between democracy and autocracy — are to be taken seriously, competing effectively with Beijing requires that America’s allies shun the single greatest threat to the values on which the transatlantic relationship finds its premises. They do face a choice. And if the Anchorage summit demonstrated anything, it’s that Chinese diplomats are more interested in playing to a global audience whom they hope will discount America’s ability to lead in the world than in earnestly engaging on climate change and infectious-disease prevention. The meeting only succeeded in providing an opportunity for top CCP officials to reach that desired audience. Biden seems not to have recognized this yet, which is why he said yesterday that “I don’t criticize them for the goal” of becoming “the leading country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world.” He added, “That’s not going to happen on my watch.” But unless Biden and his team adopt more pointed rhetoric and dispense with the idea that their warnings about the CCP can reasonably be accompanied with cooperation on climate change and other issues, they will have trouble defending global democracy from the very authoritarian threat that they claim to recognize.

  • Chinese officials brief diplomats on possible COVID-19 origins

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats in Beijing on Friday on four possible ways the coronavirus arrived in Wuhan, AP reports.Why it matters: The briefing comes ahead of the release of the World Health Organization's report on the virus' origin, and "is based on a visit earlier this year by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan," the AP writes. "The experts worked with Chinese counterparts, and both sides have to agree on the final report. It's unclear when it will come out," according to AP.Details: Feng Zijian, deputy director of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, identified the four possible origins:A bat carrying the virus infected a person.A bat infected a mammal who then gave it to a person.The virus came from shipments of cold or frozen food.It leaked from a Wuhan laboratory that was researching viruses.Experts said it is most likely that the virus originated from the two animal routes or from the cold food shipment, adding that a "lab leak was viewed as extremely unlikely," AP notes.The big picture: "The debate over the origins of the coronavirus has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic, causing rising tensions between the U.S. and China," Axios' Zachary Basu reports.What's next: WHO said on Friday that the report was finalized and was currently getting fact-checked and translated."I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly," WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek said, per AP.

  • SpaceX hopes to launch and land a new prototype of its Starship mega-rocket next week. The last 3 exploded.

    Elon Musk wants SpaceX to build and fly fully reusable rockets and spaceships. But first, Starship prototypes have to stop exploding.

  • 'Wise Guy' is back: The 2nd B-52 ever resurrected from the Air Force's 'boneyard' rejoins fleet

    "Wise Guy" joins "Ghost Rider," the first B-52 to be regenerated, and brings the Air Force B-52 fleet up to full strength at 76 total aircraft.

  • Nikki Haley says Biden doesn't criticize China by sharing clip from news conference where the president ripped into Xi Jinping

    Republicans like Haley have frequently sought to paint Biden as soft on China, even as he's made competing with Beijing a top priority.

  • Summers is right that inflation is coming, former Fed economist says

    Higher inflation in 2022 is all-but-certain and the Fed is in a box because it decided not to be preemptive. That puts the Fed in a box, said top monetary expert said Friday.

  • U.S. trade chief readies tariffs against six countries over digital taxes

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday said she was maintaining the threat of U.S. tariffs on goods from Austria, Britain, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey in retaliation for their digital services taxes. In a statement, Tai announced that her office would proceed with steps to impose potential tariffs, including filing public notices and collecting public comments as part of investigations launched originally by the Trump administration into the taxes aimed largely at American internet companies and e-commerce platforms. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the decision despite Democratic President Joe Biden's renewed commitments to pursue a global agreement on digital services taxes through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ its might are officially over

    The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ on the world stage are clearly now over. That maxim, espoused by Deng Xiaoping, China's leader from 1978 to 1989, advocated concealing the nation's might from the world and going about its business quietly. Today the reverse is true. Beijing’s sanctions against the UK and EU - targeting MPs, academics, even legal groups - show the regime of Xi Jinping will not tolerate dissent from anyone, anywhere. The signs of a fresh approach to critics of China, both at home and abroad, have been piling up. There was the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong, criminalising dissent within the territory but also - ominously - said to apply globally. Foreign media outlets including the Telegraph have come under attack from Beijing for coverage of China that doesn’t align with the official narrative. Just this week, foreign brands including Burberry and H&M were hit by a state-orchestrated boycott after they stopped sourcing cotton from Xinjiang over forced labour concerns. Why the sudden surge of aggression? China is the fastest growing power in the world, and Beijing is tired of being criticised and bullied by the West. The regime's tit-for-tat sanctions show China's leaders now consider themselves powerful enough to fight back against the old powers of the West – the underlying message being, ‘anything you can do, we can do too.’ “The days when foreign powers could force China open its doors with cannons are long gone; also gone are the days when several so-called scholars and media could unscrupulously malign China in collusion without being punished,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying declared this week. So China is flexing its muscles to challenge a rules-based world order set by the West in a campaign to be treated as an equal. It plays well at home.

  • India's Modi ends Bangladesh visit that sparked violence

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his two-day official visit to Bangladesh, a trip that sparked both violent protests and enthusiasm that relations between the two neighbors will continue to grow. Modi arrived on Friday to join celebrations of Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of independence, but the visit was overshadowed by violent protests in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere. Critics accuse Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party of stoking religious polarization in India and discriminating against minorities, particularly Muslims.

  • For many motel dwellers, eviction ban provides no relief

    For more than five years, home for Armetrius Neason has been a hotel outside Atlanta. Efficiency Lodge said Neason — despite his lengthy stay — was a guest it could kick off the property without filing an eviction case in court. “If you go to a Holiday Inn and you don’t pay your room rate, the next day your key won’t work,” said Roy Barnes, a former Georgia governor and attorney for the lodge, which is co-owned by his brother, Ray Barnes.

  • Growing calls to limit German chancellors to two terms following Angela Merkel's handling of the Covid pandemic

    Calls are building in Germany to impose a term limit on how long its chancellors can remain in office amid dismay at Angela Merkel’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Merkel plans to step down following September’s election after almost 16 years in power. But a growing number of critics say the veteran chancellor has been too long in the job. Germany has slipped far behind the UK and US in the race to vaccinate its citizens and Mrs Merkel’s critics say she has failed to provide the necessary leadership in the crisis.

  • Biden: No apology for reversing Trump policies

    President Joe Biden says he makes “no apology” for undoing some of the hard-line Trump-era immigration policies. (March 25)

  • Ending testing for New York City's gifted program may be another blow to Black and Latino students

    New York City public school students attend a meeting with school board officials in January 2020. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty ImagesAfter years of relying on a single controversial test at age 4 for admission to their gifted programs, New York City schools are about to embark upon a new way to identify gifted students. The city’s Department of Education announced in February that it would stop testing students for its gifted program, which places top students in schools with curriculum designed for high academic achievement. Instead, preschool teachers will refer students for consideration. The city’s new schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, who was named to that post March 15, has said that overhauling the gifted and talented system is one of her top priorities. That means the new system likely won’t be long-term, though there’s still reason to be concerned. Research has shown that teacher referrals tend to lead to fewer Black and Hispanic students’ qualifying for gifted programs, though Black teachers refer Black students more equitably. As an education researcher who studies how test data can help teachers tailor their lessons to students’ needs, I believe gifted education is a vital service to help students with exceptional academic ability realize their full potential. A fraught program to begin with NYC’s old system was rife with inequities and is due for an overhaul. But I worry the new system will be another blow to children and families of color – a group that has already suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. That’s not because the system was an exemplar of best practices, but because the system’s practices were so consistently criticized by gifted education experts. Its visible failures in equity could sway public opinion against gifted programs more broadly. Here are the key criticisms equity advocates had of New York City’s gifted and talented identification process: 1. It tested young children for high-stakes decisions For years, advocates for students in NYC have argued that using high-stakes tests on 4-year-olds to determine their school placement for the entire K-12 experience is unfair. It disadvantages students who didn’t attend academic-style pre-K or early enrichment programs. Researchers have also demonstrated how access to information added to the advantage some parents had in New York City. These parents knew about the testing process, signed up for the testing at higher rates, and could pay for test prep programs to optimize their children’s chances of selection. 2. It used ‘one and done’ identification The standards from the National Association for Gifted Children, a leading organization promoting gifted education, emphasize that students should have opportunities throughout their K-12 education to demonstrate the need for advanced or accelerated instruction – usually provided through gifted education services. Any test administered at age 4 will quickly cease to provide useful information, as students develop at different rates. Some accelerate during the elementary or high school years, while others who initially looked precocious settle into average achievement. A 2006 study showed that of the students who scored in the top 5% on a test in one year, about half will score in the top 5% the next year. In other words, if they were tested again the following year, up to half of “gifted” students wouldn’t make the cut. 3. It limited which students fully realize their potential Selecting students for a full-time gifted program means that students who excel in one or more academic areas, such as English and verbal expression, but not in others, such as math or science, will be overlooked. Among highly able students, research suggests at least 15% have at least one academic area that is markedly weaker than their others. Impact on lower-income families As news reports have drawn national attention to New York City’s decisions, activists have called for dismantling these types of programs across the country. They argue that gifted programs are unnecessary, and that regular classroom teachers can serve all students at once. But research shows that many students start the school year performing well above grade level and are left to become bored and not reach their full potential. And when public schools don’t offer services to high-achieving students, it’s natural that many parents in high-income families will seek out private services and additional opportunities for their children. Kids from low-income families, however, have fewer options to supplement their school experience. By failing students with advanced academic needs who come from underrepresented groups, New York City’s Department of Education risks losing the entire gifted program. I believe new solutions must be systemic and targeted – like those taking place outside Chicago that have expanded the number of students served by these programs and give all students full consideration to identify their academic talents. An overhaul is possible, but it has to start with evidence-based practices, not quick fixes. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joni Lakin, University of Alabama. Read more:Schools often fail to identify gifted and talented students – especially if they are Black, Latino or Native AmericanHow public schools fail to recognize Black prodigies Joni Lakin is affiliated with Riverside Insights as the author of the Cognitive Abilities Test (R), Form 8. She receives U.S. federal funding for her academic research.

  • China’s Beauty Market Reconfigures in Post-Pandemic World

    Highlights in the past year include livestreaming, clean and cruelty-free beauty, domestic duty-free shopping and niche brand acquisitions.