The U.S. Finally Sold 400 Tomahawk Missiles to Japan. Here's Why.

16
Sébastien Roblin
·5 min read
uss laboon fires a tomahawk land attack missile
U.S. Finally Sells Japan Tomahawk MissilesSmith Collection/Gado - Getty Images

Tokyo is rolling back restrictions on its armed forces with a newly announced procurement of Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles that it hopes will give the island nation a counter-strike capability, should it be assailed by China or North Korea’s large nearby arsenals of land-based missiles. This is part of a recent large increase in Japanese defense spending, which has manifested in forthcoming platforms including new aircraft carriers and domestic stealth fighters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans to purchase 400 Tomahawks on Monday. This capability would become operational by 2026-2027. Already, Japan had set aside 211.3 billion yen ($1.55 billion USD) to got to such a purchase, which will proceed via the U.S.’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. A 2019 U.S. order of Tomhawks, also known as TLAMS, averaged a price of $1.35 million per missile, but there will surely be ‘overhead’ training and equipment costs involved in introducing the missile into Japanese service.

That’s only part of the $37 billion Tokyo plans to spend by 2026 on standoff-range counter-strike weapons. The Tomahawks are effectively a stop gap until a forthcoming new surface-attack version of the indigenous Type 12 anti-ship missiles with range extended 750-900 miles enters service. This Type 12 Kai missile would have wider wings, allowing it to fly higher and thereby maximize range, while sporting a reduced radar cross-section to reduce losses to air defenses.

At least 2,1913 BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles have been fired in combat since entering service in 1983. Powered by an F107 turbofan engine, the latest Block IV and V models have a range exceeding 1,000 miles, and can blast targets with a massive half-ton of explosives. Former nuclear-armed BGM-109A and BGM-109 Tomahawks have been retired, however.

Using a combination of inertial navigation and terrain contour-mapping, a TLAM can land within 10 meters of a designated target, or .1 meter if assisted with GPS. These weapons approach their targets at a maximum speed of 567 miles per hour, usually skimming at an altitude of only 100-165 feet to delay visibility on radar.

While the Tomahawk isn’t as stealthy or fast as some modern successors, it’s been heavily improved over the years. The Block IV model can now transmit video imagery while traveling to target, perform maneuvers to evade defenses while in transit, loiter overhead waiting for a signal to attack, and can be retargeted or instructed to abort the attack midflight—options that might reassure Japanese officials.

The latest Block V model re-introduces anti-ship capability in a subvariant called the Block Va Maritime Strike Tomahawk, integrating a radar seeker that enables it to home in on moving ships. There’s also a Block Vb with an advanced JMEWS warhead capable of bunker-busting penetrating strikes on underground missile silos and WMD facilities.

So far, the United Kingdom has been the Tomahawk’s only foreign operator, employing them from Royal Navy submarines. However, Canadian CSC frigates and Australian Hobart-class destroyers are also planned to eventually deploy these long-range land attack weapons.

Tokyo’s inquiries on purchasing Tomahawks back in 2013 were initially coolly received due to fears of aggravating China. However, given worsened US-China military tensions—particularly over Taiwan, which Japan also seeks to aid—and reinvigorated U.S. Japanese security ties, the Biden administration was much warmer to the idea while negotiating the Tomahawk sale in the fall of 2022.

One question remains the choice of launch platform, as air-, sea-, submarine- and land-based options reportedly were considered. The cheapest option would be land-based trucks, but warships and aircraft would effectively expand the range and possible approach vectors of Japan’s Tomahawks. Presently, reports suggest they’ll begin deployment on Japan’s powerful destroyers, which already come with the same Mark 41 Vertical Launch Systems used by U.S. Navy ships to launch Tomahawks and many other types of missiles.

Japan’s military also is reportedly planning to build a ‘test boat’ to study equipping Japanese submarines to fire Tomahawks. Unless Japan builds a new class of cruise missile submarines with vertical launch cells, these would have to be launched horizontally from torpedo tubes, permitting only a low-volume attack. Still, stealthy submarines can launch attacks from unexpected directions, confounding air defenses.

Offense: the best form of defense?

Post-World War II, Japan’s armed forces have been legally forbidden from using force outside of self-defense of Japanese soil, even in event of an attack on nearby allies. It has thus avoided procurement of weapons systems like aircraft carriers deemed to have mostly offensive missions. However, increasing tensions with North Korea and China’s rapidly improving military have complicated Japan’s self defense stance.

Both China and North Korea possess large arsenals of land-based ballistic missiles (and cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles) that would could be unleashed to destructive effect against Japan in event of a high-intensity conflict. Notably, should the U.S. come into conflict with North Korea or China, Japanese airbases hosting U.S. military aircraft would probably come under attack—a scenario that may cause Tokyo to retaliate militarily.

Despite upgrades to Japanese air defense, including huge warships dedicated to ballistic missile defense using SM-3 missiles, likely some attacks would get through and potentially wreak great destruction. In a recent simulation of an attempted Chinese invasion of Taiwan, missile attacks on Japanese bases destroyed hundreds of American and Japanese combat aircraft on the ground.

In response to this threat, there have been increasing calls in Tokyo to field a “counter-strike capability” that could put China and North Korea’s missile launchers at risk. This is the sort of weapon that Japan has traditionally eschewed, because it means directing attacks on the soil of another country—but it’s hard to adhere to that standard when modern surface-to-surface missiles can inflict so much damage even without resorting to nuclear warheads.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Germany’s Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with SurveilSPIRE automated reconnaissance systems

    Germany’s Rheinmetall defense concern has started supplying Ukraine with SurveilSPIRE automated reconnaissance systems used for monitoring large areas of terrain with as few personnel as possible, the concern reported on Feb. 28.

  • Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered officials to tighten control of the border with Ukraine after a spate of drone attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Kyiv delivered a new challenge to Moscow more than a year after its full-scale invasion of its neighbor. One drone crashed just 100 kilometers (60 miles) away from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defenses. While Putin didn’t refer to any specific attacks in a speech in the Russian capital, his comments came hours after drone attacks targeted several areas in southern and western Russia and authorities closed the airspace over St. Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone.

  • Moldova: Anti-government protest stirs fears of more unrest

    A new anti-government protest in Moldova's capital Tuesday stirred fears of more unrest after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to demand that the country’s new pro-Western government fully subsidize citizens’ winter energy bills and to “not involve the country in war.” The protest in Chisinau was organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People and supported by members of Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party, which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature. Demonstrators waved Moldovan flags and honked horns, with many calling for the country's president to step down.

  • Iran reissues threat to 'kill Trump, Pompeo' for Soleimani death when announcing long-range cruise missile

    Iran has renewed threats to target former President Donald Trump and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani.

  • Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday criticized comments by U.S. State Department officials about recent protests in Mexico, accusing the department of meddling in his country's affairs. Tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday to protest against measures pushed through this month by Lopez Obrador to shrink the country's independent electoral authority, after the opposition attacked his move as a threat to democracy. State Department officials hailed what they described as the political debate around the electoral overhaul, prompting a terse response from Lopez Obrador, who said the department "always meddles in things that are not its business."

  • Russia has just one tank factory churning out 20 tanks a month, with demand outstripping production by a factor of ten, says report

    Russia's sole tank factory is producing around 20 tanks each month. But data suggests that Russia is losing about 150 tanks a month in Ukraine.

  • Russian father had his daughter taken away after she drew an anti-war picture in art class, reports say

    A single father from Russia is facing felony charges after his young daughter made several anti-war comments, Meduza reported.

  • NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden 'top priority'

    NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is “a top priority,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries’ accession. Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn't disclose details. “I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO,” he added.

  • Kremlin complains of Scholz and Macron not contacting Putin at all lately

    Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, has stated that Vladimir Putin remains open to negotiations about Ukraine, but neither German Chancellor Olaf Scholz nor French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom the Kremlin wants to be in touch, are contacting Russia at the moment at all.

  • Elon Musk Warns Ukraine

    Elon Musk remains extremely concerned about the Russia-Ukraine war. Musk, who has gained geopolitical influence regarding Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, recently accused the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, of not advocating for a peaceful solution. "Nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland," the billionaire said on Feb. 22.

  • Denmark's top secret nuclear bunker opens to public

    STORY: This top secret Cold War bunker is now open to visitors It was designed to shelter Denmark’s monarch and government from nuclear warLocation: Oplev, Denmark[Ulla Varnke Egeskov, Curator at the REGAN-Vest bunker]"This is a nuclear bunker and here would be living the Danish government, the regent, some press, some communications people and some people to make everything work, the machines and the ventilation an so on, so all in all 350 people living in here."NATO member Denmark finished building the REGAN-Vest bunker in 1968But local residents were unaware of its existence until it was declassified in 2012 Now visitors can take a tour of the facilitywhich is still fitted with original furnishings"It’s like walking into the Cold War itself, and all the fear and all the preparing for the war to come. And then it’s also like walking in a time capsule because everything is down here and is from the 60s, 70s and 80s and when you see it some of the things you remember again, so it’s a bit of fear and recognition.”

  • Man charged with killing 3 police officers in Kentucky shootout dies in jail

    Lance Storz, who had been accused of killing three Eastern Kentucky law enforcement officials in a June 2022 shootout, has died in custody.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to ask appeals court to throw out sex trafficking conviction

    Ghislaine Maxwell is expected on Tuesday to ask a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred the case as prosecutors made her a scapegoat because the financier was dead. "The government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein" to satisfy "public outrage" over the case, and worked with his accusers "to develop new allegations out of faded, distorted, and motivated memories," Maxwell lawyer Arthur Aidala said in a statement obtained by Reuters. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to comment.

  • 'We are glad to see it': White House lauds Saudi Arabia plan to send $400 million to Ukraine

    Saudi Arabia pledges $400 million in energy, infrastructure and financial aid to Ukraine as war with Russia enters second year.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • Ukraine foils Russian plans to instigate teenage brawls in Kyiv, Kharkiv

    Ukrainian police prevented mass fights between teenagers in several Ukrainian cities, which were likely related to the so-called “Ryodan PMC” subculture, press service of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast reported on Feb. 27.

  • U.K. grocery inflation reaches startling 17% as French and Spanish consumer price data surprise on the upside

    It was a day for grim inflation readings in Europe, as one report showed the surge in costs at grocery stores in the U.K.

  • NASA warns of 3 skyscraper-sized asteroids headed toward Earth this week. Thankfully, they'll all miss.

    A trio of enormous asteroids, including two 'potentially hazardous' ones, will cross Earth's orbit around the sun this week, according to NASA. Here's what that means.

  • Biden could issue his first veto as Congress prepares to vote against ESG investment rule

    Lawmakers have said the Department of Labor rule "politicizes" the retirement savings for millions of Americans and are voting to disapprove the rule and kill it.

  • The sun is about to get more active than it has for a decade — and it could lead to power outages, grounded flights, and stunning auroras

    The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This will could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.