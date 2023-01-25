U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date

U.S. Justice Department seal is seen at Justice Department headquarters in Washington
3
Kanishka Singh
·1 min read

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department found Louisiana violated the U.S. Constitution by confining people in its custody past the dates when they were legally entitled to be released, adding state authorities were "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention."

"There is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (LDOC) routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said it concluded that the LDOC denies individuals' due process rights to timely release from incarceration.

"LDOC is deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention of people in its custody," the Justice Department concluded.

LDOC said it was reviewing the Justice Department report that was released Wednesday, adding it had cooperated with federal officials during their probe.

Between January 2022 and April 2022, 26.8% of the people released from LDOC’s custody were held past their release dates, the Justice Department said. Of those overdetained people, 24% were held over for at least 90 days, it added.

The Justice Department initiated its investigation in December 2020.

It said on Wednesday that it provided the Louisiana authorities and LDOC with written notice of the findings and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them. The notice said a lawsuit could be initiated by the Justice Department if the issues are not addressed.

Last year, the Justice Department also opened a civil rights probe into the Louisiana State Police more than three years after the deadly arrest of black motorist Ronald Greene in the state in 2019.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Afternoon forecast for Chicagoland on Jan. 25th

    FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down today's weather outlook.

  • Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

    Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. “Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during an interview backstage at the Ryman Auditorium.

  • Man convicted of attempted second-degree murder gets 30-year prison term

    Found guilty late last year of attempted second-degree murder, Steven Caro was sentenced to a 30-year prison term on Tuesday.

  • Here’s how experts expect the economy to perform in Columbus and the state in 2023

    Economists predict there could be a mild recession in 2023. Here’s what Columbus residents need to know about how the region’s economy will fare.

  • Procter & Gamble Company The (PG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    P&G (PG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Lunnon Metals Limited's (ASX:LM8) largest shareholders are public companies with 34% ownership, individual investors own 30%

    If you want to know who really controls Lunnon Metals Limited ( ASX:LM8 ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Two children dead, infant hospitalized in Massachusetts after mother's suicide attempt

    Two children are dead and their mother and an infant are hospitalized following the mother's alleged attempted suicide at the family's Massachusetts home, officials said.

  • Ocala courthouse: Two felony sex crime cases resolved

    Jackie Lynn Shavers died while his child sex crime case was pending. Thomas Crawford was sentenced to prison and probation in a similar case.

  • Haiti's police cannot beat gangs without international force - U.N.

    Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday. While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed such a force - after it was requested by Haiti's government - diplomats say discussions appear to be stuck on which country would take the lead. The U.N. envoy to Haiti, Helen La Lime, told reporters she was "still hopeful" a rapid action force could be created, adding: "We could act with more urgency; I think the international community needs to."

  • Vehicle stop near Sacramento mall leads to marijuana, cocaine and a loaded ghost gun

    Gang enforcement officers seized 14 pounds of marijuana and nearly 3 pounds of cocaine.

  • P&G (PG) Loses -7.88% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    P&G (PG) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Closing arguments underway in terror trial of Sayfullo Saipov

    Closing arguments got underway Tuesday in the terror trial of Sayfullo Saipov, the man accused of mowing down people on the West Side bike path in 2017.

  • Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday. Bianco reached the agreement in her lawsuit against Manson and his record company “in order to move on with her life and career,” lawyer Jay Ellwanger said in an email. Manson’s attorney Howard King also confirmed the agreement in an email.

  • Bengals are drawing more and more local TV interest

    The Bengals are the bomb. The nation is coming to terms with it, and folks in Cincinnati are becoming more and more hooked on the local team. Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, Sunday’s playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills generated a greater audience in Greater Cincinnati than last February’s Super Bowl game, in [more]

  • Verizon Stock Is Holding Steady, But Analyst Sees Negative Trends Following Q4 Results & 2023 Guidance

    KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel remained Sector Weight on Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). The analyst saw negative trends following 4Q22 results and 2023 guidance. Nispel struggled to find appreciatable aspects of 2023 guidance. Also Read: AT&T Clocks 1.1M Postpaid Net Adds In Q4, Takes $25B Goodwill Impairment Charge The analyst emphasized a flat EBITDA growth outlook despite back-to-back record-high capital spending years, a competitively challenged Wireless segment, and a secularly chal

  • Gaza fisherman to sail again as Israel drops curbs

    STORY: He's waited ten years for this engine. Now Palestinian fisherman Falah Abu Reyala will set sail - and work - again, after Israel eased restrictions on the entry of parts into Gaza that it said could also be used to make weapons.In November, Israel allowed in enough fibreglass to repair 10 fishing boats and, last week, allowed in 12 outboard engines, the United Nations said.It says some 700 boats await repair.Repairs are taking place at a U.N.-supervised workshop on the beach, near the so-called "Boat Graveyard" where the broken-down rusty vessels have piled up."Today, I received an engine I have waited 10 years to get. The United Nations people came here and conducted a workshop and fixed my boat previously. This is the beginning of the project and the first phase of repairing the boats."After the Islamist group Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, Israel and Egypt clamped down on its borders, citing security concerns. Poverty worsened in the cramped enclave and now more than two-thirds of its residents depend on aid.Manal Al-Najar, is project coordinator for the U.N.."We are happy that the materials have been imported into Gaza and hope there will be more coming in order to repair all the boats, because this will help fishermen work and help hundreds of families who work in the fishing sector to secure their livelihoods."Israel's curbs on the supply of parts have been under review for months. Critics argue that improving the Gaza economy also helps to prevent conflict.Even if seaworthy, Gaza's fishing boats are limited to waters delineated by Israel and Egypt, reducing the size of the catch and in some cases discouraging them from even going out.

  • Is the future of Ethan Pocic the biggest decision the Browns have to make this offseason?

    Is Ethan Pocic the biggest question mark for the Browns to answer this offseason?

  • Netanyahu meets Jordan's king in surprise trip amid tension

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II for the first time in over four years, seeking to shore up ties that have strained since he took office at the helm of Israel's most right-wing government in history. The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, comes as tensions grow over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year. The talks centered around the status of a contested holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem sacred to both Jews and Muslims, an emotional issue at the heart of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordan's official statement indicated.

  • ‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

    Jeff Chiu / APAt least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

  • CNET corrected most of its AI-written articles

    CNET has issued corrections for over half of the AI-written articles the outlet recently attributed to its CNET Money team.