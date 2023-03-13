U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see 'heightened demand'

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks are still seeing higher-than-usual demand for funds from banks and others as the fallout from the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank reverberate through medium- and smaller-size financial institutions.

The 11 FHL Banks, regional government-chartered institutions that raise money for low-cost lending to their members, are a vital source of funding to regional banks, often a preferred final stop for cash before banks in need turn to the Federal Reserve itself as a last resort.

Their largely behind-the-scenes role has surfaced more prominently since back-to-back bank collapses raised concerns about wider financial stability. On Monday, as financial stocks took a pounding in the aftermath of federal regulators having to step in to keep depositors at SVB and Signature whole, a number of banks touted their credit positions with the home loan banks as evidence of their soundness.

"As members react to a volatile market and seek stable funding, the Federal Home Loan Banks collectively continue to see heightened demand for our advances. Consistent with our statutory and foundational mission to provide liquidity to our members, the FHLBanks are prepared and well-positioned to continue to address our members' needs," Ryan Donovan, president and CEO of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks, said in a statement.

FHLB advances to banks, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-ECONOMY/BANKS/zdpxdxlnrpx/chart.png

The FHL are seen as a preferred mechanism because they can be tapped for short-term funding by commercial banks without the taint associated with using the Federal Reserve's own safety net backstop known as the discount window.

It was unclear if the new backstop rolled out by the Fed on Sunday - the Bank Term Funding Program - would draw business away from the FHL Banks, but so far that does not appear to be the case.

Advances to members have spiked during other periods of severe market stress in order to stabilize liquidity, most notably at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis and in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, they became an ever-more-important source of liquidity for banks in the last year as the Fed lifted interest rates by 4.5 percentage points, putting pressure on their investment portfolios and deposit bases. Credit extended to commercial banks by the FHL banks more than doubled last year to more than $800 billion by year end.

"The Federal Home Loan Bank System is strong, stable and stands ready to serve our members," Donovan added.

Separately, the FHL Bank system is seeking to raise about $64 billion by selling short-term notes, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

    Mutual funds managed by Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, and BlackRock appear to be among the most exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Morningstar data showed, as a market selloff has erased more than $100 billion of U.S. banks' value. Few funds held positions that alone appeared large enough to badly damage them, though further selloffs in regional bank shares could increase the pressure, said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at data analysts firm VettaFi.

    U.S. regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank, one of the biggest lenders in the crypto industry, due to risks of a systemic failure.

  • Marketmind: Bank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind

    So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play. The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help. The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.

    Although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is often touted as a superior form of money and a premier asset to store wealth due to its scarcity and decentralization, it does have some shortcomings. The most glaring deficiencies are high costs and slowness when sending small transactions. When sending these smaller transactions, it isn't uncommon for the transaction fee to be larger than the transaction itself.

  • U.S. Bank Collapses Add to Pressure on Global Central Banks

    FRANKFURT—International policy makers shifted into firefighting mode on Monday as investors fretted about possible contagion from bank failures in the U. S.—and bet that central banks could slow or reverse their aggressive interest-rate increases to avert wider instability. The collapse of two large banks in the U.S. within three days and the wind of panic these events have unleashed in global markets underscore the delicate path that central banks are trying to tread as they raise rates at the fastest pace in decades to stamp out high inflation. The central banks’ rapid rate increases over the past year haven’t just weighed on borrowing and economic growth as intended to cool down inflation, they have also depressed the value of the bond portfolios commercial banks had been holding, a toxic combination for some lenders.

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) closed Silicon Valley Bank, the banking arm of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), on Friday and took control of all its insured deposits. "All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning," the FDIC said in a written statement. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week." For the unversed, the saga began last Wednesday when SVB, in an investor prospectus, sai

    The Bitcoin miner’s hash rate represented around 0.002% of the network’s total computational power.

    Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$6.75m (up 17% from FY...

    Berkeley neighbors are sick of all this noise, noise, noise, noise.

    The original release of the 2021 data was marred by low participation rates by law enforcement agencies across the country.

    Woman rescued after calling for help from while suspect was at work

    President Joe Biden on Monday addressed the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, which is the second-largest in U.S history.

    Austin Ekeler's agent says the Chargers running back is frustrated with the pace of extension talks and wants to explore options for a trade.

    Once bustling, the downtown areas of many major cities are now filled with empty office buildings. "While office vacancy is well above pre-pandemic averages in most cities, there has been a steady...

  • Argentina inflation seen passing 100% in February - Reuters Poll

    Argentina's annual inflation rate is expected to surge past 100% in February, a Reuters poll on Monday showed, underscoring the challenge for the ruling Peronist government as it battles to rein in spiraling prices ahead of elections late this year. The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) is scheduled to release the official February inflation data on Tuesday afternoon. The likely acceleration dashes hopes of bringing monthly inflation down to 4% to give some relief to hard-hit consumers and voters in the country, where one of the world's highest inflation rates constantly pushes up food and fuel costs.

    Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate for the U.S. men's national team's head coaching job, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

    "None of us, myself included, probably more than anyone else, really didn't believe that was ever going to happen," Shiffrin tells PEOPLE exclusively

    Don’t drink and drive, kids…

    Investors looked to other assets for a safe haven as they fled out of stocks. Gold and bonds are the assets of choice.

    The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could put Fed officials in an uncomfortable position on next steps in their inflation fight.