Ghislaine Maxwell faces new criminal charges as U.S. expands indictment

FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York
·1 min read
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, unveiling a new indictment adding charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, now faces an eight-count indictment that also accuses her of enabling his sexual misconduct, as well as perjury.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The original indictment, to which Maxwell had pleaded not guilty, accused her of helping Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997.

Monday's amended indictment adds a fourth victim, saying that between 2001 and 2004 Maxwell and Epstein recruited an underage girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

